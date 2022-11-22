ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Nov. 25, 2022 Editorial: Salvation Army's Adopt-A-Family program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the rising cost of everyday items, affording Christmas gifts is an even greater challenge for our neighbors in need. If you are more able, please consider adopting a family or a senior for Christmas. Every year, the Salvation Army's Adopt-A-Family program helps provide gifts...
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
CJ Coombs

The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, Missouri

Bryant House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The "Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant House" is a historic dwelling. The house has a limestone foundation and brick walls and sits on a large lot. It's located at the northeast corner of the streets of South Main and Pacific (fka Mechanic) in Independence, Missouri.
KCK small buisness asks for community support after break-in

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KaledioScoops ice cream shop in Kansas City, Kansas, is asking for the community’s help after someone broke into the shop last week. The ice cream shop is a stronghold in the community, where they host events, fundraisers, and supports local groups. That's why it...
Startland News

Shop Small: 5 gifts supporting creators of Color in KC (KC Gift Guide)

Editor’s note: This feature is the third in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. When she was 14, Kyana Bowers unwrapped a Christmas gift that ignited a lifetime love. The Kyana Laine The post Shop Small: 5 gifts supporting creators of Color in KC (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
Electrician checks every bulb before Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before the moment the lights come on, an electrician checks every bulb to make sure the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony goes off without a hitch. Matt Deardorff is in charge of the lights that come to life on the Plaza. Every bulb, whether it's hanging, repairing, or replacing them, Deardorff has been doing it for 16 years.
CJ Coombs

Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800s

Switzer School Buildings, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byBartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons/. The Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City have various architectural designs (Italian Renaissance Revival, Neo-Classical, Art Deco, and Constructivist). In 2009, they were vacant. The architects were well-known Charles A. Smith as well as Curtis & Cowling, and Nate W. Downes. In December 2009, the school buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
House fire at 58th and Lydia in KCMO

