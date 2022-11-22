Title-winning Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers centers Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard have never much cared for one another. It might all stem from their similar career trajectories: both were No. 1 picks by the Orlando Magic, both adopted the moniker of "Superman" (although the Howard nickname was pretty clearly a direct rip-off of the Shaq nickname), both wound up on the Lakers where they quickly grew to butt heads with Kobe Bryant, and both would ultimately win at least one championship with the Lakers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO