Chapel Hill, NC

chathamjournal.com

ACC football schedule for this Thanksgiving weekend

NC State (7-4, 3-4) at North Carolina (9-2, 6-1), 3:30 p.m., ABC, 84, 84. Series: North Carolina leads series, 68-37-6; Last meeting: NC State, 34-30 (2021) ABC: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Tom Luginbill (sideline) Florida (6-5) at Florida State (8-3), 7:30 p.m., ABC, 84, 84. Series: Florida leads...
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

UNC vs. Iowa State Preview: PKI semifinals

No. 1 North Carolina (5-0) vs. Iowa State (4-0) Phil Knight Invitational semifinals. Friday, Nov. 25 — 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) “It doesn’t matter if it’s West Coast, East Coast, if we play at 10 a.m., 10 p.m. We have to come out with a sense of urgency and enthusiasm. We all love the game, so we should have that passion and kind of be emotional. Coach Davis was talking to us about playing with that fire, playing with enthusiasm and energy, and you kind of can see that sometimes it’s not really there.” — UNC guard RJ Davis, after the Tar Heels defeated Portland 89-81 in Thursday’s tournament opener.
AMES, IA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Star Wide Receiver Transfer

One of the best wide receivers in the country is going to be at a new program next season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Charlotte wide receiver Grant Dubose has entered the transfer portal. He's going to have a ton of interest as he's compiled 126 receptions for 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball guard surprises associate head coach on glass

Even with two 7-footers in the starting lineup, no Duke basketball player has more boards across the past two games than rookie combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Aussie grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 92-58 home victory over Delaware on Friday night. Three nights later, he tied first-year Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski for the most with eight as the squad notched a 74-57 win against visiting Bellarmine.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: NC State vs. No. 3 Kansas in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis

After a 4-0 start to the season, NC State heads to the Battle 4 Atlantis with a handful of opportunities to prove itself on the national stage and grow as a team. There's no bigger test in the Bahamas than facing defending National Champions and No. 3 Kansas in the quarterfinals, which will be the start of the entire slate on Wednesday afternoon.
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Top 10 Craft Breweries In North Carolina

Beer is big business in North Carolina. According to Business North Carolina, the Tar Heel State has the tenth most craft breweries in the United States, based on 2021 data. With 364 craft breweries, North Carolina is only one behind Ohio. California has the most, by far, with 931. Asheville...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies

Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies. Church grew into multiple campuses, schools and ministries. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into one of Charlotte's best-known worship communities, died Nov. 18 at age 69. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into a force in Charlotte’s faith community,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill Overflows With Gratitude

Shouts of “Amen!” and “Praise God!” sounded above powerful Black voices singing gospel choir music at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon. The congregation clapped hands with the beat of tambourine and drums. People swayed in rhythm with the soulful Christian hymns, babies cried and toes tapped as the joyful celebration took place.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC
actionnews5.com

2 suspects detained after woman shot at Krystal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after being shot at a Raleigh Krystal, police say. Two suspects have been detained in connection to the crime. Police say the shooting took place at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday at the Krystal located at 3330 Austin Peay Highway. Police have...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
DURHAM, NC

