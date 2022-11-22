ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

‘Not without a lot of regret.’ EMS agency in rural Centre County plans to close service

By Bret Pallotto
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

An emergency medical service in rural Centre County announced Monday its plan to close within three months, adding to a growing list of EMS providers forced to close because of declines in personnel.

Port Matilda EMS — which covers the borough and at least parts of Halfmoon, Huston, Worth, Taylor and Ferguson townships — expects to be down to two part-time employees and one volunteer by the end of the year.

“That’s not enough to provide an adequate level of service to our community,” the nonprofit wrote in a Facebook post.

A shortage of trained EMS personnel and an inability to provide competitive wages and benefits also contributed to the decision. It was not immediately clear which EMS agency would be tapped to serve those six municipalities.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening. It has operated since 1951.

In the Facebook post, the agency thanked those who purchased annual memberships and supported its fundraisers over the years, saying it has “truly been an honor to support this community.”

“This decision was not made easily and not without a lot of regret,” the agency wrote.

Bellefonte EMS Executive Director Scott Rhoat commented on the post that he was “very sorry to hear of this decision.” Every worker and volunteer — past and present, Rhoat said — should be “proud of the years of dedicated service given to the organization and community.”

Rhoat said he was not immediately available for further comment Monday.

“Your organization is not the first and certainly will not be the last EMS agency to close due to inadequate financial support,” Rhoat wrote. “Your struggle to make ends meet can only stretch so far, the failure is not yours.”

Port Matilda EMS expressed concern about a “critical situation” as early as at least November 2019, when the company said it only had enough money to cover one more payroll cycle.

The agency was buoyed when nearly 800 memberships were purchased, but that proved to be temporary. In a Facebook post earlier this month , the nonprofit once again wrote it was in a “critical state.”

“THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH,” the company wrote Nov. 11.

The challenges are not exclusive to Port Matilda EMS. Agencies are closing more frequently than ever before, Pennsylvania Fire and Emergency Services Institute Executive Director Jerry Ozog said.

Most EMS agencies outside of big cities in Pennsylvania are supported almost entirely by reimbursements from Medicaid, Medicare, private insurers, donations or memberships. The problem, Ozog said, is those reimbursements only cover a fraction of the actual costs.

“In some places, they’re losing money every time they go on a call,” the former longtime paramedic said.

Recruitment and retention are two of the most long-standing issues for EMS agencies. More than 4,000 EMS certifications were not renewed last year , the director of the state Health Department’s Bureau of Emergency Medical Services wrote in a report.

The state’s population, especially in rural areas, has been declining and aging for a decade. Many EMS agencies in rural areas have members in their 60s and 70s.

“This is dangerous work. It requires you to attend training classes; it requires you to take certification exams,” Ozog said. “It is difficult to find people that want to do that anymore.”

The salaries for paramedics and emergency medical technicians isn’t strong either. The median pay for the two professions , according to an agency of the Labor Department, is about $37,000.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics did not differentiate between the two jobs. Paramedics have much more training than EMTs.

“Many EMTs and paramedics are working two or three different full-time jobs to make a living wage,” Ozog said.

The state’s existing system for EMS agencies, Ozog said, is “very fragile.” He estimated most are being run by just a handful of people.

There are no easy answers for how to solve the issue. New legislation could help, but regions and counties will need to get involved as well, Ozog said.

“If communities want a local ambulance service, they need to come together and build a community coalition to keep things moving and try different things. The demographics are against us and the costs are going to continue to rise and the current workforce is going to continue to get older,” Ozog said. “Things are possible, but it’s going to have to be more of a regional solution or a countywide solution to deal with these things.”

Comments / 1

Karen S Kutruff
3d ago

It's time EMS and Fire Dept. become part of the tax we all pay. It is absolutely imperative our communities all have fire protection and emergency medical response.

Reply
2
Related
WTAJ

Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County area EMS to disband after decades of service

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County emergency medical service announced that they will soon be disbanded, citing a lack of staffing which has been affecting many others in the area. Port Matilda EMS posted to Facebook Monday, that the choice to disband services was “not made easily and not without a lot of regret.” […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County making changes to jury system

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A change is coming to the Blair County jury system, making an easier, modern update to filling out jury summons. Starting during the week of Dec. 12, Blair County residents getting summoned for jury duty happen be happening electronically. District Court Administrator Nicole Smith and Jury Coordinator Sally Padula announced […]
State College

School Districts Challenged by Staffing Shortages

Statewide, the number of new teachers has plummeted. “Ten years ago, 20,000 new teachers were entering the field each year. Last year, only 6,000 did so,” said acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Eric Hagarty on Sept. 30. Representatives for local schools told The Centre County Gazette...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

New shelter hopes to combat homelessness in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Homelessness is always a concern, especially in the winter months. Family Services Incorporated in Altoona hopes that the opening of their new shelter will help to put an end to the problem in Blair County. “This time of year it’s important for us to have as many beds available as possible,” Executive […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for ammunition owner

New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
MILTON, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, November 22, troopers are investigating a firearms act violation that occurred near Saint Jacobs Church Road in Perry Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT to hold public meeting for Clearfield County bridge project

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to an open house to discuss and view the plans for the River Road Bridge project. Project plans and pertinent information will be on display Tuesday, December 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Pa. Legislators Want to Change Housing Loophole Following NBC10 Report

Pennsylvania Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R., Bedford, Cambria) wants to have some limits on what type of criminal records people have when they are allowed into public housing- particularly in Cambria County. And State Rep. Jim Rigby (R., Cambria, Somerset) is looking into reducing the number of public housing units...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County appoints new Commissioner

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Court Administrator announced the appointment of their new Commissioner on Wednesday after Antonio Scotto’s resignation in October. Mary Tatum was appointed to the position by President Judge Fredric Ammerman, Court Administrator, F. Cortez ‘Chip’ Bell III announced. Tatum, from Houtzdale, will become the third person to serve as […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Schmitt to open new office in Downtown Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-Blair) has announced he will be moving to a new office in downtown Altoona in the coming weeks. Schmitt’s new office will be located at 2301 Beale Ave., Suite A, and is expected to be open on Thursday, Dec. 1. Office hours will be 9 a.m. to […]
WTAJ

First ever Emily Whitehead Foundation Turkey Trot labeled a success

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thanksgiving is especially meaningful for one family in Philipsburg. They are grateful their daughter Emily is still here. Back in 2010, when she was 5, she came down with Leukemia. Conventional treatment didn’t work, but Emily was the first person in the world to receive CAR-T cell therapy. This morning, […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Unknown burglars caused nearly $3k in damages to Elk County building

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for people they were told broke into a detached building on someone’s property and caused extensive damages in Spring Creek Township. The reported incident occurred sometime between Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 a.m., according to state police. Unknown suspects […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT release update on windmill superload following Thanksgiving

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The windmill superload will continue its travel through Clearfield County after taking a break during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) With the superload continuing to move throughout the area, PennDOT said the following routes would be affected by the superload’s movements. Route details are: […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
5K+
Followers
226
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy