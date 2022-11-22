STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Christmas Parade is happening on Monday, Nov. 28 in downtown Staunton. This annual event has been the official kickoff to the holiday season in Staunton for decades. Spectators will once again brave the chilly Nov. air along the route to cheer on the marchers, floats, vehicles, entertainers and marching bands as they make their way through downtown Staunton.

