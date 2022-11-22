Read full article on original website
wach.com
Lanes Blocked on I-26E near Chapin
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lanes are blocked due to traffic congestion and a crash on I-26 eastbound near Chapin SC at 91 mile marker, officials say. SC Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed. Drive carefully or seek an alternative route around that area.
Lexington County council asking for public input for upcoming budget
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County is looking for your input. They want locals and surrounding communities to tell council what they'd like to see focused on in the next fiscal year budget. Their budget survey opened to the public last week and you have until December 15 to...
Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?. Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
WIS-TV
Bond passes Clarendon County Council, $15 million in projects planned
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A multi-million bond passed the Clarendon County Council Monday night. County Administrator David Epperson said the $15 million will be used towards capital improvements at five locations across the area. This includes a new fire station in Turbeville, a new fleet maintenance facility, a new animal...
Sumter city, county employees pick up hundreds of bags of trash off the road
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter city and county employees are hoping to lead by example by picking up trash around the community during Wednesday's Stash the Trash. Wednesday, dozens of volunteers like Emily Banar picked up almost 200 bags of litter along the road. "This is a road I actually...
abccolumbia.com
CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
Columbia Star
BOPs holds grand opening
Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, the City of Columbia, and the North Columbia Business Association recently welcomed BOPs, to Columbia. BOPs stands for “Black Owned Products” and offers a variety of products such as clothing, personal care, cleaning products, and more—all from black owned companies. Ayesha Driggers, interim director...
live5news.com
Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
Fire causes significant damage to rendering plant in Saluda County
WARD, S.C. — Crews were on the scene throughout the night following a Thanksgiving day fire that caused significant damage at a Saluda County rendering plant. According to Josh Morton with Saluda County Emergency Management, the fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. as a structure fire at Valley Proteins - which is located on Valpro Road in the Ward community.
wfxg.com
Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant
WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
Businesses around South Carolina open their doors for 'Friendsgiving'
CAMDEN, S.C. — For those that do not have a family to gather with on Thanksgiving, there will always be friends and strangers to spend time with instead. In the Midlands, a few places decided to stay open on Wednesday and Thanksgiving on Thursday, to host people for 'Friendsgiving'.
live5news.com
Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands
ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County government offices and drop-off sites closed for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Government offices are set to close Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no recycling collection services or curbside waste pickup on Thursday. Materials that are scheduled for Thursday will be picked up Friday and Friday’s pick-up will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26.
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
Company assessing damage after major Saluda processing plant fire
WARD, S.C. — The company over an animal processing and rendering plant in Saluda County said there are no immediate plans to lay off or release employees after a fire caused significant damage on Thursday. Darling Ingredients, which acquired the Ward, South Carolina plant's parent company Valley Proteins Inc....
WRDW-TV
South Carolina student receives Washington Media Fellows scholarship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One South Carolina student was given the opportunity to further her education, and chase her dreams without worrying about the cost after winning a big scholarship. Hannah Schattaman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, is one of this year’s Washington Media fellows scholarship recipients....
Clarendon County Council Authorizes $15M in bonds for several projects
MANNING, S.C. — Clarendon County Council authorized $15 million in bonds Monday to fund five capital projects. Almost half the money will go toward a new, upgraded emergency operations center, according to County Administrator David Epperson. Epperson said the current Emergency Call center services all of the police departments...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety to roll-out new auto theft prevention program
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety will be rolling out a new program to combat auto theft. The national program Hide Lock Take, use three simple phrases in their message: Hide your things, Lock your vehicle, and Take your keys. The signs will be placed throughout...
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for Thanksgiving holiday
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a holiday schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed, Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, and the day after Thanksgiving - Friday, Nov. 26.
'We need a variety of people to be on that board': Four new members elected to Sumter School Board
SUMTER, S.C. — The unofficial results are in for Sumter County’s school board. Four new members were elected in yesterday’s runoff election, including Tarah Johnson. "I think bringing in those fresh perspectives is critical," Joyhnson said about why she ran. "It’s critical to the success of our Sumter community, it’s critical to the success of our students..."
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
