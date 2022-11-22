Read full article on original website
WSET
SCC approves new area code for Central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The State Corporation Commission (SCC) has approved bringing a new area code for Central Virginia. The SCC has approved bringing a new area code– 686 - to Virginia regions which is now served by the 804 area code. It is expected that the 804 area code could run out of available numbers during the third quarter of 2024.
WSET
VIPC awards $1.5 Million in Commonwealth Commercialization fund grants
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation’s (VIPC) Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) announced more than $1.5 million in funding for 24 Virginia-based businesses and university researchers in Q3 2022. The CCF program has awarded more than $42 million to the Virginia technology ecosystem since 2012 for...
WSET
Identity Theft Passport: How Virginians can protect themselves while holiday shopping
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares on Wednesday released a video about his Office’s Identity Theft Program as Virginians are more likely to spend time online buying gifts for family and friends during this holiday season. Miyares said this time of year sees an increased risk...
WSET
'My heart is with you': Va. leaders remember shooting victims amid Thanksgiving season
(WSET) — On Thanksgiving, many Virginians are turning their thoughts to what they're thankful for and spending time with family, but Virginia leaders are recognizing that recent gun violence in the state and country has destroyed the happiness of many others. On Thanksgiving eve, Senator Mark Warner took to...
WSET
92-year-old woman recalls moment she confronted break-in suspects
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for three individuals who are wanted for attempting to enter multiple vehicles and a home in Waterford Plantation in Carolina Forest. The incident happened early Sunday morning. Officers said the suspects entered a home and left the property when they found...
WSET
Michigan soldiers get warm welcome landing back home for holidays
KENTWOOD, Mich. (WWMT) — Amidst the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a patriotic welcome home awaited West Michigan soldiers and veterans flying into Gerald R. Ford International Airport Wednesday. Dozens of people came out offering handshakes and salutes to lift up those who are willing to lay down...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin responds to proposed Virginia school history standards backlash
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia's governor says his administration acknowledges "omissions and mistakes" in their proposal for changes in history standards for public schools. "We are going to continue this journey together to make sure that we have the best curriculum in America," said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. This, after...
WSET
Man charged with killing his mother, state troopers' father in New York
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Authorities said a man has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to a double homicide investigation in Princetown, New York. State police said 19-year-old Nicholas Fiebka has been charged with killing his mother, 60-year-old Alesia Wadsworth, as well as 61-year-old William Horwedal, who is the father of two state troopers.
WSET
Virginia Baseball Coaches Association announces inaugural Hall of Fame class
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Ten legendary coaches who have made a tremendous impact on the high school and college baseball landscape across Virginia have been named to the inaugural Hall of Fame class of the Virginia Baseball Coaches Association (VBCA). The coaches, ranging from the winningest coaches in Virginia...
