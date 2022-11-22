Sir Michael Parkinson has branded Fifa president Gianni Infantino as being “beyond redemption.”The iconic broadcaster gave his two cents on the controversies surrounding World Cup 2022 in Qatar.“Let him crawl away and wither,” he told Good Morning Britain during a discussion about the current state of football.When asked what he thought the “trouble with football these days” was, he said the game has “gone beyond its meaning.”“It’s just too silly for words, and the people who are running the game should be thoroughly ashamed. It has a noble background.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Saudi Arabia stun Argentina on day three in QatarFive clubs that could sign Cristiano Ronaldo after explosive Man United exitEngland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford expects Harry Kane to be fit for USA match

2 DAYS AGO