Virginia State

cbs19news

Holiday travel precautions to prevent illness

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, cases have quadrupled in Virginia since September. Health officials are urging Virginians to take precautions before traveling over the holidays. Virginia has also seen a 41 percent increase in flu-like illness and an 18 percent increase in respiratory illness in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Flu rates high in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the holiday season underway, the American Nurses Association is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu. The Virginia Department of Health reported “very high” flu levels in the commonwealth during the first week of November. “We are seeing a higher-than-average number of...
VIRGINIA STATE
969wsig.com

Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia

While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

AG Miyares launches ‘One Pill Can Kill’ public awareness campaign

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching a public awareness campaign to deliver a stark warning about the dangers of fentanyl, counterfeit drugs and opioids. The message: ‘One Pill Can Kill.’. Miyares introduced the 30-second public service announcement during a news conference with Virginia’s First...
VIRGINIA STATE
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Virginians urged not to move firewood

With cooler weather and shorter days, it is becoming increasingly common to use firewood during cozy times with friends and family. Unfortunately, moving firewood to another location also increases the likelihood of spreading destructive forest and agricultural pests like the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian long horned beetle, and spotted lanternfly as they “hitchhike” to destroy crops, infect more trees and sometimes even entire forests.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Thanksgiving travel numbers back to pre-pandemic levels

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday marked one of the biggest travel days of the year as people headed to see family for Thanksgiving. AAA MidAtlantic reports that travel numbers are back to pre-pandemic levels. AAA reports that 1.42 million Virginians are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year which is...
VIRGINIA STATE
baltimorenews.net

Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?

Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

CWS Harrisonburg expands programs after a year of great refugee need

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the war in Ukraine raging on, an estimated 7.5 million Ukrainians have been displaced. Over the last year, Church World Service Harrisonburg has helped 166 Ukrainians resettle in the Shenandoah Valley. “We’ve actually helped them by matching them with English tutors, and we’ve gotten some...
HARRISONBURG, VA
shoredailynews.com

Thanksgiving is a Virginia Holiday

Thanksgiving has been celebrated on the Eastern Shore of Virginia on the fourth Thursday of November since at least 1941 when Congress passed a law making it that day. It had been on other Thursdays in November before that. And we all know that we celebrated Thanksgiving in Virginia long before they did so in that foreign land of Massachusetts.
VIRGINIA STATE

