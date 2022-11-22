ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsdale, MN

Another gun found in a Robbinsdale area school

CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Robbinsdale Area Schools and Crystal Police confirm another incident of a gun brought to school in the Robbinsdale district, the fourth such report in recent weeks. The latest incident happened Wednesday at Neill Elementary School in Crystal. Police said staff members working with the Adventure Club...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Prior Lake standoff ends peacefully

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake police say a standoff in Prior Lake ended peacefully after almost nine hours. A post to the city's Facebook page says officers responded to the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road around 1:20 p.m. after reports of a man digging through the convenience store's dumpster.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Man charged in shooting death of Rogers High School student

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Prosecutors say a 19-year-old man has been charged in the death of Yaseen Johnson, a Rogers High School student who was found shot to death in Plymouth earlier this month. According to Hennepin County court documents released Monday, Augustus Sirleaf is now charged with one count...
PLYMOUTH, MN
Edina police looking for tips after Sunday night assault

EDINA, Minn. — Edina police are asking the public for help after a woman was assaulted on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police said a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler pulled up to a woman standing on the corner of York Street and 69th Avenue by One Southdale Place around 8:30 p.m.
EDINA, MN
Deputy opens fire in Red Wing shooting

RED WING, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a deputy discharged their weapon Tuesday in connection with a traffic crash in Red Wing. According to the City of Red Wing, a deputy with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office found a damaged vehicle in a city owned parking lot along Levee Road. The deputy said they believed the vehicle was involved in a crash. A man was seen walking away from the crash, and then shortly after, the deputy requested "emergency assistance from other officers." The deputy said over the radio that shots had been fired.
RED WING, MN
Fire displaces family in Minnetonka on Thanksgiving

MINNETONKA, Minn. — An overnight fire has displaced a Minnetonka family on Thanksgiving. Firefighters responded to a fire in the Linner Ridge cul-de-sac early Thursday morning. Firefighters said the fire likely started in the garage and then spread to the attic. Three people were home at the time of...
MINNETONKA, MN
MSP parking rates to increase in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Travelers will soon see an increase in daily parking prices at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport after the Metropolitan Airports Commissions (MAC) recently approved new rates. The new pricing includes a $2 increase in daily parking at Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and at the Quick Ride Ramp. There...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Teen dies in Brooklyn Park shooting; another teen injured

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police say a 17-year-old is dead and another 17-year-old was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night. According to a police press release, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to reports of a shooting victim inside a vehicle at Interstate 94 and 53rd Avenue North. When deputies arrived, they located the vehicle and found the teen males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past

MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
DAYTON, MN
Woman dies after possibly being struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating after a woman died in a parking lot in Northeast Minneapolis Sunday night. A report of a person down on the ground brought officers to a parking lot in the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue East Sunday night around 8:15 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found a woman in her 50s with life-threatening injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vision Zero program hopes for speed safety cameras

MINNEAPOLIS — At what the city has identified as a "high-injury" street and intersection, cars buzz past at a steady pace. Bollards in the shape of a "bump out" exist to protect pedestrians at each crosswalk, but some have been flattened to the ground, presumably because they have been run over by a vehicle.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

