Boston 25 News WFXT

Weather Alert Friday night- Saturday morning

Tropical moisture will be swept up the east coast of the US Friday. Although Veteran’s Day will start dry with increasing clouds here in New England, Friday afternoon will turn wet and windy. Plan for tropical downpours and gusty winds between Friday night and Saturday morning. Although 1″ rainfall wouldn’t typically cause flooding issues, we could see problems where storm drains are clogged by leaves. Clear the drains on your street ahead of the storm.
MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
News 12

STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
WBBJ

Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold

Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
iheart.com

Storm System To Bring Early Winter Weather To Millions Of Americans

Millions of Americans are bracing for an early winter as a storm system threatens to bring snow to people across 20 states. "Unseasonably cold conditions will continue for the center of the country through the eastern U.S. this week, setting the stage for potential wintry weather," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Bright skies and brisk, flurries tonight

What a difference! Last weekend we were in the 70s. Today we'll struggle to get out of the 30s.Expect bright skies, but a very brisk day with highs right around 40 this afternoon. With a continued chilly breeze, it'll feel more like the 30s.Late tonight, there's a slim chance of a few passing flurries in spots. Most people won't see anything ... just a "heads up" to not be surprised if you run into some flakes in the air.Sunday will be even colder! Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s waking up and won't climb much. With winds gusting 30-35 mph and temps in the 30s tomorrow, wind chills will stay in the 20s all day. Despite more sunshine, bundle up if you'll be outside!It stays chilly Monday as we gradually get closer to normal by midweek. The good news is that it looks great for local holiday travel.Thanksgiving also looks dry with our next chance of rain arriving on Friday. Stay warm!
natureworldnews.com

Sporadic Weather Hazards to Continue for Lower 48 States Until Thanksgiving

Sporadic weather hazards are possible to continue for the Lower 48 states until Thanksgiving despite a relative calm in recent days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Heavy rain and mountain snow could affect the northern Rocky Mountains on Wednesday, November 23. While heavy rainfall is possible in parts...
Narcity

Alberta's Weather Forecast Is Calling For 'Severe Cold' & December Will Have A Chilly Start

Winter temperatures are back in Alberta in full force next week and December in Calgary could get off to its coldest start in over 100 years. According to the latest forecast from The Weather Network, arctic air is expected to head south in the province and as a result, Alberta is going to have a few days of "severe cold" ahead.
natureworldnews.com

Below-Average Temperatures in the United States Expected due to Blast of Cold air, Forecasts Says

As the 2022 winter comes near, the latest weather forecast revealed that below-average temperatures could emerge in the United States due to the Cold Air. Many Americans have been ready for the 2022 Thanksgiving, a much-awaited celebration for friends and family. It is only a week, but severe weather conditions and a potential storm could cause travel delays, according to the previous forecast.
