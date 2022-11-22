Read full article on original website
Kait 8
“We need love”: Former Jonesboro resident survives nightclub shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As communities prepare to mourn following a deadly nightclub shooting in Colorado, a former Jonesboro resident is thankful to be alive. On Saturday, Nov. 19, five people were killed and 17 others were hurt at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs. It was an...
Kait 8
Finding time for Thanksgiving at work
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many emergency responders spend time away from family during Thanksgiving… but they still find ways to keep the holiday spirit while working. At Emerson Ambulance many of the personnel have spent years in the industry so being away from family during Thanksgiving is common and for Alan Poole, a paramedic, it’s something his family has been used to since he was 22.
Arkansans reunite with loved ones for Thanksgiving
HIGHFILL, Ark. — As millions of Americans travel for Thanksgiving, friends and family are reminded of what they're thankful for as their loved ones come home. Over 54 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, just shy of pre-pandemic numbers. At XNA and other airports across the nation, 4.5 million flyers are expected. While millions are worried about making it to their destinations, once they've made it to their destination airport, many are embraced by family and friends.
earnthenecklace.com
Hunter Hoagland Leaving KARK-TV: Where Is the Arkansas Anchor Going?
Hunter Hoagland started working at KARK 4 News just before the pandemic. The anchor’s personality added a great atmosphere to the morning show. And now, the Emmy Award-winning journalist is set to depart the station. Hunter Hoagland is leaving KARK-TV in November 2022. Viewers have many questions, one of which is whether he’ll also be departing Arkansas. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure from KARK-TV.
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
KTLO
Business owner arrested for violating hot check law
A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
Kait 8
PICKUP CHANGE-UP: City collection schedules amid Thanksgiving holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the garbage cans full for some time. The city of Jonesboro offices will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving, meaning the sanitation schedule has changed:
actionnews5.com
Arkansas man charged in January 6 riot trial delayed again
GRAVETTE, Ark. (WMC) - Richard Barnett was involved in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Barnett was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on Jan. 29, 2021, with seven counts, including three felonies for his role in the breach of the Capitol building.
Kait 8
New recovery program for women opens in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Women battling addiction have a new resource for help. NEA Divine Intervention cut the ribbon this week on its new peer community center, located at 2408 Phillips Dr. in Jonesboro. According to its website, the 501c3 non-profit “offers adult women in recovery the opportunity to live...
onlyinark.com
9 Things to Do in Craighead County
Craighead County is located in northeast Arkansas and includes the cities of Jonesboro, Bono, Black Oak, Bay, Brookland, Cash, Caraway, Claunch, Egypt, Lake City and Monette. The county was created in 1859 and is unique because both Jonesboro and Lake City serve as county seats thanks to an 1883 act that created eastern and western judicial districts within the county.
Kait 8
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
Arkansas couple arrested in Michigan after police seize hundreds of stolen items
(CBS DETROIT) - A couple from Arkansas was arrested in northern Michigan, and stolen property was seized, according to Michigan State Police.On Monday, Nov. 21, a search warrant was conducted at a residence on 1st Avenue in Manistee.According to MSP, hundreds of items of stolen property were seized.The items were stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac, and Ludington.The suspects are a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who arrived in Michigan on Nov. 6 in a vehicle that was stolen in Arkansas.They are lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail on retail fraud charges.
Kait 8
Lighting up White River with a holiday tradition
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people around the state will get into the Christmas spirit this winter by visiting Batesville. The White River Wonderland celebration features a drive-through exhibit with over two-million lights. It’s something Mayor Rick Elumbaugh is proud of, saying it attracts people from all over. “We’ve...
actionnews5.com
2 teens shot, killed in Forrest City
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Two teens were killed in Forrest City on Monday. St. Francis County Coroner Miles Kimble says 17-year-old Jerrick Holder was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot in the chest. Holder was taken to the hospital from a home on West Franklin Ave, but...
Kait 8
50-foot Christmas tree getting people in the holiday spirit
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The holiday season has arrived at John 3:16 Ministries and this year, the newest decoration is breaking records. The group built a 50-foot artificial Christmas tree in the middle of their camp to help get people in the holiday spirit. Members got a little help from...
Pastor reacts to Arkansas churches splitting from United Methodist Church
ARKANSAS, USA — Thirty-five United Methodist Churches in Arkansas officially broke away from the denomination this weekend over its stance on LGBTQ people getting married in the church and serving as clergy. “As of right now, people of the LGBTQ community can be members of the local church and...
Two teenagers shot and killed in eastern Arkansas, officials say
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Two teenagers were killed in Forrest City. A 17-year-old, Jerrick Holder, was found shot in his chest and near a home on West Franklin Avenue. Holder was taken by private vehicle to the Forrest City Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Later that...
Kait 8
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - People driving through the Cord-Charlotte area may have noticed a new addition to the typically unchanging skyline. Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. “The Christmas tree was inspired to get families here,” said...
Kait 8
Mississippi County bridge construction to cause road detour
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday a portion of Highway 148 will close for construction on a bridge. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, at 8 a.m. on Nov. 28 crews will close Highway 148 between Interstate 55 and Highway 181 for construction. A detour route will be...
Kait 8
New addition to Batesville trail as it nears completion
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Batesville continues to make progress on its greenway trail, completing its newest addition. The trail is a half-mile stretch that includes a modern wooden bridge, aiming to give families a type of oasis in town. Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Owens said the...
