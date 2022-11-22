Read full article on original website
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
NBA Fans React To The Lakers Trade Package That Spurs Declined: "That Was A Terrible Trade For The Lakers"
NBA fans are thankful to the San Antonio Spurs for rejecting a terrible trade idea proposed by the Lakers around Russell Westbrook.
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley's Cheap Shot Called Out By Devin Booker And Charles Barkley
It was his most memorable play as a Laker so far, so there's that?
Charles Barkley Says John Salley, Dennis Rodman, And Rick Mahorn Don't Know How To Fight
Charles Barkley roasted Rick Mahorn, Dennis Rodman, and John Salley while discussing Patrick Beverley's push on Deandre Ayton.
Luka Doncic has interesting choice for best duo in NBA
Luka Doncic is giving the ultimate compliment to one terrific twosome. The Dallas Mavericks star Doncic said before Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics that he believes Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are “probably” the best duo in the NBA. “They’re probably the No. 1...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
silverscreenandroll.com
Quin Snyder has been working with Darvin Ham after every Lakers game as an unpaid coaching consultant
When the Lakers were going through their coaching search, one name that kept coming up despite being employed at the time was Quin Snyder. The Jazz head coach never really indicated he wanted the job, but reports kept coming up linking him to it. Obviously, the Lakers made the choice...
Lakers Fans Feel Bad For Anthony Davis After Huge Double-Double In Loss To Suns: “He Couldn't Have Done More”
Anthony Davis had a monster performance for the Lakers in a close loss to the Phoenix Suns where fans sympathized with him.
LeBron James’ former teammate says Victor Wembanyama is the greatest basketball prospect in the history of the NBA
Victor Wembanyama is arguably the crown jewel of the upcoming NBA draft class. He’s been wowing the basketball world with his handles, touch around the basket, defense and much more. Many believe that he’s the greatest basketball prospect since LeBron James, and former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Channing Frye...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Jokes That Ben Simmons Returned To Philadelphia With A Bulletproof Vest On
The biggest game on tonight's slate was the budding rivalry game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers. This rivalry was spurned on by a trade that saw Philly get James Harden from the Nets in exchange for Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and Ben Simmons. Simmons' history with the...
NBA Executives Believe The Warriors Want To Trade For Players Like Myles Turner And Jakob Poeltl To Address Their Lack Of Size
The Golden State Warriors want to improve their rebounding.
Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba
Kobe Bryant was one of the best players in NBA history. More than 250 players could never beat him on the court.
fadeawayworld.net
Warriors GM On The Importance Of Draymond Green: "He Lives On The Line, If You Live On The Line, You Will Cross The Line"
The Golden State Warriors are widely regarded as the best team of the past decade or so among the NBA community. After all, in the last eight seasons, the Dubs have advanced to the NBA Finals six times and have ended up winning four rings. Speaking of the Warriors dynasty,...
NBA Analyst Suggests A Trade Between The Los Angeles Lakers And Orlando Magic
With the trade season approaching, the spotlight on the Lakers shines much brighter owing to their current run this season.
NBA Fans Debate Who Would Be The Perfect Co-Star For Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic needs help on the Dallas Mavericks and Reddit discussed who would be his ideal co-star.
Shaquille O'Neal Wants Anthony Davis To Be The No. 1 Player For The Lakers Even After LeBron James' Return
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal wants Anthony Davis to remain the number one player for the Lakers when LeBron James returns to the roster.
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed That Sometimes Del Harris Was Forced To Keep A Young Kobe Bryant In The Game Because Of Jerry Buss' Influence
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal unveiled in his book that Dr. Jerry Buss wanted Del Harris to give special treatment to a young Kobe Bryant.
Yardbarker
Guess Which Ex-Lakers Center Has Criticized Dwight Howard's Taiwan Numbers
Title-winning Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers centers Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard have never much cared for one another. It might all stem from their similar career trajectories: both were No. 1 picks by the Orlando Magic, both adopted the moniker of "Superman" (although the Howard nickname was pretty clearly a direct rip-off of the Shaq nickname), both wound up on the Lakers where they quickly grew to butt heads with Kobe Bryant, and both would ultimately win at least one championship with the Lakers.
Bleacher Report
Dwight Howard Tells Shaquille O'Neal to 'Stop Hating' on Him Playing in Taiwan
Former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard has fired back at Shaquille O'Neal for his criticism of Howard for playing basketball in Taiwan. On Thursday's episode of The Big Podcast (h/t Daniela Perez of SI.com), O'Neal didn't want to give Howard credit for his dominant play for the Taoyuan Leopards. "You should...
Bleacher Report
How the Golden State Warriors Could Swing a Jae Crowder Deal
Buzz permeated NBA circles over the past week that the Phoenix Suns are close to finding a deal for veteran Jae Crowder, who has been working out away from the team all season, staying in shape for an eventual trade. The Suns have several suitors, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Praises 76ers for Win vs. Nets Despite Embiid, Harden, Maxey Injuries
The Brooklyn Nets had Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and their 22 combined All-Star selections on the court, while the Philadelphia 76ers had Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey on the sidelines with injuries. So the Nets earned a straightforward road win on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center,...
