ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

SCC approves new area code for Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The State Corporation Commission (SCC) has approved bringing a new area code for Central Virginia. The SCC has approved bringing a new area code– 686 - to Virginia regions which is now served by the 804 area code. It is expected that the 804 area code could run out of available numbers during the third quarter of 2024.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

VIPC awards $1.5 Million in Commonwealth Commercialization fund grants

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation’s (VIPC) Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) announced more than $1.5 million in funding for 24 Virginia-based businesses and university researchers in Q3 2022. The CCF program has awarded more than $42 million to the Virginia technology ecosystem since 2012 for...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

92-year-old woman recalls moment she confronted break-in suspects

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for three individuals who are wanted for attempting to enter multiple vehicles and a home in Waterford Plantation in Carolina Forest. The incident happened early Sunday morning. Officers said the suspects entered a home and left the property when they found...
WSET

Michigan soldiers get warm welcome landing back home for holidays

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WWMT) — Amidst the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a patriotic welcome home awaited West Michigan soldiers and veterans flying into Gerald R. Ford International Airport Wednesday. Dozens of people came out offering handshakes and salutes to lift up those who are willing to lay down...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSET

Man charged with killing his mother, state troopers' father in New York

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Authorities said a man has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to a double homicide investigation in Princetown, New York. State police said 19-year-old Nicholas Fiebka has been charged with killing his mother, 60-year-old Alesia Wadsworth, as well as 61-year-old William Horwedal, who is the father of two state troopers.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy