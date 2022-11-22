ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Package thieves targeting Southeast Atlanta townhome community

ATLANTA - Residents in one Southeast Atlanta townhome community say they are fed up over constant break-ins to the mailroom. Those who live there say it started earlier in the year. The latest incident was caught on camera. It’s a flood of emotions for Blake Blaison, who lives in the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man rushes in, pulls baby to safety from burning East Point apartment

EAST POINT, Ga. - Ricardo Tolbert says he saw something and acted Wednesday when flames started shooting out of one of the buildings at the Polaris East Point Apartments, formerly Brookfield Apartments on Washington Road in East Point. "It was just chaos yesterday," he said. "When I got up to...
EAST POINT, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Head-on crash on I-75 claims life of 3 people, including Atlanta child

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning crash on Thanksgiving that claimed the life of a Florida woman and an Atlanta child and injured two other people, including the child's father. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. on I-75 southbound at Bass...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Auntie Al’s Carolina De’lish food truck stolen from ATL apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman was preparing to feed the homeless over the weekend when she discovered someone had stolen her food truck. Tanya Greene started Auntie Al’s Carolina Delish in 2021 in honor of her late mother, Althea. The food truck serves southern comfort food like mac-and-cheese, red rice and beans, and collard greens.
ATLANTA, GA

