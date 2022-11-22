Read full article on original website
Weather Alert Friday night- Saturday morning
Tropical moisture will be swept up the east coast of the US Friday. Although Veteran’s Day will start dry with increasing clouds here in New England, Friday afternoon will turn wet and windy. Plan for tropical downpours and gusty winds between Friday night and Saturday morning. Although 1″ rainfall wouldn’t typically cause flooding issues, we could see problems where storm drains are clogged by leaves. Clear the drains on your street ahead of the storm.
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
How Much Snow Will We Get in New England This Winter? Here's What Science and the Almanacs Say
Around this time each year, everyone starts wondering -- and speculating -- about how much snow we'll see during the upcoming winter season. And for good reason -- snowfall plays a huge role in people's commutes, the region's economy and our moods!. Our NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team is...
STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
Storm System To Bring Early Winter Weather To Millions Of Americans
Millions of Americans are bracing for an early winter as a storm system threatens to bring snow to people across 20 states. "Unseasonably cold conditions will continue for the center of the country through the eastern U.S. this week, setting the stage for potential wintry weather," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
First Alert Forecast: Bright skies and brisk, flurries tonight
What a difference! Last weekend we were in the 70s. Today we'll struggle to get out of the 30s.Expect bright skies, but a very brisk day with highs right around 40 this afternoon. With a continued chilly breeze, it'll feel more like the 30s.Late tonight, there's a slim chance of a few passing flurries in spots. Most people won't see anything ... just a "heads up" to not be surprised if you run into some flakes in the air.Sunday will be even colder! Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s waking up and won't climb much. With winds gusting 30-35 mph and temps in the 30s tomorrow, wind chills will stay in the 20s all day. Despite more sunshine, bundle up if you'll be outside!It stays chilly Monday as we gradually get closer to normal by midweek. The good news is that it looks great for local holiday travel.Thanksgiving also looks dry with our next chance of rain arriving on Friday. Stay warm!
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
Post-Thanksgiving weather shaping up to be soggy in the Northeast
Less than a week after record-setting low temperatures and a blockbuster lake-effect snowstorm made it feel like the middle of winter in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, rain and milder air are forecast for travelers in these regions around Thanksgiving. According to AccuWeather forecasters, the wettest day for many...
How weather forecasts what is under the tree this year
Do you want to know what you will be opening under the tree this Christmas? Check the weather. Recent and current weather impacts not only what we buy but how much we buy and spend for the holidays, say analysts.
Will Massachusetts have a snowy winter? Here’s what 5 forecasts predict
What type of winter can New Englanders expect over the next four months? Will there be a record-setting blitz of snow, like in 2015? Or a mostly average smattering of storms, save for one or two heavy-hitting nor’easters — like last year. As early as August, with the...
Canada's Weather Is Going Through 'A Drastic Pattern Change' That's Bringing A Polar Vortex
Canada's weather is soon going to be influenced by a polar vortex that's expected to bring "more snowfall and chilly temperatures" to many parts of the country. According to The Weather Network's forecast for Canada, "a drastic pattern change" is on the way to finish off November and lead the country into December.
Snowfall totals in the Buffalo area and what causes lake-effect snow
Just how much snow has fallen in the Buffalo area? The latest totals as of Saturday.
Sporadic Weather Hazards to Continue for Lower 48 States Until Thanksgiving
Sporadic weather hazards are possible to continue for the Lower 48 states until Thanksgiving despite a relative calm in recent days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Heavy rain and mountain snow could affect the northern Rocky Mountains on Wednesday, November 23. While heavy rainfall is possible in parts...
Alberta's Weather Forecast Is Calling For 'Severe Cold' & December Will Have A Chilly Start
Winter temperatures are back in Alberta in full force next week and December in Calgary could get off to its coldest start in over 100 years. According to the latest forecast from The Weather Network, arctic air is expected to head south in the province and as a result, Alberta is going to have a few days of "severe cold" ahead.
Wet Weather Mixed With Snow and Rain Expected in Northeast Until Weekend, Forecast Says
As Thanksgiving ends and travelers are thinking of returning to their homes, the latest weather forecast showed that wet weather could unleash in portions of the Northeast this coming weekend, causing a mix of snow and rain. The arrival of Thanksgiving might have been chaotic for many travelers as the...
Below-Average Temperatures in the United States Expected due to Blast of Cold air, Forecasts Says
As the 2022 winter comes near, the latest weather forecast revealed that below-average temperatures could emerge in the United States due to the Cold Air. Many Americans have been ready for the 2022 Thanksgiving, a much-awaited celebration for friends and family. It is only a week, but severe weather conditions and a potential storm could cause travel delays, according to the previous forecast.
