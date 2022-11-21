Merrill suffered another fire loss early Sunday morning when the drug store operated by J. H. Hobbs burned. The building was the property of D. V. . Kuykendall of this city, and valued at about $3000 with insurance of $2000 on the structure. Hobbes purchased stock recently at an auction sale and swaps preparing for this Christmas opening. The stock was reported uninsured.

MERRILL, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO