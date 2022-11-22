RED WING, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a deputy discharged their weapon Tuesday in connection with a traffic crash in Red Wing. According to the City of Red Wing, a deputy with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office found a damaged vehicle in a city owned parking lot along Levee Road. The deputy said they believed the vehicle was involved in a crash. A man was seen walking away from the crash, and then shortly after, the deputy requested "emergency assistance from other officers." The deputy said over the radio that shots had been fired.

RED WING, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO