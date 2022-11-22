Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Omaha prospect getting love from B1G West
Nebraska football recruiting is ramping down the 2023 cycle, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t quite a bit of action when it comes to the 2024 cycle. Mickey Joseph has been plenty busy handing out new offers, but the Cornhuskers are also doing quite a bit of work trying to fend off competition for players’ they’ve already offered. Right at the top of the list is Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom.
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
westernkansasnews.com
K-State beats Nevada in OT for best start since 2018-19
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 29 points and had 11 assists, Keyontae Johnson scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Kansas State beat Nevada 96-87 in overtime on Tuesday night. The Wildcats (5-0) outscored Nevada 16-7 in the extra session. Nowell’s layup with 11...
kmaland.com
4 Creighton volleyballers named All-Big East
(Omaha) -- Norah Sis and Ava Martin were honored with major end-of-season Big East Conference volleyball awards on Tuesday. Sis was tabbed the Big East Volleyball Player of the Year while Martin was named the Big East Freshman of the Year. Both are on the All-Big East First Team along with teammates Kiana Schmitt and Kendra Wait. Martin was also named to the All-Freshman Team.
kmaland.com
Omaha's Jurgensmeier named Summit League Freshman of the Year
(KMAland) -- Officials with the Summit League have released their conference awards for the 2022 volleyball season. Omaha freshman Kali Jurgensmeier was named the Freshman of the Year. Jurgensmeier was also named to the All-Freshman Team choice while teammates McKenna Ruch and Shayla McCormick were first-team All-Summit League nods. Sami Clarkson and Marriah Buss were named to the second team.
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule recruiting comments could cause concern
Yes, I’m aware that Matt Rhule isn’t even officially the Nebraska football head coach. But all indications are that he will be by the start of next week. So it’s time to start looking at what kind of coach he might be for the Huskers. It’s hard...
kmaland.com
East Mills boys bringing experience, depth into promising season
(Malvern) -- After a district championship appearance last year, the East Mills boys basketball team is primed for another successful season. The Wolverines went 18-6 last year, won the Corner Conference regular season title and reached a district final, where they lost to St. Albert by four points. Coach Kevin...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Pac-12 coach, rumored Husker candidate, receives contract extension
Washington and head coach Kalen DeBoer have reached an extension through 2028, the program announced Tuesday. DeBoer, who is in his first year with the Huskies, was reportedly a top candidate for the Nebraska head coaching job. DeBoer made it clear Tuesday that he is going nowhere. “My family and...
kmaland.com
2A No. 4 Underwood searching for improvement, leaning on defense
(Underwood) -- Last year was memorable for the Underwood girls basketball team, and the Eagles have the pieces for another special year. Underwood opened the season ranked No. 4 in Class 2A after qualifying for the program's first state tournament since 2004. The Eagles kicked their season off on Tuesday with a 60-39 loss to 4A No. 9 Lewis Central.
kmaland.com
Iowa's Campbell named Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week
(Iowa City) -- Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week. Campbell forced a fumble, snagged an interception and recorded 10 tackles in the Hawkeyes' 13-10 win over Minnesota last week. View the full release from Iowa here.
kmaland.com
Iowa's Campbell named finalist for Butkus Award
(Iowa City) -- Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named one of five finalists for the Dick Butkus Award. Campbell is joined by Georgia’s Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Davian Henley of Washington State, Ivan Pace Jr. of Cincinnati and Arkansas’ Drew Sanders. View the complete release from Iowa athletics...
republic-online.com
Johnson, Parkhill win national title with Iowa Western
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Reese Johnson and Jamison Parkhill, Louisburg graduates, are national champions. Johnson, a freshman forward, and her Iowa Western Community College Reivers women’s soccer team defeated Salt Lake 1-0 at home to win the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship on Saturday, Nov. 19.
saturdaytradition.com
Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record
Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
kmaland.com
Nijziel earns fifth straight All-Region nod
(Iowa City) -- Three Iowa field hockey athletes have been named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association First-Team All-West Region. Anthe Nijziel, Lokke Stribos and Esme Gibson all landed on the list with Nijziel earning her fifth straight all-region nod. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah boys bowling excited for title defense
(Shenandoah) -- One year after a storybook run that ended with a state championship, the Shenandoah boys bowling team has several pieces back and is ready to defend their crown. Last year's title has created a sense of excitement around the program as a new season looms. "Last year is...
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Nebraska Football
Missouri River Rivals Finish Up Regular Season Friday at Kinnick Stadium
kmaland.com
Lewis Central's Ludington makes for 4th straight Titan to win KMAland Defensive POTY
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central returned to the state championship this past season, and while the result was different than a year ago, there was still plenty to hang their hat on. While the Titans dealt with a host of injuries throughout the year, one of the constants on defense...
kmaland.com
K-State's Anudike-Uzomah named finalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy
(Manhattan) -- Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah is one of four finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. The award is presented annually to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of former USC star Ronnie Lott. USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu, Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and Alabama linebacker...
kmaland.com
Treynor girls work through foul trouble with balance in season-opening win over Harlan
(Treynor) -- The Treynor girls basketball team got a balanced effort on Tuesday night in a season-opening win. The 2A No. 5 Cardinals shook off some early foul trouble and held off Harlan for a 48-44 win Tuesday. The victory gave Treynor their first 1-0 start since their 2018-19 state champion team.
kmaland.com
AL's Smith excited for baseball opportunity at Mount Mercy
(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln senior Clayton Smith is far from done playing baseball. He made sure of that with his recent commitment to Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. "It's a great feeling to have a college that wants me to play for them," Smith said. "I'm excited to...
Comments / 0