San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

JBSA-Lackland trainees guests of honor at annual Thanksgiving feast

SAN ANTONIO – More than 60 trainees from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland were guests of honor for a Thanksgiving feast Thursday at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Marbach Road. “It’s just a pleasure. It’s something that we do for God,” said Richard Cruz, Grand Knight of the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio's first in-person Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner since 2019 draws thousands to dine or volunteer

SAN ANTONIO — Carla Starks was among the thousands of people who enjoyed a feast and festivities during the 43rd Annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. “It’s awesome. I love to dance, I love the music and I love the opportunity to share a meal with the family,” Starks said while sitting alongside her mom and dad.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
post-register.com

Lockhart icon passes￼

Called everything from a Lockhart legend to an icon in the community, Rose Aleta Laurell was all of the above to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, where her memory will live for many generations to come. Laurell, also known as the “Librarian on the Roof,” passed away on Nov. 15....
LOCKHART, TX
San Antonio Current

The 24 best places to see Christmas lights in driving distance of San Antonio

Even the Grinchiest among us have to admit there's something heartwarming about twinkling Christmas light displays. Whether you want to check out a festive attraction that's pulled out the holiday stops or enjoy the simple pleasure of extra AF neighborhood holiday decorations, we've got you covered with this roundup of 24 light displays, all within driving distance of San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Reform Austin

More Texans turn to home schooling after the pandemic showed them what learning outside of schools could be like

Christina Hernandez, a mother of two and a former San Antonio theater teacher, knows firsthand how difficult it is to give every student the attention they deserve. And this school year, as class sizes have gotten bigger amid a statewide teacher shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, she started suspecting her public school district was not meeting her kids’ needs.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

The Tex-Mex Christmas Tradition of Tamales

Stocking up to make tamales for the holidays, Maria Moreno stopped by a San Antonio shop to buy corn husks on Nov. 18, 1943. Nowadays it’s not unusual to see tamales with ingredients like cream cheese or black beans, but traditional tamales are simply a layer of corn masa wrapped around a meat filling and steamed in a husk. Tamales have been a diet staple since ancient times. Archeologists believe Mesoamericans ate tamale-type dishes as long as 8,000 years ago—about the same era that people in Mexico began transforming native teosinte grass into the corn plant as we know it. Making tamales has always been laborious, which is why friends and family often come together in social gatherings called tamaladas to share the work. “No West Side housewife would be caught Christmas week without a batch of tamales,” Moreno told the San Antonio Light on that autumn day.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'We just want to be' | Local group holds Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony after Colorado Springs shooting

SAN ANTONIO — A memorial was held Monday at Texas A&M University San Antonio's campus. It hosted the Transgender Day of Remembrance. The group also paid respects to the victims in the mass shooting in Colorado Springs that happened at the LGBTQ+ nightclub. Five people were killed and more than dozen others were hurt.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
San Antonio Current

This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College

A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In New Braunfels, Texas

Situated between Austin and San Antonio is New Braunfels, Texas, a historic town at the confluence of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. Founded in 1845 by German immigrants, New Braunfels is full of historic buildings that have been preserved through the years. Walk or drive through town and see early German-vernacular homes built by early settlers, or immerse yourself in Tex-German culture at the annual Wurstfest, where you’ll find plenty of lederhosen, German beer and food, live music, dancing, and fun for all. Whether you choose to float a river in true Texas fashion, visit local museums, see a show in the historic theater—or all of the above—you’re sure to have a blast here. Here, our favorite things to do in New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in San Antonio – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled for you a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the San Antonio area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
