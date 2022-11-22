COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting to death a well-known businessman. "My father would take off his clothes and give them to you if you needed clothes," said Sahar Salash, the daughter of Mohammad Shalash, 59, who was gunned down during a robbery just two days after Thanksgiving in 2020.

