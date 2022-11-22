ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Five keys to the game: No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State

It's the day before the day, so it's time to identify some keys for No. 9 Oregon's regular season finale with No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3). The Ducks (9-2, 7-1) are coming off a tough and hotly-contested 20-17 victory over Utah to conclude the season's home slate. The win keeps the Ducks alive to play in a fourth straight Pac-12 Championship Game. If the Ducks beat their rivals in Corvallis, they'll clinch a spot and they'd also head to Sin City with a Washington State win over Washington.
How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
Ducks brace for first ranked Oregon-Oregon State matchup since 2012

The last time Oregon and Oregon State met as ranked teams, Ryan Walk was just 13 years old. Somewhere near Sheldon High School in Eugene, the school the current senior lineman attended, a bright-eyed version of Walk looked on as the Ducks thwarted the upset-hungry Beavers and punched their ticket to a BCS bowl game way back in 2012.
Scouting preview: Oregon State

A 90-83 loss against Xavier in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational sent Florida (3-2) to the loser's bracket of the event where it will play Oregon State (3-2) on Friday evening at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPNU. Florida and Xavier played a...
Ducks focus on pressuring Gulbranson

As the first-time quarterback of Oregon’s Bo Nix has learned a lot about programs traditions, including their rivalries and up next is another one. But one thing that has not been mentioned is this year it'll be two newcomers to the rivalry behind center for both the Ducks and the Beavers.
Oregon State mailbag: Could Mark Helfrich ever assist Beavers, bowl reps in Corvallis

You ask, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds. This week’s Oregon State ‘bag includes OSU-Oregon memories from some readers. Here goes:. Small U.S cities such as Frisco, Tex. and Conway, S.C. get to host college football bowl games this year. When will Corvallis get to host the Resers Fine Foods burrito bowl? Surely the weather or availability of hotel rooms can’t be the reason Corvallis (or Eugene) has never hosted a bowl game. – James M.
Oregon suffers blowout loss to UCONN to open the PK85

Portland, Ore. - Thursday night in Portland was a tough showing for the Oregon Ducks as they went into the game with just seven scholarship players and a Top 25 opponent on the docket. The game didn't go nearly as anyone hopped, and the Ducks were blown out. Oregon was...
Everything Duke's players said after narrow win over Oregon State

On what he did differently against Oregon State: “Over the past few games, I’ve had a bit of a struggle coming out ready to get it and playing the way I should be playing. I think just always coming in at halftime, talking with the team, talking with the coaches and things not going the right way, I know that I can do so much better and I think that brings a little fire into me. I definitely have to play with that from the start moving forward, but I think that’s what got me out of my slump. Even if the shots weren’t falling, just playing my butt because that’s what the team needed.”
How to Watch: Duke vs Xavier on Black Friday

Duke slogged their way through a low-scoring matchup in the opening game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, holding off Oregon State 54-51 after two late free throws by Jacob Grandison gave the No. 8 Blue Devils a three-point lead. The Beavers led by as many as six points in the game as Duke shot just 17.2% from beyond the arc, including 7% three-point shooting in the second half.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Wild Yeast Bakery opens as one-stop sourdough shop in Corvallis

Those who frequent farmers markets in Corvallis and Albany likely have waited in line for a fresh, hot loaf of organic sourdough bread from Wild Yeast Bakery. On Saturday, Nov. 19, April and Craig Hall Cutting moved their bread-making business from their home to a brick-and-mortar location at 648 SW Second St. Suite 120 in downtown Corvallis.
