ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Christina Haack shades ex Ant Anstead, says son Hudson ‘can’t be’ posted online

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teDr4_0jJPPCa300

Christina Haack seemingly shaded Ant Anstead by saying she isn’t allowed to post photos of their 3-year-old son, Hudson, on social media anymore.

While vacationing in Tennessee, the devoted mom shared an Instagram Story of her 12-year-old daughter, Taylor, and 7-year-old son Brayden — who she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — enjoying ice cream with a friend.

Despite the jolly moment, Haack’s youngest was nowhere in sight.

“Hudson is here too but can’t be ‘here’ 🎥,” she clarified, alluding to her messy legal battle with her most recent ex-husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkDWf_0jJPPCa300
Haack is currently in Tennessee with her children amid the drama.
Instagram/thechristinahall

Back in September, Anstead claimed that Haack, 39, was “exploiting” their son for “personal gain” by featuring him on her reality series and social media accounts.

He also accused the “Flip or Flop” star of using their son as a “puppet” to get more brand deals on social media — all of which she denied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXU1C_0jJPPCa300
The former couple is in the midst of a custody battle over their son.
Getty Images

Haack went on to call the “truly offensive” claims “manipulation tactics” used by Anstead, 43, in order to win their custody battle.

However Anstead’s “tactics” seemed to work as the reality star vowed to “no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQ8ok_0jJPPCa300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWs7n_0jJPPCa300

Despite Haack agreeing to stop posting the tot, the motor specialist has continued speaking out against his ex-wife on social media.

Last month, he shared via his Instagram Story a Psychology Today article titled “The ‘Reality’ of Kids on Television,” which advocated for “Hudson’s Law,” a law to protect children in the world of reality TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csQpE_0jJPPCa300
Haack has denied all the allegations.
Instagram/thechristinahall

The decision didn’t sit right with Haack, who slammed the “disgusting” article — and Anstead — for keeping their son’s name in the press.

“Ant Anstead is so clearly projecting it’s not even funny. He is the ONLY ONE that keeps ensuring that Hudson’s name stays in the press. Hudson’s Law? Give me a break,” Haack wrote on her own Instagram Story with a screenshot of Anstead’s post.

“Leave me out of your propaganda. Hudson’s Law?! Really? That is absurd. You don’t know anything about my household. Hudson is MY son. I’ve always protected him and always will,” she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYYm0_0jJPPCa300
The reality star is now married to Joshua Hall.
Instagram/thechristinahall

The pair finalized their divorce in June 2021 after three years of marriage and have both moved on since.

Anstead is currently dating Renée Zellweger and Haack secretly got married to Joshua Hall back in April.

Comments / 7

Related
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley Reveals She's Drowning In Shocking $1.8 Million Debt Following Michael Lockwood Divorce

Court documents have revealed that despite Lisa Marie Presley's impressive $100,000 per month paycheck, she is drowning in roughly $1.8 million in debt — and her rollercoaster divorce from Michael Lockwood is only adding to her expenses. Although Lockwood was not awarded spousal support, earlier this year, Presley was ordered to pay her ex — who she shares 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with — just over $6,000 per month in child support.She previously avoided paying child support, citing financial concerns as the reason why she couldn't afford the sizable monthly expense, and she is still claiming to be struggling....
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’

“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Page Six

Page Six

157K+
Followers
18K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy