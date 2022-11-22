ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: O'Leary drives Venice past North Port

By By Vinnie Portell Sports Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

NORTH PORT — Tessa O’Leary didn’t score more than 17 points in a varsity basketball game as a freshman with Venice last season.

That wasn’t good enough for the now-sophomore forward, who has aspirations to play at the next level.

This past offseason, O’Leary set a goal of not only eclipsing her single-game record, but to average it for the entire season.

She’s well on her way after pouring in a career-high 24 points in a 61-47 win against North Port on Monday night at North Port High School.

“My goal right now is to average 18 a game because last year my most points in a game was 17,” she said. “I want to play in college. I’ve seen some college players, and they averaged around 20, or in that range.

“I’ve been wanting to get up there.”

O’Leary embraced her goal wholeheartedly this past summer. She played travel basketball with the Florida Lady Aces under coach Kendall Ellis — the boys head coach at Riverview — and there have been countless hours spent shooting at her local YMCA, too.

“I usually lift twice a week, and I shoot every day,” she said. “I don’t count how many shots I get up, but I work a lot on threes. I spend probably about three hours shooting (every day).”

When the school year arrived and Tessa’s twin sister, sophomore center Zoe O’Leary, wanted to play volleyball, she gave it some thought before ultimately deciding to keep focusing on basketball.

Meanwhile, Zoe and the Lady Indians went on to win the Class 7A state championship.

“I did workouts to get faster and better at basketball,” Tessa said. “(Volleyball) is all her. I thought about playing, but basketball is my thing.”

The hard work paid off early and often Monday as she scored in all four quarters, including five 3-pointers.

If O’Leary were Venice’s only weapon, that might have been enough to beat North Port alone. Paired with Zoe O’Leary, the Bobcats struggled to keep the score within reach.

Zoe O’Leary added 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks as the sisters often used their size and familiarity to their advantage.

“As sophomores, they spend a lot of time working on their craft,” North Port coach Curtis Tillman said of the O’Learys. “They can shoot. The whole team can shoot, honestly. Venice plays hard D and shoots the ball well.

“With the O’Leary sisters, too, it’s kind of a matchup nightmare. We made our adjustments a little too late.”

By halftime, the O’Learys had combined for 16 points — half of Venice’s total and one point more than the Bobcats.

Venice point guard Addison Ivery helped keep North Port at bay, draining five 3-pointers for 15 points along with four steals.

The Indians led, 19-8, after the first quarter, and pushed that lead to 32-15 at halftime. North Port made its best run at getting back in the game in the third quarter.

After 3-pointers from Tessa O’Leary and Ivery put Venice up, 38-21, the Bobcats went on a 6-0 run with a bucket by Rachael Harris, a 3-pointer by Gwen Tsoukalas (team-high 11 points, five rebounds) and a free-throw by Harris.

Venice answered with a run of its own — getting a quick five points from Tessa O’Leary and a two-pointer from Izzy Leggett — to retake control.

North Port wouldn’t get within striking distance for the rest of the game. Venice’s lead ballooned to 61-39 at one point before the bench was subbed in.

“You can’t guard them,” Venice coach Jeremy Martin said of the O’Leary sisters. “That twin power is special. One passes it, you turn your head, and one passes it back to the other, and she shoots it. Or, if you don’t guard it, Zoe gets it.”

The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

