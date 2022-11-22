Read full article on original website
WHSV
Waynesboro gets $48,000 in grants to launch new businesses
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s economic development has gotten some major additions and are looking to add some more from creative minds of the community. Aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to learn business fundamentals. The free program is meant for selected individuals to pitch their business plan and compete for...
WHSV
New Creation unveils new mural in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New Creation in Harrisonburg unveiled a new mural on Friday. New Creation is a nonprofit organization with the mission to creatively counteract human trafficking from a local and global approach. The project was commissioned in collaboration with a local artist Jimmy Bruce and the Arts Council...
WHSV
Broadway host Thanksgiving Holiday Market
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Broadway hosted a holiday market at their community market space to kick off their season of holiday activities. The market hosted a variety of vendors selling meats, produce, jewelry, and yummy treats all to get shoppers ready for Thanksgiving. One of the vendors,...
WHSV
Magnolia Rose prepared to open new store on Black Friday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Magnolia Rose’s new store is ready for opening day. The nonprofit is still true to its name because the money made in sales will pay toward the bigger vision. “The point of our retail store is to fund our emergency apartment. We are often called...
WHSV
Expanded Heartland Christmas Market returns to Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Some people may already have their Christmas decorations up, but for many, Black Friday really kicks off the holiday season. That’s when the Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm in Rockingham County will begin to welcome customers back and is ready to bring back a tradition on the farm.
WHSV
Our Community Place serves expanded Thanksgiving meal to those in need
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our Community Place in Harrisonburg held its annual Thanksgiving meal for those in need on Thursday. OCP serves around 100 people each Thanksgiving and expanded the meal this year, in addition to the meal served at OCP volunteers delivered 40 meals to people in need around the community.
WHSV
Lil’ Guss’ gives out free hot meals for Thanksgiving
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Thanksgiving is a holiday usually spent surrounded by family and a big meal, but not everyone has the same experience. While many restaurants close their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, Lil’ Guss’ in Grottoes opened its doors Thursday to help feed the community. “Every...
WHSV
Join Santa Claus and others at the Staunton Christmas Parade
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Christmas Parade is happening on Monday, Nov. 28 in downtown Staunton. This annual event has been the official kickoff to the holiday season in Staunton for decades. Spectators will once again brave the chilly Nov. air along the route to cheer on the marchers, floats, vehicles, entertainers and marching bands as they make their way through downtown Staunton.
WHSV
Don’t feed your pet these ingredients this Thanksgiving
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As many families plan to spend a lot of time in the kitchen for Thanksgiving, animal care facilities want to remind you there are certain ingredients that the four-legged member of the family cannot enjoy. Foods include:. Bones. Ham. Sugar. Yeast Rolls. Turkey Skin. Garlic.
Earl Hamner’s Thanksgiving Memory
For several years during the infancy of Blue Ridge Life Magazine (back then Nelson County Life) Earl Hamner wrote poems and stories for us that we luckily got to include in the pages of the magazine. We remained dear friends with Earl until his death back in March of 2016.
NBC 29 News
Sheetz offering gas deal through Thanksgiving week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sheetz is offering some savings at the gas pumps this week, just in time for Thanksgiving traveling. The company is lowering prices for its unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The deal starts now and lasts through Monday, November 28. “This offer is for a...
WHSV
Lil’ Guss’ among several businesses giving back this Thanksgiving
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Lil Guss’ is giving back to the community this Thanksgiving. The restaurant sits on Dogwood Avenue in Grottoes, and for the past few years they have offered complimentary meals on Thanksgiving. “It’s a beautiful place to be, here in this small community.” Owner Angeliki Floros...
WHSV
‘Memories of Elvis’ holiday event to benefit Salvation Army Harrisonburg and VFW
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army in Harrisonburg says it has seen an increased need from the community this year, between Thanksgiving and Christmas meals along with other needs from families. “Over 680 families have applied for Christmas help which equates to almost 1,500 angels. Our social service department...
WHSV
Wildlife Center patients feast for Thanksgiving
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On Thanksgiving morning staff, at the Wildlife Center of Virginia prepared meals to feed 100 different guests of all shapes and sizes. The staff provided unique meals to a number of animal species that are currently staying at the animal hospital. Instead of turkey, stuffing, and...
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving Cheer
LURAY, Va – On November 19, the Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) held its second annual turkey drive, benefiting members of the rural Shenandoah Valley area. The drive, a joint effort by the PCSO and two local donors, served the selfless purpose of delivering free frozen turkeys to homes in Luray, Stanley and Shenandoah just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
WHSV
Valley fire chief shares Thanksgiving cooking safety tips
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If a large fire breaks out while you’re cooking up your Thanksgiving feast, you should call 911, but the Harrisonburg Fire Department shared tips on how to extinguish smaller fires. HFD Chief Matthew Tobia said the most important tip is to pay attention to what...
NBC 29 News
The Orange County Animal Shelter looking for holiday foster homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Animal Shelter is looking for foster homes to help its dogs and cats get out of the shelter for the holidays. “We’re looking for holiday Fosters for Thanksgiving and for Christmas,” Director Gina Jenkins said. “We still have a lot of animals, and they’re still coming in every single day.”
cbs19news
'Yeah, Baby!' Central Virginia couple owns Austin Powers' Shaguar
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A unique piece of movie history is owned by a couple just over Afton Mountain in Waynesboro. If you have seen the 2002 movie "Austin Powers in Goldmember," starring Mike Myers and Beyonce, you have seen the Shaguar. "This was our car that was in...
NBC 29 News
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street. Daniel Kaufman, the owner of Public Fish & Oyster, is partnering with Greg Dionne, who was his former chef at the seafood restaurant. They’re opening Black Cow Chop House.
WHSV
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
