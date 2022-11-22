ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

WSAV News 3

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
abcnews4.com

Charleston P.D lends a helping hand

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, the Charleston P.D. took the time to give back to the community with its " Cram The Cruiser" event. From 9 a.m. -12 p.m. officers collected gift donations at the Walmart located at 3951 W Ashley Circle. However, that was not the only...
WCBD Count on 2

Police respond to N. Charleston boat landing Friday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to an incident near the Ashley River Friday morning. NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs said police units are present at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River boat landing. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Charleston County EMS, and the South Carolina Law […]
abcnews4.com

I-26, I-95 see significant uptick in drivers traveling through South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lots of drivers hit the road on Wednesday to begin their trip to their Thanksgiving destination. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob reports that I-26 saw a peak number of travelers at 11 a.m. with 2,764 vehicles passing through on the westbound side of the interstate near the Harleyville interchange.
abcnews4.com

Charleston Place to hold its Tree Lighting ceremony on Nov.25

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Nov.25 The Charleston Place will begin its holiday festivities with its Tree Lighting Ceremony. It will mark the first night of the " SNOW FALL" happening downtown. The downtown hotel will transform into a holiday bazaar featuring festive décor and an array of activities....
abcnews4.com

Charleston City Council adopt new technology to fight underage drinking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Underage drinking and fake IDs--Charleston police say the problems are getting more challenging to stop. Charleston city council is taking the extra step to stop underage drinkers at the door. "While we were adjusting the late-night ordinance, one of the things we heard about that...
WCBD Count on 2

Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place in North Charleston next week for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take […]
abcnews4.com

Coalition questions legality of BCSD Superintendent firing; press conference planned

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A coalition has called a press conference for 12 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the recent firing of former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson and the immediate hiring Dr. Anthony Dixon. "Clergy, teachers, former educators, parents, community leaders, democrats, republicans and concerned...
abcnews4.com

'Shop Where You Live Campaign' returns to Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant S.C. (WCIV) — With the holiday season now in full swing, The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) and the Town of Mount Pleasant have joined forces to encourage residents to support local businesses. The second annual " Shop Where You Live Campaign" kicked off on Black...
abcnews4.com

BCSD Chair cites academic struggles, strained relationship with SLED, DSS for supt. firing

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Following a week clouded by uncertainty and confusion regarding the Berkeley County School District's decision to fire superintendent Deon Jackson after roughly 15 months on the job, BCSD Board Chairman Mac McQuillin released a pages-long statement on Wednesday alleging a lack of leadership from Jackson on a number of issues.
