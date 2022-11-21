Read full article on original website
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
BBC
Cramlington woman endures fifth operation for brain and spine-crushing condition
A woman with a rare condition which threatens to crush her brain and spine has undergone a fifth operation. Melanie Hartshorn, 33, of Cramlington, Northumberland, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. For 18 months she wore a surgical halo vest to keep...
BBC
Cheltenham rapper Keanan named as Gay Times' rising star
A young rapper who challenges stereotypes has been recognised as a rising star by Gay Times magazine. Keanan, 24, from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, has found success on TikTok where he raps about his sexuality and rural lifestyle. He said: "It's who I am. I want to be a role model...
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate says England don't have to make further gesture
England manager Gareth Southgate "doesn't think they should feel any pressure" after the Germany players covered their mouths during the team photograph before their World Cup opener against Japan. England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the OneLove armband in Qatar because of the threat of players getting...
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
BBC
The Crown: Queen's friend says Netflix show 'makes me so angry'
A lifelong friend of the late Queen has described Netflix's royal drama The Crown as "complete fantasy" and "so unfair on members of the Royal Family". Lady Glenconner, who was a maid of honour at the Queen's coronation, said the show "just makes me so angry". "The trouble is that...
BBC
Camilla scraps ladies-in-waiting in modernising move
Camilla, the Queen Consort, is ending the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by "Queen's companions". As well as modernising the title, the six women assistants will be less regularly in attendance than the previous role required. The honorary positions involve helping the Queen Consort at public...
BBC
Game of Thrones star visits Game of Cones ice cream shop
A Game of Thrones fan and ice cream shop owner was "gobsmacked" when his store received a visit from a star of the show. Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit television series, visited ice cream business Game of Cones in Cornwall on Wednesday. Simon Sassoon has owned...
