Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
Dane Co. allocates $600K+ for health care workers’ mental health
nbc15.com
Millions of veterans with toxic exposures could get expanded VA health care
DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit looking for help filling clients’ holiday wish lists this season
BELOIT, Wis. — DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit is looking for gifts to give to families and individuals they’ve served in the past year. The holiday gift program is an annual tradition for the nonprofit. Staff members have asked each family or person who received services in the past year for a list of items they would like for the holidays....
nbc15.com
Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades. “I started on the Air Force’s birthday, September 18th, 2021,” said Annette Martiny. “It was a great way to transition because, I’m...
nbc15.com
Madison business owner awarded Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom award
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A small business owner in Madison recently won the highest award that can be given to a civilian employer by the Department of Defense. At a ceremony at the Madison Club on Nov. 15, H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection received the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.
agupdate.com
DOJ files complaint against Didion
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Alleging 30 environmental violations, the Department of Justice has filed a civil environmental enforcement action against two of Didion Inc.'s facilities in Columbia County, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says. People are also reading…. Based in Sun Prairie, Didion Milling Inc. and Didion Ethanol LLC are...
wearegreenbay.com
Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
wisfarmer.com
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. health care workers celebrate funding of Trauma Recovery program
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The creation of a program to support the well-being, recruitment and retention of health care workers in Dane County was celebrated Monday. Organizers of the Trauma Recovery program believe its unique approach could serve as a model for programs across the state and nationwide. Registered Nurse Tami Burns, who also served on a subcommittee that championed the program, emphasized the need for a program like this to combat worker burnout.
nbc15.com
19th annual Berbee Derby brings out over 5,000 runners
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Before digging in to a Turkey Day feast, hundreds of runners and walkers got in some exercise on Thanksgiving morning at the 19th annual Berbee Derby. This year, about 5,610 participants signed up for the race. Organizers say over the past few years there’s been a steady increase in families taking part together.
nbc15.com
City of Sun Prairie to help build affordable housing with Habitat for Humanity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Sun Prairie was awarded a grant from the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration to partner with Habitat for Humanity Dane County to build housing for families. The Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program will help build 10 new affordable single-family residences...
nbc15.com
Rock County Public Health raises awareness about impact of mixing cocaine and fentanyl
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health Department is raising awareness about the rising number of drug-related deaths involving a mix of cocaine and fentanyl. The department said fentanyl-use is a rising cause of death in Rock County and has become the leading cause of drug-related deaths...
nbc15.com
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton High School student whose name appeared in a text message that identified him by name and incorrectly accused him of having a gun in his backpack filed a lawsuit against the district on Wednesday. The suit alleges many of the people who received the...
seehafernews.com
Drug Bust Linked to Cartel
Authorities in Dodge County say one of their latest drug busts has ties to a Mexican cartel. The sheriff’s office says deputies took four pounds of meth, two pounds of pot, and 50 thousand-dollars cash off of three suspects. Investigators say the drugs can be traced back to a cartel in Mexico.
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
Rock Co. officials concerned over growing number of cocaine-fentanyl overdoses
Officials in Rock County say they're seeing a distressing trend: a growing number of overdose deaths as a result of cocaine being mixed with fentanyl.
nbc15.com
Increased food need exhibited by high demand at Dane County food pantries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The food needs doubled for some Dane County food pantries who are serving more families than ever before. Dane County food pantries released a joint statement that included several statistics about a dramatic increase in food insecurity in 2022. According to The River Food Pantry, 1,300...
nbc15.com
Unlikely friendship that began accidentally on Thanksgiving, still going strong
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Deer harvest numbers updated; 6 firearms incidents reported, including a child fatality
As of Tuesday, some 103,623 deer have been harvested during the 2022 regular gun deer season, according to information released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Of that number, 56,638 were bucks. The regular gun deer season remains open through Sunday, Nov. 27. Additionally, the department reported six...
