Honor walk held for Elizabethton teen donor who died suddenly

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An honor walk was held at the Johnson City Medical Center for a teen that died suddenly but was committed to saving others.

The walk was designed to pay tribute to Isabelle Ray, an Elizabethton teen that attended Hampton High School.

Photo: Josh Ray Photo: Josh Ray Photo: Josh Ray Photo: Josh Ray

Ray wished to have her organs donated in the event of her death, a wish that her family honored.

Friends and family of Ray gathered to hold a ceremony commemorating her decision to donate her organs and help save the life of others. Her brother, Josh Ray, said that if his sister could save even one life, she would do it in a heartbeat.

At least three people will be the recipients of Ray’s organs, including a child who is expecting to receive her heart.

