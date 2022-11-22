ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newswatch 16

Plenty of fun to be had after the turkey is done

SCRANTON, Pa. — As the Thanksgiving holiday wound down, Scranton's Bob Shumaker and his family headed out to the front sidewalk for a game of corn hole. "We have our family here today, in laws and out laws and all different types of people." Shumaker said, "and it's such a beautiful day that we are outside playing some corn hole."
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Annual ‘Run For The Diamonds’ Race kicks off

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An over 100-year-old Thanksgiving tradition carried on in Columbia County Thursday. The Annual Berwick Run for the Diamonds Race, which started in 1908, attracts runners from all over Pennsylvania and even surrounding states. Participants as young as 9 and as old as 80 crowded into Berwick, all hoping to win […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

People gather for 23rd Annual ‘Turkey Bowl’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local friends and family got together at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre for their 23rd Annual Turkey Bowl. The men played a friendly game of tag football with new and old faces. Carlo Mercadante and his brothers began the tradition when he was just 15 and continue to introduce it to […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Jerry's For All Seasons

DUNMORE, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by Jerry's For All Seasons. Each year, Jerry's For All Seasons turns its 40,000 square foot garden center into a winter wonderland. Jackie Lewandoski meets up with Allison Longo to find out what they have to offer for this holiday season.
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Peckville Christmas House shining bright

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As we finish up the Thanksgiving Holiday, many are turning their thoughts to Christmas. Two brothers in Lackawanna County go all-out decorating their homes for the holiday season. The brothers unveiled their massive Christmas display that’s bigger and brighter than ever. Clark Griswold would be proud of this Winter Wonderland. […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Businesses busy ahead of Thanksgiving Eve

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's the calm before the storm for bars, as the Thanksgiving Eve crowd will soon make their way out and about for drinks before the feast. "Oh yeah, the excitement; everyone is back home, everybody is going to meet up with their friends. I'm sure everywhere will be busy. People will be walking around bouncing to here, bouncing to there," said Joseph Kocher, kitchen manager at Vesuvio's.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Forty Fort hosts free holiday dinner

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Families were able to grab turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes at a takeout dinner in Luzerne County. Members of the Forty Fort United Methodist Church teamed up to make the holiday a bit more special for anyone in need of a helping hand. Nearly 400...
FORTY FORT, PA
Newswatch 16

23rd year for Dickson City dinner

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A Thanksgiving tradition for more than 20 years took place in Lackawanna County. A free Thanksgiving dinner was held at the Eagle Fire Hall in Dickson City Thursday. Anyone in need of a meal in the mid-valley area was invited. The dinner runs completely on...
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many in Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving with an alarming, explosion-like sound that was felt throughout the area, but what caused it is a bit of a mystery. Residents of Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving celebrations with turkey, mashed potatoes, and an unexpected explosion. The explosion-like quake happened around […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
High School Football PRO

Danville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WYOMISSING, PA
wkok.com

Knoebels’ Joy Through the Grove Returns Black Friday

ELYSBURG – Knoebels Amusement Resorts holiday light display is back for another year of fun. Knoebels says it’s ‘Joy Through the Grove’ Christmas light experience will open for the season this Friday, and run through December 31, excluding Christmas Eve and Day. Park officials say the...
ELYSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Pottsville church hands out free meals

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This is where volunteers have been cooking Thanksgiving meals since midnight. The Church of St. Patrick in Pottsville. The food is not for their families but for people living throughout Schuylkill County. The Knights of Columbus resurrected their free Thanksgiving meal tradition after a two-year hiatus.
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Riss's Place opens in Montoursville

Montoursville, Pa. — Montoursville has another dining option—Riss's Place sub shop. The restaurant, located at the site of the former Cellini's sub shop at 378 Broad St., opened for business on Monday, Nov. 14. This is the second Riss's Place sub shop in the area. The first opened in Muncy a year ago on N. Main Street. "We were given an opportunity to open a second shop in our hometown....
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday travelers hit the road in Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A steady stream of cars rolled in and out of the rest stop along Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. It's a stop along the way for many who are hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA expects nearly 55 million people will travel...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Get you laundry washed for free on Thanksgiving

SUNBURY, Pa. — Jessica Brouse is the co-owner of seven laundromats in our area, including The Laundry Room of Sunbury. On Thanksgiving Day, she and her husband are allowing people to stop by their business for free washes. "It is not limited to just people in Sunbury. Anybody can...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

North Pole Express takes off this weekend

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Join Santa and his helpers on a scenic holiday train ride this weekend and enjoy Christmas carols and holiday stories along the way. The North Pole Express is set to take off Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. on a one-hour round trip ride from Bloomsburg to Catawissa. The train will depart 480 W. Fifth Street near Autoneum. Parking is free, but riders should arrive 30 prior to the scheduled ride, organizers say. Tickets are $10 for children ages 1-12 and $15 for adults. They can be purchased in Bloomsburg at Exclusively You, 53 W. Main Street, and Towne Camera, 154 W. Main Street, or online at Downtown Bloomsburg Inc.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Decorating Edwardsville's Warrior Tree

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — For military families, this time of year can be a somber reminder that not everyone is able to come home for the holidays. That's the inspiration behind the Edwardsville Warrior Tree Project in Luzerne County. Every year volunteers put up a tree on the corner of...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
