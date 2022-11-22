Thursday, December 1st — Tonight, we head to a family business in Hancock that has been making hat boxes for celebrities, major events, and major retailers for decades. Plus, New Castle will soon be beaming with holiday spirit as The Wentworth By the Sea hotel throws an Illumination Party every year. The switch will be flipped on December 6th, and last year Jean Mackin went to see what goes into such a grand holiday display at a grand hotel.

HANCOCK, NH ・ 5 HOURS AGO