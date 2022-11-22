Anthony Beauvillier’s overtime goal lifts Islanders over Maple Leafs

TORONTO — Anthony Beauvillier scored his first goal in 11 games at 1:56 of overtime as the New York Islanders rallied in the third period and beat the Maple Leafs 3-2 on Monday night in a game in which Toronto lost top defenseman Morgan Rielly to injury.

Noah Dobson and Josh Bailey had the goals in regulation for New York, which got 30 stops from Ilya Sorokin.

“You just have to grind it out some nights,” New York forward Josh Baily said. “We just stuck with it and were fortunate to find a way to win and a big goal by (Beauvillier) in OT.”

John Tavares and Auston Matthews scored for Toronto. Erik Kallgren made 21 saves for the Leafs, who lost their fifth game of the season in OT. Mitch Marner had an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games.

“We played a good hockey game,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “We deserved better.”

Anthony Beauvillier celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime. NHLI via Getty Images

Rielly was injured on an awkward collision with Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri early in the third and didn’t return.

Keefe said Reilly will get imaging done Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury. Toronto is already without Jake Muzzin (neck) and T.J. Brodie (oblique).

“It’s tough,” Keefe said of potentially losing Rielly. “We’re already missing guys and Morgan is so important to our team.”

The Islanders celebrate after their win over the Maple Leafs. NHLI via Getty Images

Beauvillier scored his fourth goal of the season on a high shot off the rush after taking a drop pass from Brock Nelson in overtime.

Marner, who has three goals and 15 assists during his run also registered points in 13 straight contests last season. The winger is the fifth NHL player in the last 30 years with multiple point streaks of at least 13 games in a calendar year, joining Patrick Kane (2019), Leon Draisaitl (2019), Dave Andreychuk (1992) and Pierre Turgeon (1992).

Down 1-0 after the opening period, the Leafs got even at 4:49 of the second on a power play when Tavares fired his 11th goal of the season past Sorokin off a slick setup from Marner and William Nylander.

Ilya Sorokin makes a save during the Islanders’ win over the Maple Leafs. NHLI via Getty Images

After Jarnkrok missed a great chance from the slot, Bailey buried his fourth to tie it at 2 with 2:58 left in regulation following a mixup in the defensive zone between Kallgren and Leafs blueliner Jordie Benn.

Toronto registered the game’s first seven shots and hit the crossbar in a dominant start. However, New York pushed back with the next five efforts on target before Dobson’s one-timer hit Leafs center David Kampf in front and caromed past Kallgren for the defenceman’s sixth goal of the season.