mynewsla.com
Man Shot and Wounded in Downtown L.A.; Suspect in Custody
A man was shot and wounded Friday in downtown Los Angeles, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. at Sixth and Spring streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded man, in his 30s, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
mynewsla.com
Death of Man Found Injured in Downey Investigated As Homicide
A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was “suffering from multiple injuries,” the Downey Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
OC Deputies Seek Suspect in Motel Shooting
Orange County sheriff’s investigators asked for the public’s help Wednesday tracking down a suspect in a motel parking lot shooting in Stanton last week. Deputies are looking for 32-year-old Chad Richardson in connection with the 1 p.m. Thursday shooting in the parking lot of the Riviera Motel at 11892 Beach Blvd.
mynewsla.com
Driver Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Car into Arcadia 7-Eleven
A Monrovia man was arrested Thursday after plowing his car into a 7-Eleven store in Arcadia. The crash occurred at 6:55 a.m. into the convenience store at 1003 S. Baldwin Ave., according to a statement by Arcadia police. Officers learned the man had entered the store and caused a disturbance,...
mynewsla.com
Activists Call for Charges Against LAPD Officer Involved in Teen’s Killing
A group of civil rights advocates will gather downtown Friday to call on District Attorney George GascÃ³n to file criminal charges against a Los Angeles police officer for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store.
mynewsla.com
Father Suspected of Killing Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend in Palmdale
A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Injured by Hit-and-Run Motorist in Long Beach
A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Long Beach street, and the driver fled the scene, authorities said Friday. The hit-and-run crash was reported about 6:25 p.m. Thursday on Pacific Coast Highway at Cherry Street, according to Long Beach police Lt. Michael Deprete.
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested in Armed Residential Robbery in BH in May
Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed residential robbery that occurred in May in Beverly Hills , authorities announced Tuesday. The robbery took place in the early-morning hours of May 3 in the 700 block of North Camden Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Multiple suspects entered the location and forced the residents to surrender their property before fleeing in a vehicle that was parked in the alley.
mynewsla.com
Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence
A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
mynewsla.com
Man With Dementia Missing From Covina
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a 77-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Phui Man Sam was last seen at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 21000 block of East Covina Boulevard in Covina. Sam was described as 5-feet-1 inch tall and weighing 104 pounds. He has brown...
mynewsla.com
Fired Female Montebello PD Detective Sues for Discrimination
A former Montebello police detective is suing the city, saying she was forced to work in an environment where men were given preferential treatment in everything from promotions to considerations for exemptions from the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. Officer Maria Chavez’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also alleges she...
mynewsla.com
Transient With Felony Convictions Accused of Stabbing Homeless Woman
A 44-year-old transient with two prior strikes was charged Tuesday with stabbing a homeless woman in Anaheim. Adrian Vargas is accused of stabbing a 53-year-old woman about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South State College Boulevard, near Ball Road, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Missing Senior in Huntington Park Area
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday in locating a 79-year-old missing woman. Shirley Jewell was last seen on Friday around 12:30 p.m. on foot in the area of the 700 block of West 84th Place in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Jewell’s family believes she...
mynewsla.com
Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing 2 Bulldogs at Gunpoint
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced Tuesday. Despite the arrest, however, the dogs — named Rhino and Blue — have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on San Gabriel Canyon Road in Azusa
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday in Azusa, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 10:29 a.m. to San Gabriel Canyon Road at Mountain Laurel Way, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. The California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the location at 10:33 a.m. to assist...
mynewsla.com
Man Injured in Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Robbery
A man in his 20s was injured during a robbery in which armed thieves stole a large amount of expensive jewelry in a home invasion Wednesday in the Hollywood Hills. Officers from Los Angeles Police Department were called at 3 a.m. to the 3000 block of Multiview Drive west of Bonnie Hill Drive where the victim told them multiple suspects wearing ski masks entered the residence, struck the victim with a handgun and took several items before leaving the home, according to broadcast reports.
mynewsla.com
Woman Found Dead in South LA Garage Fire
A woman was found dead Tuesday inside a detached garage that caught fire in the South Los Angeles area. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. in the 500 block of West 88th Place, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Fire officials said the garage had been converted...
mynewsla.com
Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Nets About $1 Million in Valuables
An armed home-invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday netted an estimated $1 million in property, authorities said. The crime was reported at about 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Multiview Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A man and a woman were in the home at the time, and the suspects fled with unspecified property that was valued at an estimated $1 million, the LAPD reported.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Knock Down House Fire in Stanton; Person Detained
Firefighters knocked down a second-alarm house fire in Stanton Thursday that extended into an adjacent home, authorities said. One person was detained in connection with the blaze, the Orange County Fire Authority reported, but no further information about the arrest was immediately available. Firefighters dispatched at 8:31 a.m. to the...
mynewsla.com
Fugitive in Anaheim Stabbing Extradited to Orange County
A 33-year-old fugitive, who had been on the lam for a decade, was behind bars Tuesday on charges of stabbing the mother of his two children in Anaheim. Pedro Fabian Rodriguez was extradited from Mexico and returned to Orange County Friday when he was served with a 10-year-old arrest warrant, according to the FBI and court records.
