Black Friday 2022 is in full swing and we’ve got you covered with the best deals on tech, beauty, home and more. To give you an idea of what Select readers are shopping for, here are the most purchased products from our coverage so far. Each product has been checked against price history trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and Keepa to ensure it was at its lowest price in at least the three months when published (some of these products may no longer be on sale or not currently at its lowest price).

1 HOUR AGO