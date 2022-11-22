Read full article on original website
Julie
1d ago
The tv announcers talk way to much , especially about penalties and non calls. They should have mandatory training and have to watch hours of John Madden game calls.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Aaron Rodgers news was broken by most unlikely source
One of the biggest NFL news stories to emerge on Wednesday was the confirmation from Aaron Rodgers that he has been playing through a broken thumb for over half the season. Though Rodgers has been listed on the injury report over his thumb, the news about him having a broken thumb was not public until Wednesday. The reason why the news leaked out on Wednesday is a story in itself.
Yardbarker
Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
Why Lions and Bills Fans Booed Like Crazy During Thanksgiving Halftime Show
The Buffalo Bills stayed in Detroit after moving last week’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns to the Motor City because of a snowstorm in Buffalo. However, in this heated Thanksgiving contest, Bills and Lions fans found something to unite over: anger with the Thanksgiving halftime show. Viewers watching the...
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge
Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown shares another photo of Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele on Snapchat | Has he gone too far?
Tom Brady is renting space in Antonio Brown’s head. The former Michigan quarterback does not even address Antonio Brown anymore, but Brown who has been out of the league for a while cannot stop thinking about his quarterback and his ex-wife Gisele. Brown posted a photo on his Snapchat...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss
Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially towards Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Photo surfaces of a young Cowboys owner Jerry Jones trying to stop his black classmates from desegregating Little Rock High School
An old photo has resurfaced and it has the Dallas Cowboys in the spotlight. That photo was from 1957 and took place at Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. The photo shows a young Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, trying to stop his black classmates from desegregating Central High School.
Tom Brady said Thanksgiving is the only day a year he says 'screw it' to his strict diet
Tom Brady's strict diet excludes foods like dairy, sugar, gluten, and processed meats, except for on Thanksgiving, he revealed on his podcast.
Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call
Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
Jerry Jones defends newly-unearthed photo capturing him at Little Rock school civil rights clash
A newly-unearthed photo shows a 14-year-old Jerry Jones among a group of white teenagers blocking six African-American students from entering a school in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1957.Mr Jones, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Cowboys, acknowledged in an interview with the Washington Post he was in the photo, which was taken amid protests over efforts to integrate Black students into local high schools during the civil rights movement.Mr Jones told the Post that his football coach had warned players to avoid the arrival of the six African-American students for their first day at North Little Rock High.He disobeyed but said...
