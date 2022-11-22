Kathy Cairone of BHHS Fox & Roach added a new listing for sale at 330 Ashbourne Rd in Cheltenham. For additional details, click here. Welcome home! This long time owner has lovingly cared for this home. Pride of ownership is evident throughout. This home features a beautiful living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, and a large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. The main bedroom features an en suite with an oversized walk-in closet. There are two other nice sized bedrooms and a hall bath. Full, unfinished basement with laundry area and plenty of space for storage. Exit to the rear of the home which features a fabulous covered patio and access to a one car attached garage. Hardwood flooring throughout. It also features a one car attached garage in the rear of the home . A whole house Generac Generator is included in the sale. Parking is available in the driveway behind the home.

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO