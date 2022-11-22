Read full article on original website
Family launches nonprofit in memory of father gunned down inside high-rise parking garage
ATLANTA — A little more than a year after a young father was gunned down inside a Midtown high-rise parking garage, the victim’s family has launched a nonprofit organization that will use sports and business to empower at-risk children living in communities plagued by gun violence. Keith Flanigan,...
Man drives himself to hospital after being shot by suspect at Magic City, police say
Police tell Channel 2 Action News that one man appeared at Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot at Atlanta strip club, Magic City, located at 241 Forsyth Street SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, the victim transported himself to Grady Memorial Hospital...
fox5atlanta.com
Package thieves targeting Southeast Atlanta townhome community
ATLANTA - Residents in one Southeast Atlanta townhome community say they are fed up over constant break-ins to the mailroom. Those who live there say it started earlier in the year. The latest incident was caught on camera. It’s a flood of emotions for Blake Blaison, who lives in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Man rushes in, pulls baby to safety from burning East Point apartment
EAST POINT, Ga. - Ricardo Tolbert says he saw something and acted Wednesday when flames started shooting out of one of the buildings at the Polaris East Point Apartments, formerly Brookfield Apartments on Washington Road in East Point. "It was just chaos yesterday," he said. "When I got up to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera attacking Atlanta building with shopping car
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a person seen on camera attacking a building on Edgewood Avenue. Investigators shared surveillance video of the incident, which happened around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 18. According to police, the suspect tried to use a shopping cart to damage the glass...
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Steel plates, a squished cone, and many flattened tires: City responds to road hazard
EAST ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Traffic cones are a warning for a potential hazard on the road. But it’s meant to be a temporary warning until a long-term solution can be found. A long-term solution is what residents in the Cabbagetown area in East Atlanta were hoping...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of 2 says she lot everything in apartment fire
One woman says she and her two daughters are homeless after a fire consumed their apartment building the day before Thanksgiving in Clayton County. They recount their near escape.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving Day shooting
Medics rushed a man to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police have not said what led up to the gunfire.
fox5atlanta.com
Head-on crash on I-75 claims life of 3 people, including Atlanta child
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning crash on Thanksgiving that claimed the life of a Florida woman and an Atlanta child and injured two other people, including the child's father. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. on I-75 southbound at Bass...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Auntie Al’s Carolina De’lish food truck stolen from ATL apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman was preparing to feed the homeless over the weekend when she discovered someone had stolen her food truck. Tanya Greene started Auntie Al’s Carolina Delish in 2021 in honor of her late mother, Althea. The food truck serves southern comfort food like mac-and-cheese, red rice and beans, and collard greens.
Woman suspected of shooting, killing metro Atlanta father arrested in Texas
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The woman suspected of shooting and killing a metro Atlanta man while he was trying to help a friend change a tire has been arrested. DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon that Zarmaya Tyson was arrested today in Texas in connection with the murder of Reginald McDonald.
fox5atlanta.com
24-year-old arrested after police say he fired pistol into the air in Buckhead
ATLANTA - A man was arrested after firing several shots into the air near a busy Buckhead intersection early Wednesday morning, Atlanta police say. Joel Blasco, 24, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. Around 1:50 a.m., police say officers responded to the area of Andrews Drive NW and Peachtree...
People without homes built a fragile community. Then came the fire
The Hill was perhaps Atlanta's largest and most dangerous homeless encampment, hidden on the edge of Buckhead, the city's most expensive neighborhood. Then came the fire.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays. “It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”. Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an...
fox5atlanta.com
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
Someone stole thousands of dollars worth of classic toys. They turned up in Coweta County.
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Tens of thousands of dollars worth of items are no longer in the hands of thieves. Investigators found the items at a home in Coweta County, according to a Facebook post from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
'Catch the baby' | Employees, fiancé help deliver baby in McDonald's bathroom
ATLANTA — A woman took a quick restroom break at a Fulton County McDonald's and walked out with a newborn! Yes, you read that right. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Alandria Worthy started getting contractions but held off on going to the hospital. "I read to not go to the...
Fire at vacant Atlanta apartment complex has homeowners concerned
ATLANTA — Neighbors in Southeast Atlanta are speaking out after a massive fire on a vacant property came dangerously close to nearby homes. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A cloud of smoke could be seen for several miles Tuesday evening. Atlanta firefighters worked to...
