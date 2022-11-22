Officials are preparing to keep porch pirates at bay this holiday season

Read full article on original website
TONIGHT: Ford Holiday River Parade is set to light up the River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for something fun to do with your family on Friday, there is this year's Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony. The theme for this parade is tastes and traditions from around the world. There will be more than two dozen floats along...
UTSA, San Antonio Zoo bringing special guests to Saturday's tailgate
SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Alumni Associated is partnering up with the San Antonio Zoo to bring some special guests to its tailgate event. Attendees can meet some special animal guests from the San Antonio Zoo and have the opportunity to purchase a 2-for-1 dual membership to the alumni association and the zoo and receive a Rowdy prize pack.
Rain, thunderstorms expected to drench San Antonio area on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO - It looks like it could be a really wet Black Friday. A big upper low will be west of us early Friday which will put us in a favorable region for good atmospheric lift and decent moisture for rain chances. There will be just a hint of instability too for a thunder risk.
Griswald has made it to Seguin
It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
Man stabbed in the back during fight near Haven for Hope
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North San Marcos near North Frio Street and Haven for Hope. Police said two men got into a fight when one of...
Police find malnourished 6-year-old during welfare check, 2 suspects being questioned
SAN ANTONIO - A 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. The officer on scene said the child look malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who...
Man shot in leg while walking on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the North Side. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Pinewood Lane near U.S. Highway 281. Police said the victim was walking when he heard several gunshots coming from the access road before getting shot.
A mother lost her daughter in a mass shooting and needs your help to give back in her name
SAN ANTONIO — A mother keeping her daughter's legacy alive this holiday season and she needs your help. Charlene Uhl lost her daughter Haley Krueger when she was only 16 in the Sutherland Springs Church shooting. The teenager loved children and she wanted to be a NICU nurse when...
Volunteer has helped out at every Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner since it began in 1979
SAN ANTONIO - Every single year, hundreds of volunteers help prepare the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Today, we're highlighting the work behind a longtime volunteer who has never missed a dinner. Working in this kitchen is nothing new for Rick Brunger. "I like...
PAY IT 4WARD: Local non-profit awarded $1,000 to help with Thanksgiving dinner
SAN ANTONIO - We at News 4 San Antonio continue to “Pay It 4ward,” by awarding another deserving local non-profit with a $1,000 check courtesy of Carabin Shaw. This campaign is a way of giving back to local non-profits who do so much in our community. Each month Anna Shaw from Carabin Shaw awards a local non-profit so they can continue helping others, and News 4 helps spotlight the lucky recipient.
CPS Energy responds to disturbing photos of squirrel zip-tied to company work vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - We have answers now from CPS Energy on a photo we brought to their attention last week. We received a news tip regarding these disturbing photos of a squirrel zip tied to a CPS Energy vehicle. Their communication specialist said, "It was determined that this was an...
REWARD: Police searching for driver who hit and killed pedestrian on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man last month on the West Side. The deadly accident happened just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 on West Commerce Avenue near Our Lady of the Lake University. Police said the victim, Richard Tovar, 46,...
Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the leg during an alleged robbery on the West Side. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near South Calaveras Street and Elvira Street. Police said they initially got reports of a robbery, but then it was changed to a shooting. When...
Woman arrested after burning memorial for migrant victims on Quintana Road, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for setting fire to a monument that was set up to honor the 53 migrant lives that were lost on Quintana Rd over the summer. Firefighters were called out around 6 a.m. Tuesday to the 9500 block of Quintana Road for an unauthorized burning.
Picture Perfect
Now's the time to plan your Christmas family photos! In today's "Picture Perfect", local photographer Elizabeth Homan shows us how she's bringing your memories to life! Take a look to learn more!. Artistic Images, Portraits by Elizabeth. 17222 Classen Rd San Antonio, Texas 78247. 210-497-3809. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/artisticimages.elizabethhoman. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artistic.images/
Texas Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in San Antonio, says DPS officials
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected gang member and one of Texas' Top 10 most wanted sex offenders was captured last week in San Antonio. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was located and arrested on Nov. 17 at a home in San Antonio. He had been on the run since February.
Erik Cantu is finally home after weeks of recovering from gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – Weeks after 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot by a police officer while at a McDonald’s parking lot, his aunt and uncle posted on the GoFundMe page that he is finally home. “He is HOME! We took FAITH in the Lord and leaned on all your...
Woman dies after being impaled by metal pole following a horrific crash on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead and a man is in jail after crashing his vehicle while racing on the South Side. The deadly accident happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday off Southeast Military Drive near Texas 536. Police said the 31-year-old suspect was racing when he crashed into...
Community members express gratitude at the 43rd Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO—The 43rd annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner was full of food and entertainment. "I've been coming every year," Elias McNear told us as he ate his food Thursday. "It's real good." More than 5,000 volunteers have been working all week to prepare. The nonprofit group expected about 25,000...
H-E-B's 38th Annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns to Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO- The Christmas spirit will arrive to Travis Park this Friday, Nov. 25 when H-E-B holds its 38th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The tree lightning celebration is open to the public starting at 3 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. Tree lights are scheduled to be illuminated for the first time at 6:20 p.m.
