Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Driver dead in south Franklin County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a car crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. The crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport just after 8:20 p.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a 2013 Ford Escape was seen traveling...
myfox28columbus.com
Man killed in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead following a shooting on the west side Thursday evening. The shooting happened along South Roy Avenue just before 5 p.m., officers said. Police were called to the area after receiving a report about a shooting. A man was pronounced dead inside...
myfox28columbus.com
I-70 east ramp to I-71 north back open after suspect shoots at off-duty officer's vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police officers closed the ramp from Interstate 70 east to Interstate 71 north Friday morning as they investigated a report that somebody shot at an off-duty officer. The officer reportedly had the back window of his or her vehicle shot out at about 6...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person killed in three-vehicle crash in Morrow County
HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Morrow County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday on I-71 in Harmony Township. The OSHP said a 2006 Cadillac CTS driven by Abraham Smith Jr., 56,...
myfox28columbus.com
Man's death at Wilson Road Park ruled a homicide, warrant issued for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have issued a warrant for a man wanted for murder after a man's body was found in a pond Wednesday in west Columbus. Police said Robert Marsh III, 51, was found in a pond at Wilson Road Park along the Camp Chase Rail Trail Wednesday morning.
myfox28columbus.com
5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
myfox28columbus.com
Man sentenced to 22 years after admitting to fatally shooting father of 6 in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting to death a well-known businessman. "My father would take off his clothes and give them to you if you needed clothes," said Sahar Salash, the daughter of Mohammad Shalash, 59, who was gunned down during a robbery just two days after Thanksgiving in 2020.
myfox28columbus.com
Groveport Police searching for suspects accused of stealing thousands in merchandise
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars in retail merchandise through an online delivery service. The two people pictured are accused of stealing the merchandise through an online grocery delivery service, with...
myfox28columbus.com
Body found in Alum Creek in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene after a body was found in northeast Columbus on Thursday. Officers responded to the area of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard at 12:40 p.m. on a report of a body in Alum Creek. The body was found...
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Horton and Stewart from Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Horton and Stewart from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. Both pets are hoping to find their fur-ever families. Both Horton and Stewart are young and energetic and came into the shelter as strays. They will be available for adoption on Saturday.
myfox28columbus.com
Measles cases in Columbus rise to 24, all unvaccinated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases in Columbus rose to 24 on Wednesday, with 11 hospitalizations. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. No deaths have been reported. Eleven daycare and school locations have had confirmed cases in the Columbus area. Unvaccinated is defined as children...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Council hosts first public hearing on common sense gun safety legislation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council members Shayla Favor, Emmanuel Remy, and Council President Shannon Hardin hosted a public hearing Tuesday to discuss proposed common-sense gun reform legislation. Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Attorney Zach Klein, and Assistant Police Chief Greg Bodker also took part in the hearing which...
myfox28columbus.com
Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
myfox28columbus.com
'Healing takes a community,' national, local violence can take a mental toll, experts say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been a difficult week of news. In the past week alone, mass shootings have killed at least 24 people, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Most recently, was Tuesday's shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia that left six people dead and four more with injuries. That mass shooting was just three days after five people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado.
myfox28columbus.com
Wonderlights Christmas In Ohio
Central Ohio's largest drive-through Christmas light show synchronized with music is back!. Wonderlights Christmas In Ohio the show features 1 million LED lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through car stereo. They're located at Hartford Fairgrounds (14028 Fairgrounds Rd. Hartford, OH 43013) about 30 miles Northeast...
myfox28columbus.com
Arnold Festival co-founder Jim Lorimer dies at 96
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jim Lorimer, co-founder of the Arnold Festival, passed away on Thursday. He was 96. Arnold Schwarzenegger released a statement on Twitter, confirming Lorimer's death. Inspiring athletes from across the world, Schwarzenegger said Lorimer will live on through the millions of people he inspired. In 1989,...
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Division of Police gears up for The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is getting geared up for The Game. A video shared on social media shows how the division is getting ready for Saturday's high-stakes matchup inside The Shoe. The video shows officers crossing out Ms on cruisers with red Xs, CPD's...
myfox28columbus.com
Governors Mike DeWine, Gretchen Whitmer place friendly wager on The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have once again placed a friendly wager on Saturday's high-stakes matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Both teams are unbeaten heading into The Game and a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and likely the...
myfox28columbus.com
WATCH: Before flight home for the holiday, OSU student plays piano at airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An ABC 6 crew spent the morning at the airport and a concert recital broke out!. Photographers Edwin Wilson and Cory Davis were gathering video of the long lines at John Glenn International Airport when they stumbled across William Harkins playing the piano near the ticketing counter.
Comments / 0