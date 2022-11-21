Read full article on original website
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
chathamjournal.com
ACC football schedule for this Thanksgiving weekend
NC State (7-4, 3-4) at North Carolina (9-2, 6-1), 3:30 p.m., ABC, 84, 84. Series: North Carolina leads series, 68-37-6; Last meeting: NC State, 34-30 (2021) ABC: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Tom Luginbill (sideline) Florida (6-5) at Florida State (8-3), 7:30 p.m., ABC, 84, 84. Series: Florida leads...
247Sports
UNC vs. Iowa State Preview: PKI semifinals
No. 1 North Carolina (5-0) vs. Iowa State (4-0) Phil Knight Invitational semifinals. Friday, Nov. 25 — 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) “It doesn’t matter if it’s West Coast, East Coast, if we play at 10 a.m., 10 p.m. We have to come out with a sense of urgency and enthusiasm. We all love the game, so we should have that passion and kind of be emotional. Coach Davis was talking to us about playing with that fire, playing with enthusiasm and energy, and you kind of can see that sometimes it’s not really there.” — UNC guard RJ Davis, after the Tar Heels defeated Portland 89-81 in Thursday’s tournament opener.
247Sports
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis acknowledges big expectations for Tar Heels following win over Portland
No. 1 North Carolina improved to 5-0 on the season with an 89-81 win over Portland on Thanksgiving. Head coach Hubert Davis acknowledged the expectations of a Tar Heels team that made the NCAA finals last year. After making it to the NCAA Tournament finals last season, Davis was honest about the expectations for the 2022-23 season.
Duke basketball: Media blasts Blue Devils after near-upset loss to Oregon State
Duke entered its Thursday game at the Phil Knight Legacy as a 22-point favorite over an Oregon State team that won just three games a year ago. The Blue Devils bricked shots to the extent that it outstripped the College Basketball Reference database, forcing Duke into a tight contest that the Blue Devils survived 54-51.
Five-star recruit talking to Duke basketball coaches 'constantly'
Sage Hill High School (Calif.) small forward Carter Bryant earned a Duke basketball offer in mid-September. And according to the 6-foot-8, 225-pound five-star's chat this week with Rivals' Travis Graf, the interest out of Durham hasn't dwindled. Bryant, a noticeably shifty wing who ranks No. 15 overall on the 247Sports...
College Football World Reacts To Star Wide Receiver Transfer
One of the best wide receivers in the country is going to be at a new program next season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Charlotte wide receiver Grant Dubose has entered the transfer portal. He's going to have a ton of interest as he's compiled 126 receptions for 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
Duke basketball guard surprises associate head coach on glass
Even with two 7-footers in the starting lineup, no Duke basketball player has more boards across the past two games than rookie combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Aussie grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 92-58 home victory over Delaware on Friday night. Three nights later, he tied first-year Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski for the most with eight as the squad notched a 74-57 win against visiting Bellarmine.
How to Watch: NC State vs. No. 3 Kansas in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis
After a 4-0 start to the season, NC State heads to the Battle 4 Atlantis with a handful of opportunities to prove itself on the national stage and grow as a team. There's no bigger test in the Bahamas than facing defending National Champions and No. 3 Kansas in the quarterfinals, which will be the start of the entire slate on Wednesday afternoon.
247Sports
UNC basketball survives Portland: Tar Heels' near-upset loss draws criticism from national media
North Carolina survived an upset scare Thursday, holding off a game Portland squad, 89-81, in the Phil Knight Invitational. Portland led with less than five minutes in the game and only trailed by three points in the final minute before the Tar Heels put things away. For North Carolina, it...
After tumultuous start to the season, Millbrook finding the right groove for playoff run
Raleigh, N.C. — The football season didn't start the way that the Millbrook Wildcats would have liked. Already in the midst of a coaching change after longtime coach Clarence Inscore stepped aside following last season, the team was thrust into another when Chris Bunting departed the school for a different job in a different county.
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
country1037fm.com
Top 10 Craft Breweries In North Carolina
Beer is big business in North Carolina. According to Business North Carolina, the Tar Heel State has the tenth most craft breweries in the United States, based on 2021 data. With 364 craft breweries, North Carolina is only one behind Ohio. California has the most, by far, with 931. Asheville...
thecharlottepost.com
Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies
Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies. Church grew into multiple campuses, schools and ministries. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into one of Charlotte's best-known worship communities, died Nov. 18 at age 69. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into a force in Charlotte’s faith community,...
thelocalreporter.press
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill Overflows With Gratitude
Shouts of “Amen!” and “Praise God!” sounded above powerful Black voices singing gospel choir music at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon. The congregation clapped hands with the beat of tambourine and drums. People swayed in rhythm with the soulful Christian hymns, babies cried and toes tapped as the joyful celebration took place.
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”
This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
actionnews5.com
2 suspects detained after woman shot at Krystal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after being shot at a Raleigh Krystal, police say. Two suspects have been detained in connection to the crime. Police say the shooting took place at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday at the Krystal located at 3330 Austin Peay Highway. Police have...
cbs17
Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
