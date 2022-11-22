Read full article on original website
National media, Dawgs247 predictions for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
After a long fall, the Georgia Bulldogs are closing in on the end of the 2022 regular season. No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) returns home for the last time this year on Saturday to host in-state rival Georgia Tech (5-6, 4-4 ACC) in a noon showdown on ESPN. The Bulldogs enter on the heels of a 16-6 road victory over Kentucky; Georgia Tech, meanwhile, got a big road victory of its own by beating North Carolina 21-17.
Blazing fast WR Anthony Evans flips to Georgia
Converse (Ga.) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
Final predictions: South Carolina at Clemson
We gave a little Thanksgiving taste of early rivalry picks but now, it’s time for the main course. If you’re looking for Friday games, or our Egg Bowl picks, click on the link in the first sentence. If you’re looking for Carolina versus Clemson and the Saturday slate of games, stay right where you are.
HAPPENING NOW: Ole Miss hoops continuing play in Orlando against Siena
The Ole Miss men's basketball team is back at it in Orlando this morning as they take on Siena in the ESPN Events Invitational. Tip-off is set for 10 a.m. CT and can be seen on ESPN2 or listened to on the Ole Miss Radio Network. Follow along for updates,...
A look at the last 10 games versus Clemson
South Carolina will look to snap a seven game losing streak to its in-state rival when it makes its way to Clemson on Saturday. In the series between the two, Clemson holds a 72-42-4 record over South Carolina in the 118 matchups. The first time these two programs squared off on the gridiron came in 1896 when South Carolina defeated Clemson 12-6 in Columbia.
