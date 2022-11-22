Read full article on original website
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Hy-Vee adds self-checkout
SIOUX CENTER—Hy-Vee customers can expect faster checkouts following the installation of self-checkout lanes. The Sioux Center grocery store at 1951 S. Main Ave. had seven new checkout lanes installed starting Nov. 9. Two of them are convertible, with the ability for cashiers to man them or be switched for self-checkout. The other five are self-checkout only, though store employees remain available to assist customers during the checkout process.
stormlakeradio.com
Updated Info on Highway 7/90th Avenue Reopening
The City of Storm Lake and the Iowa Department of Transportation will partially reopen Highway 7 and 90th Avenue north of Highway 110 starting tomorrow (Wed) morning. According to a City of Storm Lake news release, Highway 7 through traffic between Storm Lake and Alta will operate normally, as will traffic to the new Early Elementary School on 90th Avenue.
stormlakeradio.com
Cherokee County Courthouse temporarily relocating
The Cherokee County Courthouse will be temporarily moving to a different building beginning December 5.
Sioux City Journal
Storm Lake man wins $250,000 lottery prize in "Extreme Cash" scratch game
CLIVE, Iowa — A Storm Lake man has won a $250,000 lottery prize, the Iowa Lottery announced Tuesday. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Brew, 1201 E. Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake St. Mary's Packs 158 Operation Christmas Child Boxes This Year
The Storm Lake St. Mary's “Operation Christmas Child” event was successful again this year, as students packed a total of 158 boxes for less fortunate kids, along with others that are in need. St. Mary's pre-k through 12th grade students packed the boxes with items such as toiletries,...
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Iowa
A popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the popular retail chain TJ Maxx opened its newest Iowa store location in Spencer.
stormlakeradio.com
Richard G. Clark, age 89, of Storm Lake
Richard G. Clark, age 89, of Storm Lake, Iowa died November 22, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will take place Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be...
stormlakeradio.com
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
KCCI.com
Speeder in north Iowa charged with OWI
SPENCER, Iowa — Troopers say they caught one driver going way too fast. This driver was going 91 miles an hour in a 55 zone in Spencer, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The driver was also charged with operating while intoxicated.
siouxlandnews.com
One killed in Thanksgiving morning crash in Pocahontas County
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Hartley, Iowa man was killed after a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Pocahontas County. Iowa State Patrol responded to that crash on Highway 4 near 440th Street around 2:30 a.m. They say a GMC Sierra crossed the center line and collided with a Semi. The driver of the GMC, identified as 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley, died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.
KCRG.com
Two more Iowa counties increase testing for Chronic Wasting Disease
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fremont and Greene counties have upped their quotas this season when it comes to sampling for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The move from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) comes after deer in those two counties tested positive for the disease last year. So far...
KCCI.com
kscj.com
ARRAIGNMENT DATE SET FOR DIAZ
AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A GALVA, IOWA MAN WHO IS BEING HELD ON A FIRST DEGREE MURDER CHARGE IN THE NOVEMBER 13TH DEATH OF HIS BROTHER. 24-YEAR-OLD JESUS DIAZ WILL BE ARRAIGNED IN IDA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT ON DECEMBER 12TH. AUTHORITIES ALLEGE THAT JESUS DIAZ BECAME INVOLVED...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man on scooter cited for intox
ORANGE CITY—A 50-year-old Orange City man was cited Sunday, Nov. 20, on a charge of public intoxication. The citing of Jeremy Lee Winters stemmed from a report of an individual in a motorized wheelchair traveling west in the middle of Highway 10 near Concord Place Southeast, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Packages stolen from an Atlantic residence; two people arrested
(Atlantic) Two people were arrested after packages were stolen from a residence in Atlantic. The Atlantic Police Department says on November 18th they received a report of packages that had been stolen from a residence. The reporting party also provided officers with video footage of the incident. While on patrol...
