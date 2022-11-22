Read full article on original website
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, MissouriCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fireCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarriedCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies For No ReasonOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Nov. 25, 2022 Editorial: Salvation Army's Adopt-A-Family program
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the rising cost of everyday items, affording Christmas gifts is an even greater challenge for our neighbors in need. If you are more able, please consider adopting a family or a senior for Christmas. Every year, the Salvation Army's Adopt-A-Family program helps provide gifts...
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
Hospital makes healthy Harvest boxes available to Kansas City families in need
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City hospital is helping people eat a little healthier this holiday season. "I have 53 grandkids, 30 great-grandkids," said Billiette Mitchell. For the Mitchell family, that means a huge Thanksgiving dinner. "Each family member was asked to contribute something on the menu," Mitchell...
Kansas City painter captures moment Country Club Plaza lights turn on
There's a lot of beauty at the Country Club Plaza in KCMO and on Thursday night for the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony — a lot of excitement.
20 years brings memories, modern challenges at Fort Osage Farm in Independence
Fort Osage Farm has been running for 20 years under Bob and Kim Luke and they admit when they first took over, it was a new adventure.
Thousands spend Thanksgiving night watching Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holiday season has moved into the Country Club Plaza. Thousands went to watch the lights flip on at the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony Thanksgiving night. The show had musical performances, dances, and giveaways. Performers prepared for months ahead of the show. The Kansas City...
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, Missouri
Bryant House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The "Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant House" is a historic dwelling. The house has a limestone foundation and brick walls and sits on a large lot. It's located at the northeast corner of the streets of South Main and Pacific (fka Mechanic) in Independence, Missouri.
KCK small buisness asks for community support after break-in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KaledioScoops ice cream shop in Kansas City, Kansas, is asking for the community’s help after someone broke into the shop last week. The ice cream shop is a stronghold in the community, where they host events, fundraisers, and supports local groups. That's why it...
Shop Small: 5 gifts supporting creators of Color in KC (KC Gift Guide)
Editor’s note: This feature is the third in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. When she was 14, Kyana Bowers unwrapped a Christmas gift that ignited a lifetime love. The Kyana Laine The post Shop Small: 5 gifts supporting creators of Color in KC (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
Electrician checks every bulb before Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before the moment the lights come on, an electrician checks every bulb to make sure the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony goes off without a hitch. Matt Deardorff is in charge of the lights that come to life on the Plaza. Every bulb, whether it's hanging, repairing, or replacing them, Deardorff has been doing it for 16 years.
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800s
Switzer School Buildings, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byBartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons/. The Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City have various architectural designs (Italian Renaissance Revival, Neo-Classical, Art Deco, and Constructivist). In 2009, they were vacant. The architects were well-known Charles A. Smith as well as Curtis & Cowling, and Nate W. Downes. In December 2009, the school buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
House fire at 58th and Lydia in KCMO
Most restaurants close down for the Thanksgiving holiday but the ones that stayed open were busy all day, catering to people who preferred to avoid the kitchen on Thursday. It’s about more than the 80 miles of multicolored lights outlining the Spanish-style architecture. A year after release, Kevin Strickland...
Things to do in Kansas City on Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 24-27
From tree lighting ceremonies to holiday displays, sporting events to downtown concerts, there's always something going on in the Kansas City area.
City of Lawrence gives update on homeless camp after discovery of deceased woman
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence has given an update on its controversial homeless camp following the discovery of a deceased woman. A social media post from the City of Lawrence on Tuesday gave an update on the future of a homeless camp established in the North Lawrence area following the recent discovery of […]
KC medical organization working to get better health outcomes for Black men
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When it comes to the topic of Black males and health care, the numbers don't lie. "Since the U.S. has been measuring life expectancy, Black males have been at the bottom since the 1900s," Swope Health Central President and CEO Jeron Ravin said. The medical...
A Kansas blues festival is putting on a 'last waltz' as too many of its elders pass away
Kansas City has long held a reputation as a center of blues music and culture. One neighborhood in northeast Kansas City, Kansas, produced many of the musicians who gave the metro that reputation. Many of these artists found success as musicians, but that success often took them away from the...
KC Pet Project offers Black Friday ‘Name Your Price Adoptions’ to find homes for hundreds of pets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Pet Project has a record high number of animals in the shelter’s care. In just the first 22 days of November, nearly 800 pets have come into KC Pet Project. They are caring for approximately 1,000 animals across all of their locations. “Every...
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't have
Blackstone Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Blackstone Hotel is located at 817 Cherry Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's also gone by the name of the Jewell Building. It appears to be vacant. On October 18, 2003, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
'Our Healthy Eastside Kansas City' awarded $5 million from Jackson County
The Jackson County Legislature approved another $5 million grant Monday for a group that's made an impact in improving the health of East Kansas City residents.
A year after release, Kevin Strickland reflects on life on the ‘outside’ and gives thanks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s been a year since Kevin Strickland was released from prison. He spent 43 years in prison for a triple murder he swears he didn’t commit. The Jackson County Prosecutor and a judge agreed. Strickland recently sat down with investigative reporter Angie Ricono...
