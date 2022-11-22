MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The creation of a program to support the well-being, recruitment and retention of health care workers in Dane County was celebrated Monday. Organizers of the Trauma Recovery program believe its unique approach could serve as a model for programs across the state and nationwide. Registered Nurse Tami Burns, who also served on a subcommittee that championed the program, emphasized the need for a program like this to combat worker burnout.

