Read full article on original website
Melissa Nichols
3d ago
Also; the post office is a MISERABLE place to work. Absolutely horrid. They don't even pay their part time holidays workers enough, and they don't get benefits either. Use UPS because they're paid right.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 YearsGreyson FMesa, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FGilbert, AZ
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Related
'It’s like a dejavú': Driver crashes into Phoenix home, resident says it is not the first time
PHOENIX — Katia Diaz has now experienced two near-death experiences while sitting in the comfort of her home. “It’s like a dejavú that’s kept repeating,” she told 12News Thursday. Diaz and her seven-year-old niece were watching a movie in the living room of their home...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa officer injured after patrol car was struck by suspected DUI driver
MESA, Ariz. - A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Mesa after he reportedly struck a patrol car with two officers inside on Thursday night - and police say he was found trying to hide in the passenger seat of someone else's vehicle. The incident began at around 11 p.m....
fox10phoenix.com
Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
Abducted child found in Tucson, arrests made
Pima County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people for abducting a child out of Peoria, Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
Chandler police shoot, kill armed burglary suspect
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler police officers shot and killed an armed burglary suspect near Gilbert and Pecos roads on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, a man who was not home called 911 after being alerted by his home surveillance camera that someone was inside his home. Police believe the male...
AZFamily
Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
KOLD-TV
18-month-old boy found safe in Tucson after being kidnapped; parents arrested
TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an 18-month-old boy has been found on Wednesday evening after he was kidnapped by his mother during a supervised visit in Peoria last week. Zachary Kaman-Moose was found just before 6 p.m. in Tucson, alongside his parents Steven Moose and Brittany Roberts. Police say Roberts took Zachary on Nov. 18, and Steven was involved in the kidnapping. Neither parent had custody of Zachary.
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
KTAR.com
Widow of man killed by Mesa police in 2016 agrees to $8M settlement
PHOENIX – The widow of a man shot and killed by a Mesa police officer in a hotel hallway in 2016 has agreed to an $8 million settlement with the city. Laney Sweet had sued for $75 million in damages over the death of Daniel Shaver in 2017. The...
Don't pass out food in the homeless encampment: City of Phoenix encourages 'healthy giving' to avoid waste
PHOENIX — This Thanksgiving there are hundreds of people across the city of Phoenix experiencing homelessness. The need is abundantly clear in the city’s largest encampment downtown, known as "The Zone." Donations are key, but it's not just about what people are donating. It's how people donate that...
ABC 15 News
Potential effects of a Kroger-Albertsons merge for Valley shoppers
MESA, AZ — Irene Shields of Mesa spends a lot of time looking for the best possible prices. "I research first and then I compare," she told ABC15. She and her mother scour grocery ads and look for coupons to make the deals even better. Safeway used to be...
Famous feline at Chandler Home Depot avoids cat-astrophe during ER visit
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A famous cat living in a Chandler Home Depot has been on a health roller-coaster recently, but is improving thanks to the help of an anonymous helper, according to sources close to the cat. The cat, known by many names such as Tom and 'Miss Kitty,'...
SignalsAZ
Bulk Trash Collection is Changing to On-Demand for 2023
Beginning, Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active Solid Waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Residents can begin...
12news.com
Infant, a child and a man dead after pickup truck crashes on I-10, troopers say
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An infant, a 3-year-old girl, and a man are dead after a crash on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande Wednesday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said. DPS troopers also said that another infant, a 5-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a woman...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona family desperate for answers after father's shooting death: 'It doesn't seem real'
PHOENIX - In August, a man was shot and killed following an argument in a Phoenix area neighborhood. Months following the deadly shooting, the case remains unsolved, and the victim's family, including his two kids, are desperate for answers. "To this day, it doesn't seem real," said one of Victor...
PCSD: Pinal County murder suspect on the loose
Pinal County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a 32-year-old man accused of killing a woman. According to PCSO, Ismael Ortega Hernandez ran from a house on foot by Padilla Road near Stanfield, Ariz.
scottsdale.org
Local couple writes about cleaning rich folks’ homes
For over 20 years, the husband and wife duo of Connie and Rick Smith have spent their days scrubbing some of the swankiest homes in Scottsdale and Rick recently penned a book about their experiences. The book “Cleaning Homes For The Rich and Famous In Scottsdale, Arizona” hit shelves in...
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Meaning behind the massive teapot built into SR 51 freeway
PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!. The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem. This one is an invitation to...
'She is our angel, our miracle': Flagstaff couple thankful after stranger donates kidney
PHOENIX — A Flagstaff family is extra thankful this Thanksgiving after receiving the gift of life. A search for a kidney donor started with family and friends, but the call for help eventually went global. "Eventually got to the point where my kidneys were 12% functioning; they were that...
fox10phoenix.com
Burglary at Chandler neighborhood ends in deadly police shooting
According to police, the incident began as a burglary, which later ended with the police shooting. FOX 10's Lauren Clark spoke with a person who lives in the area about what she saw.
Comments / 24