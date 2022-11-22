Read full article on original website
wfft.com
St. Mary's Soup Kitchen serves hundreds for Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds were served at the annual St. Mary's Thanksgiving Day dinner. Chairman of the dinner Patrick McBride said they serve about 1,500 people each year between sit-down and carry-out. For those inside, McBride loves taking time to talk with as many people as he can.
WANE-TV
The Rescue Mission prepares 5K meals for families in need
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Rescue Mission served its largest holiday meal Wednesday as the organization prepared 5,000 free meals for families in need this holiday season. The figure represents an increase from the 4,500 meals The Rescue Mission handed out last year. “We have seen an increased...
wfft.com
Dozens start Thanksgiving Day with the Galloping Gobbler run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Dozens of runners showed up to the Hutzell Athletic Center at University of Saint Francis Thursday morning to participate in the Galloping Gobbler Thanksgiving Day Run and Walks. Runners got to the starting line bright and early. Some wore turkey hats and turkey outfits. Others...
Bathroom vent fan starts Fort Wayne fire
Firefighters extinguished a fire at 1916 High Street Thursday evening.
wfft.com
Embassy Theatre kicks off 38th Festival of Trees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Embassy Theatre kicked off their 38th Festival of Trees Wednesday, displaying 58 decorated Christmas trees. Volunteers from various organizations donated their time to decorate the trees and Chief Philanthropy Officer Kent Castleman says he loves seeing the reactions from people when they see the trees for the first time.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne's Night of Lights kicks off the holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Downtown Fort Wayne is lit up for the holiday season. Multiple light displays debuted for the winter throughout the city, including Santa and his reindeer on Main Street. Thousands of families packed the streets to watch the displays and celebrate the holiday season during Fort...
WANE-TV
Race aims to bring Fort Wayne families together on Thanksgiving Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Participants from across the country took to the streets of Fort Wayne early Thursday morning for the Galloping Gobbler race. Participants ran and walked a 4-mile course winding through the historic Lindenwood Cemetery, with runners starting and finishing at the University of Saint Francis’ Hutzell Athletic Center. Some donned festive Thanksgiving-themed costumes for this year’s race.
WANE-TV
2 women over 100 years old celebrate centenarian feat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wilda Timmerman, 104, and Vivian Purvis, 103, along with Lutheran Life Villages, celebrated their lives with a party and cake Wednesday. Despite their age, both Timmerman and Purvis stay active, and Purvis holds the honor of being the oldest participant in Fort4Fitness as a member of the Silver Fox Club.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Millie’s Cafe
OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -- Welcome to Ottoville. It’s a village of about 1,000 people in Putnam County, but it is known across the country because of Millie’s Cafe. They have won best dry seasoning at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York two years in a row.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Huntington Co. shelter seeking donations following influx of emaciated dogs
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington County Humane Society is seeking help from the community as they say they currently have several emaciated dogs in their care. They say five of their 16 kennels are filled with malnourished dogs who have been at the shelter for a while, with long stays expected. Officials say there are three active criminal investigations related to the mistreatment of those dogs.
wfft.com
Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before they feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. “It’s a great space. People should be very proud of their community to have a market and really an experience so...
WANE-TV
Ouabache State Park gears up for 9th annual Wonderland of Lights
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — With holiday festivities across the area already underway, another event in Bluffton is throwing its hat in the ring as it prepares for its holiday celebration. Ouabache State Park will begin hosting its nightly Wonderland of Lights starting Dec. 2 and will run until Dec....
wfft.com
Keeping the streak alive: Fort Wayne woman has run every day for 20 years straight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – At some point every day you’ll find Eliza Miron outside running. A goal that started small when she was 16 but grew into a lifestyle. “I just had this desire to be good at something,” she said. “But I felt ‘ok, this is something I could work hard at and see the results. So I wanted to commit for a year.
showmegrantcounty.com
Merry and Bright in Grant County
Your holidays will be merry and bright in Grant County. Here you will find a town declared Christmas City (Marion, Indiana), dazzling light displays to de-“light” you, and classic, treasured traditions. Be on the lookout! Santa Claus has been known to visit Christmas City this time of year and appear in other local communities while he is here.
WANE-TV
5 escape house fire in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of an overnight fire that ultimately left a home condemned on the city’s southwest side, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1322 Michigan Ave. around 12:45...
wfft.com
Union Street Market opens to the public
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A major part of the electric works campus is now open to the public. The Union Street Market celebrated its opening Tuesday. Several local shops offered food and drink to anyone who stopped by, with more than a dozen businesses part of the market. Owners...
WANE-TV
Visit Fort Wayne’s ‘Dazzling Holiday Houses’ list returns
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although Christmas is still over a month away, some Fort Wayne families have already decked out their yard with enough decorations to go around for a whole neighborhood. Visit Fort Wayne highlights some of those extraordinary houses with elaborate decorations in its annual “Dazzling...
wfft.com
Komets fall 6-0 in Thanksgiving battle with Cyclones
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets fell 6-0 in their Thanksgiving battle with the Cincinnati Cylones. This was the third matchup of the year between the two. The Cylones lead the series 2-1. The K's will take on the Toledo Walleye on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
wfft.com
Leo Junior-Senior High School classrooms without heat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Up to seven classrooms at Leo Junior-Senior High School are without heat. Multiple teachers and parents spoke with FOX 55 News but wanted to stay anonymous. One teacher said one classroom was under 50 degrees on Friday. As a result, the principal went out and...
Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne teen
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs. Traysean is missing from Fort […]
