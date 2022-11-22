Read full article on original website
WHSV
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving Cheer
LURAY, Va – On November 19, the Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) held its second annual turkey drive, benefiting members of the rural Shenandoah Valley area. The drive, a joint effort by the PCSO and two local donors, served the selfless purpose of delivering free frozen turkeys to homes in Luray, Stanley and Shenandoah just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
WHSV
Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
WSET
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows moments when Miles Market was robbed
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 8:45 a.m. on Black Friday the Lynchburg Police Department said a robbery took place at Miles Market on Rivermont Avenue. Around 11:30 a.m. LPD said a woman was arrested after leaving the scene of the robbery. Police said no one had been injured. An...
wsvaonline.com
Staunton man will go before grand jury
The case of a Staunton man charged in connection with the break-in of a Waynesboro business last summer will go before a grand jury. Online records showed that six of the nine charges against Jerry Marcus Kesterson the Second were certified to a grand jury during a hearing yesterday in the general district court. Among the charges moving through, include grand larceny.
blueridgecountry.com
Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!
The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses. While there may be a little...
WHSV
Truck crashes into Truist on West Broad Street in Waynesboro Monday night
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were working to repair damage done to the Truist bank on W. Broad Street in Waynesboro Tuesday after a Dodge truck ran into the side of the building Monday night. Waynesboro Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. and may have been medically related.
wsvaonline.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
WHSV
Valley fire chief shares Thanksgiving cooking safety tips
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If a large fire breaks out while you’re cooking up your Thanksgiving feast, you should call 911, but the Harrisonburg Fire Department shared tips on how to extinguish smaller fires. HFD Chief Matthew Tobia said the most important tip is to pay attention to what...
WHSV
Lil’ Guss’ gives out free hot meals for Thanksgiving
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Thanksgiving is a holiday usually spent surrounded by family and a big meal, but not everyone has the same experience. While many restaurants close their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, Lil’ Guss’ in Grottoes opened its doors Thursday to help feed the community. “Every...
WHSV
Our Community Place serves expanded Thanksgiving meal to those in need
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our Community Place in Harrisonburg held its annual Thanksgiving meal for those in need on Thursday. OCP serves around 100 people each Thanksgiving and expanded the meal this year, in addition to the meal served at OCP volunteers delivered 40 meals to people in need around the community.
wsvaonline.com
Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Weekend Crash in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va – Virginia State Police released the names of the individuals involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports that at 6:17 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a crash in Augusta County at the I-81 and I-64 interchange. A 2016...
WSLS
Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash near Staunton
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Staunton. The crash occurred Nov. 21, 2022 at around 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225. According to police, a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was allegedly traveling north on...
WHSV
Wildlife Center patients feast for Thanksgiving
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On Thanksgiving morning staff, at the Wildlife Center of Virginia prepared meals to feed 100 different guests of all shapes and sizes. The staff provided unique meals to a number of animal species that are currently staying at the animal hospital. Instead of turkey, stuffing, and...
Accused Bridgewater shooter indicted for murder in Rockingham County
Alexander Wyatt Capmbell, accused of shooting two campus officers at Bridgewater College in February, has been indicted on six charges in Rockingham County.
theriver953.com
SCFR respond to a fallen and injured hiker
Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) with the Strasburg Fire Department (SFD) report responding to a fallen and injured hiker. The unidentified victim had taken a significant fall down a rock ledge at Buzzard Rock Trail. The 54-year-old male was bleeding from his head and was found to be in...
WSLS
Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue. One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease...
WHSV
Augusta County Board of Supervisors to consider legislative agenda
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Board of Supervisors are expected to vote on their legislative agenda Tuesday, Nov. 22. The document outlines the county’s priorities for the General Assembly, explaining its position on many issues, like behavioral health programs and funding for local schools. “It sets the...
WHSV
Join Santa Claus and others at the Staunton Christmas Parade
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Christmas Parade is happening on Monday, Nov. 28 in downtown Staunton. This annual event has been the official kickoff to the holiday season in Staunton for decades. Spectators will once again brave the chilly Nov. air along the route to cheer on the marchers, floats, vehicles, entertainers and marching bands as they make their way through downtown Staunton.
