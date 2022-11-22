Anyone with Internet access can sign up for Tinder. But in order to find the type of person you’re looking for on that app, you’re required to swipe through an endless stream of, well, everyone else. Maybe what you’re looking for requires a bit more refinement — a higher income, a cadre of upper-crust acquaintances or a degree from a school several presidents have attended, perhaps. What you need, then, is to get yourself onto one of several dating apps catered toward this type of elite demographic. Jst how hard is it to get into one of these groups? That depends — but much like the rest of the world, who you know and how much you’re willing to spend can get you far. Here, a rundown of the most elite dating apps and what you’ll have to do to get on them.

29 DAYS AGO