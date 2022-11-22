Read full article on original website
These four Mass. schools received the national Blue Ribbon award
“These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives." Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award recipients recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning. Brookline’s Edith C. Baker Elementary School, Acton-Boxborough’s Luther Conant School, Chestnut Hill’s Mount Alvernia...
WCVB
What will this winter look like in New England? Get ready to be surprised
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Be ready to be surprised by the upcoming winter." That is what Judah Cohen, seasonal weather forecaster for AER, A Verisk Company, warned about how this winter may behave – or misbehave. November has seen the Boston area go from record-high temperatures on the 12th...
nshoremag.com
A Boston Landmark Is Reincarnated as a 21st-Century Luxury Hotel
The 1927 neoclassically designed building, at perhaps the best address in Boston, has been revamped into a luxury hotel just across from the Public Garden. The first Ritz-Carlton in the United States, sited at the corner of Newbury and Arlington streets, has undergone a two-year revitalization. Reincarnated as the Newbury Boston, the hotel comes into the 21st century with luxurious updated interiors and the latest amenities—and has made the grade as a member of the prestigious Leading Hotels of the World. Whether you are looking for a romantic staycation or the perfect lodgings while Christmas shopping in the city, the Newbury makes for a not-to-be-missed getaway.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
back2stonewall.com
THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA
In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
The Best Place To Live In Massachusetts
Massachusetts may be an expensive state to live in, but it's full of wonderful cities and small towns. However, one Massachusetts city reigns supreme.
For $5.28m, a mural-filled Brookline mansion overlooking a reservoir
Built in 1890, the home also comes with five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, elegant ceilings and woodwork, and a roof deck. You don’t need to hang much art if you buy 15 Catlin Road in Brookline because the walls are a masterpiece. Built in 1890, the five-bed, 4.5-bath property in...
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
Barnstable Patriot
Which Cape Cod intersections have the most crashes? What the data says
With its annual swell of summer tourists, Cape Cod is no stranger to car crashes. Longtime residents know what roads to avoid during peak traffic hours, but which white-knuckle-inducing intersections are the worst? Now, we have the numbers. The Cape Cod Commission, a regional land use planning, economic development and...
nbcboston.com
Here Are the Latest Developments in the Apple Store Crash
When an SUV plowed through the front of an Apple Store Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts, a shocking ordeal began, resulting in a man being killed, a driver getting arrested and nearly 20 people ending up hurt. In the two days following the crash, more details have surfaced about what happened,...
homenewshere.com
Citizens clash over holiday displays on Town Common
READING – The Select Board voted Monday to place a Christmas tree and a Hanukkah menorah on the Town Common next month. If only it was that simple. When the board debates raising taxes, the Town Hall meeting room is mostly empty. But with the possibility that the Town Common would have a menorah and not a Christmas tree, the room was packed, with some residents standing in the hallway straining to hear.
