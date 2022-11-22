ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane Co. allocates $600K+ for health care workers’ mental health

On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
Millions of veterans with toxic exposures could get expanded VA health care

Students at UW-Madison are helping bridge the gap. Organizers say over the past few years there’s been a steady increase in families taking part. Volunteers come together to make more than 340 Thanksgiving meals. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Thanksgiving is finally here and depending on circumstances some people...
DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit looking for help filling clients’ holiday wish lists this season

BELOIT, Wis. — DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit is looking for gifts to give to families and individuals they’ve served in the past year. The holiday gift program is an annual tradition for the nonprofit. Staff members have asked each family or person who received services in the past year for a list of items they would like for the holidays....
Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades. “I started on the Air Force’s birthday, September 18th, 2021,” said Annette Martiny. “It was a great way to transition because, I’m...
DOJ files complaint against Didion

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Alleging 30 environmental violations, the Department of Justice has filed a civil environmental enforcement action against two of Didion Inc.'s facilities in Columbia County, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says. People are also reading…. Based in Sun Prairie, Didion Milling Inc. and Didion Ethanol LLC are...
Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
Dane Co. health care workers celebrate funding of Trauma Recovery program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The creation of a program to support the well-being, recruitment and retention of health care workers in Dane County was celebrated Monday. Organizers of the Trauma Recovery program believe its unique approach could serve as a model for programs across the state and nationwide. Registered Nurse Tami Burns, who also served on a subcommittee that championed the program, emphasized the need for a program like this to combat worker burnout.
19th annual Berbee Derby brings out over 5,000 runners

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Before digging in to a Turkey Day feast, hundreds of runners and walkers got in some exercise on Thanksgiving morning at the 19th annual Berbee Derby. This year, about 5,610 participants signed up for the race. Organizers say over the past few years there’s been a steady increase in families taking part together.
City of Sun Prairie to help build affordable housing with Habitat for Humanity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Sun Prairie was awarded a grant from the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration to partner with Habitat for Humanity Dane County to build housing for families. The Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program will help build 10 new affordable single-family residences...
Drug Bust Linked to Cartel

Authorities in Dodge County say one of their latest drug busts has ties to a Mexican cartel. The sheriff’s office says deputies took four pounds of meth, two pounds of pot, and 50 thousand-dollars cash off of three suspects. Investigators say the drugs can be traced back to a cartel in Mexico.
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
Increased food need exhibited by high demand at Dane County food pantries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The food needs doubled for some Dane County food pantries who are serving more families than ever before. Dane County food pantries released a joint statement that included several statistics about a dramatic increase in food insecurity in 2022. According to The River Food Pantry, 1,300...
