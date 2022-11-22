ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanes Blocked on I-26E near Chapin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lanes are blocked due to traffic congestion and a crash on I-26 eastbound near Chapin SC at 91 mile marker, officials say. SC Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed. Drive carefully or seek an alternative route around that area.
CHAPIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

BOPs holds grand opening

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, the City of Columbia, and the North Columbia Business Association recently welcomed BOPs, to Columbia. BOPs stands for “Black Owned Products” and offers a variety of products such as clothing, personal care, cleaning products, and more—all from black owned companies. Ayesha Driggers, interim director...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire causes significant damage to rendering plant in Saluda County

WARD, S.C. — Crews were on the scene throughout the night following a Thanksgiving day fire that caused significant damage at a Saluda County rendering plant. According to Josh Morton with Saluda County Emergency Management, the fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. as a structure fire at Valley Proteins - which is located on Valpro Road in the Ward community.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant

WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
WARD, SC
live5news.com

Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
ELGIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County government offices and drop-off sites closed for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Government offices are set to close Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no recycling collection services or curbside waste pickup on Thursday. Materials that are scheduled for Thursday will be picked up Friday and Friday’s pick-up will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
ELGIN, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina student receives Washington Media Fellows scholarship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One South Carolina student was given the opportunity to further her education, and chase her dreams without worrying about the cost after winning a big scholarship. Hannah Schattaman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, is one of this year’s Washington Media fellows scholarship recipients....
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a holiday schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed, Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, and the day after Thanksgiving - Friday, Nov. 26.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'We need a variety of people to be on that board': Four new members elected to Sumter School Board

SUMTER, S.C. — The unofficial results are in for Sumter County’s school board. Four new members were elected in yesterday’s runoff election, including Tarah Johnson. "I think bringing in those fresh perspectives is critical," Joyhnson said about why she ran. "It’s critical to the success of our Sumter community, it’s critical to the success of our students..."
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

