Christina Haack shades ex Ant Anstead, says son Hudson ‘can’t be’ posted online

Christina Haack seemingly shaded Ant Anstead by saying she isn’t allowed to post photos of their 3-year-old son, Hudson, on social media anymore.

While vacationing in Tennessee, the devoted mom shared an Instagram Story of her 12-year-old daughter, Taylor, and 7-year-old son Brayden — who she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — enjoying ice cream with a friend.

Despite the jolly moment, Haack’s youngest was nowhere in sight.

“Hudson is here too but can’t be ‘here’ 🎥,” she clarified, alluding to her messy legal battle with her most recent ex-husband.

Haack is currently in Tennessee with her children amid the drama. Instagram/thechristinahall

Back in September, Anstead claimed that Haack, 39, was “exploiting” their son for “personal gain” by featuring him on her reality series and social media accounts.

He also accused the “Flip or Flop” star of using their son as a “puppet” to get more brand deals on social media — all of which she denied.

Haack went on to call the “truly offensive” claims “manipulation tactics” used by Anstead, 43, in order to win their custody battle.

However Anstead’s “tactics” seemed to work as the reality star vowed to “no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

Despite Haack agreeing to stop posting the tot, the motor specialist has continued speaking out against his ex-wife on social media.

Last month, he shared via his Instagram Story a Psychology Today article titled “The ‘Reality’ of Kids on Television,” which advocated for “Hudson’s Law,” a law to protect children in the world of reality TV.

The decision didn’t sit right with Haack, who slammed the “disgusting” article — and Anstead — for keeping their son’s name in the press.

“Ant Anstead is so clearly projecting it’s not even funny. He is the ONLY ONE that keeps ensuring that Hudson’s name stays in the press. Hudson’s Law? Give me a break,” Haack wrote on her own Instagram Story with a screenshot of Anstead’s post.

“Leave me out of your propaganda. Hudson’s Law?! Really? That is absurd. You don’t know anything about my household. Hudson is MY son. I’ve always protected him and always will,” she continued.

The reality star is now married to Joshua Hall. Instagram/thechristinahall

The pair finalized their divorce in June 2021 after three years of marriage and have both moved on since.

Anstead is currently dating Renée Zellweger and Haack secretly got married to Joshua Hall back in April.