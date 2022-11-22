Gov. Hutchinson pardons 2 Arkansas turkeys for Thanksgiving

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday begins a week of giving thanks heading into a long Thanksgiving Weekend, with many preparing to have a turkey for their family meal.

Arkansas can thank Cargill and Butterball for making the state the third in the nation for raising turkeys.

In recognition, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Monday that this is Arkansas Turkey Week.

Hutchinson officially saved two, rather vocal, turkeys from the holiday meal.

“I am delighted to pardon these two turkeys today, Randy and George so they can continue to enjoy life and continue to make their speeches across Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.

Randy and George were both raised by Jackson Barber, a 4-H and FFA student in Cabot.

Barber will be taking Randy and George home for the holidays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.