Read full article on original website
Related
njbmagazine.com
NJEDA Extends Food Security Planning Grant Application Deadline
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has extended the application deadline for its $1.5 million Food Security Planning Grant Program to Dec. 20. This competitive program offers grants ranging from $75,000 to $125,000 to municipal and county governments, and redevelopment agencies to develop plans to improve food access and food security by leveraging distressed assets in New Jersey’s Food Desert Communities (FDCs). The application can be found at https://www.njeda.com/food-security-planning-grant/. Applications will NOT be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Toys for Tots giving back to New Jersey children directly this year
The United States Marines behind the Toys for Tots drive in New Jersey says this year's donations will be extra special by distributing gifts from generous donors to children living in the very same county.
brproud.com
Public comment sought by Louisiana on disaster recovery funding use
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state is welcoming public comment on how disaster recovery funds should be used. Specifically, public comment will be open for feedback on Action Plan Amendment 2 for Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funding for disasters in 2020 and 2021, according to the Louisiana Office of Community Development (OCD).
More people want monthly payments from government
money rolled upPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons. As you know, the cost of housing and living expenses are going up more everyday due to inflation. In the state of New Jersey inflation is costing households approximately $445 more every month.
Donated turkeys boxed up for families in need across New Jersey
HILLSIDE, N.J. -- Thanksgiving is just days away, and there are still lots of families who don't know if they will have a meal.The Community Food Bank of New Jersey is working to provide meals to those families in their state. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram was in Hillside, where a lot of the food was being boxed up Monday. Altogether, 19,000 holiday boxes will go out statewide.Glenn Bachan picked up 105 boxes to give to residents at the New Brunswick Apartments.#BetterTogether: Season of Giving"Here today to pick up a bunch of boxes, turkey and so on, to give out to all residents...
proclaimerscv.com
Illinois Receives $14 Billion Pandemic Aid; Pew Charitable Trusts Reveals
The Pew Charitable Trusts reveals that of the $5.2 trillion in funding to fight the pandemic, the state of Illinois received $14 billion. The U.S. federal government has spent trillions of dollars to help millions of struggling Americans during the wake of pademic and combat COVID-19. These funds were used to support public health, education, and to temporary impory the economy of each state.
Application Deadline Extended for Lump Sum Payments - Did You Apply?
New Jersey residents are eligible to apply for lump sum payments of $450 to $1,500. Lawmakers approved the $2 billion funding earlier in the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is running the program. The program assists homeowners by offering payments in the form of tax rebates. (source)
Five sentenced for scheme to collect pandemic unemployment in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Five defendants have entered guilty pleas relating to a conspiracy to steal pandemic funds. According to the United States Attorney's Office, the defendants gathered personal identification information from inmates housed in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections system and filed unemployment claims. The payments were then mailed...
glensidelocal.com
For Sale | 330 Ashbourne Rd | Cheltenham | Kathy Cairone | BHHS Fox & Roach
Kathy Cairone of BHHS Fox & Roach added a new listing for sale at 330 Ashbourne Rd in Cheltenham. For additional details, click here. Welcome home! This long time owner has lovingly cared for this home. Pride of ownership is evident throughout. This home features a beautiful living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, and a large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. The main bedroom features an en suite with an oversized walk-in closet. There are two other nice sized bedrooms and a hall bath. Full, unfinished basement with laundry area and plenty of space for storage. Exit to the rear of the home which features a fabulous covered patio and access to a one car attached garage. Hardwood flooring throughout. It also features a one car attached garage in the rear of the home . A whole house Generac Generator is included in the sale. Parking is available in the driveway behind the home.
glensidelocal.com
Missing Person Alert: Dane Walton, Einstein Hospital, Elkins Park
The Cheltenham Township Police Department recently put out a Missing Person Alert for Dane Walton, 35, who wandered off from Einstein Hospital Elkins Park around 1:30pm today. Dane Walton is described as a 5’9″, 145 lb. black male with black hair and a medium-length beard, last seen wearing a red sweatshirt hoodie, gray sweatpants and blue Nike sneakers.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Terri Mailey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Terri was last seen in the Newark area on 11/20/22. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as...
Comments / 0