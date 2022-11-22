ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Melissa Nichols
3d ago

Also; the post office is a MISERABLE place to work. Absolutely horrid. They don't even pay their part time holidays workers enough, and they don't get benefits either. Use UPS because they're paid right.

fox10phoenix.com

Mesa officer injured after patrol car was struck by suspected DUI driver

MESA, Ariz. - A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Mesa after he reportedly struck a patrol car with two officers inside on Thursday night - and police say he was found trying to hide in the passenger seat of someone else's vehicle. The incident began at around 11 p.m....
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving

PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Chandler police shoot, kill armed burglary suspect

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler police officers shot and killed an armed burglary suspect near Gilbert and Pecos roads on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, a man who was not home called 911 after being alerted by his home surveillance camera that someone was inside his home. Police believe the male...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

18-month-old boy found safe in Tucson after being kidnapped; parents arrested

TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an 18-month-old boy has been found on Wednesday evening after he was kidnapped by his mother during a supervised visit in Peoria last week. Zachary Kaman-Moose was found just before 6 p.m. in Tucson, alongside his parents Steven Moose and Brittany Roberts. Police say Roberts took Zachary on Nov. 18, and Steven was involved in the kidnapping. Neither parent had custody of Zachary.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Bulk Trash Collection is Changing to On-Demand for 2023

Beginning, Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active Solid Waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Residents can begin...
PEORIA, AZ
scottsdale.org

Local couple writes about cleaning rich folks’ homes

For over 20 years, the husband and wife duo of Connie and Rick Smith have spent their days scrubbing some of the swankiest homes in Scottsdale and Rick recently penned a book about their experiences. The book “Cleaning Homes For The Rich and Famous In Scottsdale, Arizona” hit shelves in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

