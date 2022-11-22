Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Another gun found in a Robbinsdale area school
CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Robbinsdale Area Schools and Crystal Police confirm another incident of a gun brought to school in the Robbinsdale district, the fourth such report in recent weeks. The latest incident happened Wednesday at Neill Elementary School in Crystal. Police said staff members working with the Adventure Club...
Robbinsdale school board to take harder stance on gun incidents
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — The Robbinsdale Area School Board is taking a harder stance on guns in schools after a contentious meeting Monday night where parents and teachers voiced their concerns. The school board now says they are reevaluating how their schools handled these most recent incidents and how they...
Prior Lake standoff ends peacefully
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake police say a standoff in Prior Lake ended peacefully after almost nine hours. A post to the city's Facebook page says officers responded to the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road around 1:20 p.m. after reports of a man digging through the convenience store's dumpster.
With two more teen gun deaths, local teen activists urge action, dialogue
MINNEAPOLIS — After two more local teenagers died due to gun violence in the last week, a local network of teenage activists is once again speaking out in hopes of drawing attention to what has now become one of the leading causes of death among young people. During the...
Man charged in shooting death of Rogers High School student
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Prosecutors say a 19-year-old man has been charged in the death of Yaseen Johnson, a Rogers High School student who was found shot to death in Plymouth earlier this month. According to Hennepin County court documents released Monday, Augustus Sirleaf is now charged with one count...
'Disagreement' leads to shooting, crash in Woodbury Monday afternoon
WOODBURY, Minn. — Police are looking for two suspects after a shooting and vehicle crash in Woodbury left a teen injured and a garage damaged. Officials said that emergency dispatchers got a call just before 4:30 p.m. Monday, reporting that a "car crashed through a garage" and "someone got shot."
Edina police looking for tips after Sunday night assault
EDINA, Minn. — Edina police are asking the public for help after a woman was assaulted on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police said a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler pulled up to a woman standing on the corner of York Street and 69th Avenue by One Southdale Place around 8:30 p.m.
Deputy opens fire in Red Wing shooting
RED WING, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a deputy discharged their weapon Tuesday in connection with a traffic crash in Red Wing. According to the City of Red Wing, a deputy with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office found a damaged vehicle in a city owned parking lot along Levee Road. The deputy said they believed the vehicle was involved in a crash. A man was seen walking away from the crash, and then shortly after, the deputy requested "emergency assistance from other officers." The deputy said over the radio that shots had been fired.
Judge denies request for Feeding Our Future to pay MN Education Department attorney fees
MINNEAPOLIS — A judge overseeing the supervised dissolution of Feeding Our Future, the nonprofit implicated in the largest pandemic fraud in the United States, has denied a motion by the Minnesota Education Department to force Feeding Our Future to pay its lawyer fees. In October 2020, MDE first attempted...
Fire displaces family in Minnetonka on Thanksgiving
MINNETONKA, Minn. — An overnight fire has displaced a Minnetonka family on Thanksgiving. Firefighters responded to a fire in the Linner Ridge cul-de-sac early Thursday morning. Firefighters said the fire likely started in the garage and then spread to the attic. Three people were home at the time of...
North Dakota man's stolen customized mobility van has been found
MINNEAPOLIS — *UPDATE: Minneapolis Police located the van Friday in north Minneapolis. Officials say the van appears to be operational. No arrests have been made. In this season of Thanksgiving, lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan Joel Zenker, has a lot to be thankful for. "They told me my life expectancy...
MSP parking rates to increase in 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — Travelers will soon see an increase in daily parking prices at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport after the Metropolitan Airports Commissions (MAC) recently approved new rates. The new pricing includes a $2 increase in daily parking at Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and at the Quick Ride Ramp. There...
'It was heartbreaking to hear': Local organization raises money for 13-year-old Burnsville native in coma
MINNEAPOLIS — Thirteen-year-old Mustafa Omar is described by loved ones as a bright, young student who loves to play sports. "He was born and raised in Minneapolis area, played soccer; he's good at school," said Faisel Emil, Mustafa's father. And for his family, it's been months of waiting. "Since...
MN Attorney General Ellison opens public comment on proposed Fairview-Sanford merger
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday that the public can now comment on the proposed merger between Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health. Ellison says he's heard many concerns from "nurses and doctors, from farmers and rural communities, from other workers...
Teen dies in Brooklyn Park shooting; another teen injured
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police say a 17-year-old is dead and another 17-year-old was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night. According to a police press release, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to reports of a shooting victim inside a vehicle at Interstate 94 and 53rd Avenue North. When deputies arrived, they located the vehicle and found the teen males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past
MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
Woman dies after possibly being struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating after a woman died in a parking lot in Northeast Minneapolis Sunday night. A report of a person down on the ground brought officers to a parking lot in the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue East Sunday night around 8:15 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found a woman in her 50s with life-threatening injuries.
Photo's released of vehicle believed to be connected to Randall Smith murder
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police in partnership with the Minnesota BCA are asking for the public's assistance finding a vehicle that they believe to be connected to the murder of restaurant manager and beloved activist Randall Smith. Smith was found Nov. 17 2021 shot to death in his parked car...
Vision Zero program hopes for speed safety cameras
MINNEAPOLIS — At what the city has identified as a "high-injury" street and intersection, cars buzz past at a steady pace. Bollards in the shape of a "bump out" exist to protect pedestrians at each crosswalk, but some have been flattened to the ground, presumably because they have been run over by a vehicle.
1 woman killed and another injured in downtown Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say officers were called to the intersection of 12 Street S. and 3rd Ave. S. around 2:25 a.m. Monday on a report of a crash. When officers arrived, they saw a single vehicle had crashed into a traffic pole. They found "an adult female driver...
