Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
wvlt.tv
KARM feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving; a special day for volunteers too
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For some people, Thanksgiving is more than eating turkey and watching football. But for others, it’s about serving. About 100 volunteers showed up early Thursday morning to feed the homeless in Knoxville. “Thanksgiving is a tough time, and a lonely time for a lot of...
wvlt.tv
The Dam Store helps give back to community on Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant sought to serve 400 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, to community members. The Dam Store on Douglas Dam Road served 358 plates in 2021 and set sights higher this year. ”This community has done so much for us all through the year that we wanna...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville firefighters enjoy Thanksgiving together away from families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some professions require workers to spend the holidays away from family. The same goes for a group of firefighters at the Downtown Knoxville Fire Headquarters. This Thanksgiving, some men and women at the department are squeezing in some family time with each other between calls. The...
wvlt.tv
Families ditch the dishes to dine-in for Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From table to table, waiter Dominique Sanders and the crew at Mimi’s Cafe in Farragut helped set up a feast for families who opted out of cooking their own meal this year. “We’ve been pretty busy,” Sanders said. Dozens of families flocked for...
WBIR
Knoxville motorcycle club sends Christmas spirit to troops overseas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the fifth year in a row, a Knoxville biker club is sending holiday gifts to servicemembers overseas. The Roughnecks Motorcycle Club, along with a few other groups, sent 450 care packages to troops overseas. "We wanted to do something for the deployed that wasn't going...
wvlt.tv
Paula Deen in Pigeon Forge to light the tree at Lumberjack Feud
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The queen of southern dishes, Paula Deen, made a trip from Savannah to Pigeon Forge for the Thanksgiving weekend. Deen spent time with her family on Thanksgiving Day and at a her restaurant: Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen. “My whole family and I had Thanksgiving...
WATE
How the people of the Smoky Mountains used to celebrate Thanksgiving & holidays
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As people across the United States get ready for Thanksgiving, the longest-serving volunteer of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park shared how people of the mountains first celebrated the holiday. Robin Goddard has been volunteering in the park since 1969. She explained how the mountain...
wvlt.tv
Over 700 homebound seniors to receive Thanksgiving meals, goodie bags
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A record number of deliveries will hit doorsteps across East Tennessee this Thanksgiving. Preparations are underway at Knoxville’s Community Action Committee for the organization’s Mobile Meals deliveries on Thanksgiving. That’s where they drop off Thanksgiving foods to area senior citizens who are homebound.
Cocke County event helps put food on tables this Thanksgiving
According to census.gov, 19.7% of the community in Cocke County is living in poverty.
wvlt.tv
Sevierville restaurant plans a free Thanksgiving meal
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant is planning a big Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, but this meal is different. You won’t have to pay to eat. The owner of East Tennessee Billiards has been busy the past several days prepping for Thanksgiving. She’s got the potatoes ready to mash and the turkeys ready to warm, all to say “thank you” to those who support her business.
Family spending Thanksgiving in hospital with mom recovering from stroke
A shocking medical event earlier this month turned the Forsyths' world upside down with their matriarch fighting for her life.
WATE
Holiday scam warnings
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
wvlt.tv
What not to feed pets on Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re cooking at home, remember your pets can’t enjoy everything you’re making this Thanksgiving, because some foods can send them to the hospital. Patricia Pleinis, an associate veterinarian at Magnolia Animal Clinic in Knoxville, said they see a lot of sick pets...
thebluegrasssituation.com
WATCH: Emily Ann Roberts, “The Building”
In Their Words: “I grew up in East Tennessee and every Sunday and Wednesday night of my life I was at church. My great-grandfather was the pastor of the church and every Sunday felt like a family reunion. My grandmother was the church secretary and my mom and dad met there at vacation bible school when they were kids. It was the first place I ever sang publicly. Even more than the home I grew up in, that little church raised me up. It taught me right from wrong and laid a foundation for my life. It’s the place where I met Jesus and everything changed. No matter where this life takes me, that place will always bring me home.” — Emily Ann Roberts.
How Long Will Gatlinburg Tennessee’s Winter Light Display Be Lighting Up the Night?
Many Christmas light displays end after January 1st, but not in Gatlinburg!. Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. It's the perfect distance for a long weekend, or to go for an entire week. Whether you want to get away in a cabin in the mountains, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or take on the fun tourist action on the main strip, there's something for everyone.
wvlt.tv
Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers in Sevier County were planning for a jam-packed weekend with many trying to get to the county’s big shopping centers. In Sevierville, that starts bright and early on Friday. Sevierville Police are already making plans to help people get in and out of...
Some East Tennessee animal shelters at capacity, unable to take in more animals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee animal shelters said they were at capacity on Wednesday, and they were looking for people to help out and adopt pets. The Roane County Animal Shelter said they reached maximum capacity and were waiving adoption fees as a result, with approved adoption agreements. They said people can see the dogs available for adoption online, helping them find their new friends without traveling out to the shelter.
WATE
Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
