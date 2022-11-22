South Carolina will look to snap a seven game losing streak to its in-state rival when it makes its way to Clemson on Saturday. In the series between the two, Clemson holds a 72-42-4 record over South Carolina in the 118 matchups. The first time these two programs squared off on the gridiron came in 1896 when South Carolina defeated Clemson 12-6 in Columbia.

