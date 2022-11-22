SIOUX CENTER—Hy-Vee customers can expect faster checkouts following the installation of self-checkout lanes. The Sioux Center grocery store at 1951 S. Main Ave. had seven new checkout lanes installed starting Nov. 9. Two of them are convertible, with the ability for cashiers to man them or be switched for self-checkout. The other five are self-checkout only, though store employees remain available to assist customers during the checkout process.

