Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Luka Doncic has interesting choice for best duo in NBA

Luka Doncic is giving the ultimate compliment to one terrific twosome. The Dallas Mavericks star Doncic said before Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics that he believes Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are “probably” the best duo in the NBA. “They’re probably the No. 1...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Guess Which Ex-Lakers Center Has Criticized Dwight Howard's Taiwan Numbers

Title-winning Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers centers Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard have never much cared for one another. It might all stem from their similar career trajectories: both were No. 1 picks by the Orlando Magic, both adopted the moniker of "Superman" (although the Howard nickname was pretty clearly a direct rip-off of the Shaq nickname), both wound up on the Lakers where they quickly grew to butt heads with Kobe Bryant, and both would ultimately win at least one championship with the Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Dwight Howard Tells Shaquille O'Neal to 'Stop Hating' on Him Playing in Taiwan

Former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard has fired back at Shaquille O'Neal for his criticism of Howard for playing basketball in Taiwan. On Thursday's episode of The Big Podcast (h/t Daniela Perez of SI.com), O'Neal didn't want to give Howard credit for his dominant play for the Taoyuan Leopards. "You should...
Bleacher Report

How the Golden State Warriors Could Swing a Jae Crowder Deal

Buzz permeated NBA circles over the past week that the Phoenix Suns are close to finding a deal for veteran Jae Crowder, who has been working out away from the team all season, staying in shape for an eventual trade. The Suns have several suitors, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta...
PHOENIX, AZ

