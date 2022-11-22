ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Honor walk held for Elizabethton teen donor who died suddenly

By Van Jones
WJHL
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An honor walk was held at the Johnson City Medical Center for a teen that died suddenly but was committed to saving others.

The walk was designed to pay tribute to Isabelle Ray, an Elizabethton teen that attended Hampton High School.

Believe in Bristol holds annual open house
Photo: Josh Ray
Photo: Josh Ray
Photo: Josh Ray
Photo: Josh Ray

Ray wished to have her organs donated in the event of her death, a wish that her family honored.

Friends and family of Ray gathered to hold a ceremony commemorating her decision to donate her organs and help save the life of others. Her brother, Josh Ray, said that if his sister could save even one life, she would do it in a heartbeat.

At least three people will be the recipients of Ray’s organs, including a child who is expecting to receive her heart.

Debbie Kilpatrick
3d ago

my God watch over this family an heal their broken hearts you are in my prayers God bless this family an I'm so sorry for your loss

Lori Long
3d ago

she was the sweetest most caring young lady. I will miss my lil Isabelle so so much. My heart has an empty spot. I will see her again in Heaven. love to my extended family.. she will be missed so much.

