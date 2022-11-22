Read full article on original website
State reports three confirmed COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — Three more people were confirmed on Tuesday as deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia by the Department of Health and Human Resources. The confirmed deaths were a 73-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 83-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old man from Monongalia County, the department said.
Tree lighting, holiday jazz show planned at Glenville State
GLENVILLE — Glenville State University will hold its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Robert F. Kidd Library. The show will include a hot cocoa bar and music. Festivities will continue at 7 p.m. when the Glenville State University Jazz Band takes the Fine...
Williams leads double-A all-state volleyball honors
CHARLESTON — Philip Barbour and Shady Spring again stood at the top of the Class AA volleyball world in 2022. Meeting for the third straight year in the AA championship match, the Colts bested the Tigers, 3-1, to win back-to-back titles. Shady Spring won the initial championship meeting in...
’Jackets, Bulldogs seek spot in state finals
PARKERSBURG — For the third time in the last four seasons a berth in the Class A state championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium will be on the line when Doddridge County and Williamstown collide in the semifinals. No. 11 Doddridge County (10-2) has taken care of Van (43-0)...
Tyler Consolidated baseball duo signs with Glenville State
KIDWELL — Two Tyler Consolidated baseball players have signed binding letters to continue their baseball careers following their senior year at Tyler Consolidated High School. Both have committed to Glenville State University. Ty Walton and Jayden Helmick, two standout players for the Silver Knights, will get the chance to...
