2 new charges emerge against janitor accused of urinating in drinking water

The man accused of assaulting people by urinating in their water bottles received two new charges on Thursday.

A grand jury indicted 51-year-old Lucio Diaz on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for two more victims.

Diaz worked in maintenance and was caught on camera allegedly relieving himself into personal water bottles in the offices he cleaned.

One of his victims claims she caught an STD after drinking one of the tainted bottles.

Diaz was arrested on Oct. 21, and is currently in jail at the custody of immigration officials.