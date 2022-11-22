Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
WMUR.com
Dover restaurant gives people Thanksgiving dinner in nontraditional way
Blue Latitudes has held its Thanksgiving dinner every year for the past 14 years. People who can't have a traditional holiday can go to the restaurant and get everything they need.
WMUR.com
Windmill Restaurant gives out Thanksgiving meals for those in need for 32nd consecutive year
CONCORD, N.H. — Volunteers in communities across New Hampshire have been making sure Thanksgiving is there for those that might otherwise not be able to celebrate it. The Windmill Restaurant in Concord has one of the longest standing traditions of giving – helping Granite Staters in need for each of the past 32 Thanksgivings.
WMUR.com
Dover restaurant hosts Thanksgiving meal for those who otherwise wouldn't have one
DOVER, N.H. — For some people, a traditional Thanksgiving dinner can't happen every year, but one organization in Dover is showing people some cheer the day before the holiday. Blue Latitudes has held its Thanksgiving dinner every year for the past 14 years. People who can't have a traditional...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire stores, shops, cafes ready to welcome customers for Small Business Saturday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — On your mark. Get set. Shop!. Before you come out of the starting blocks too strong at the big box stores on Black Friday, New Hampshire small business owners want you to save some steam for Saturday. “Yeah, so it’s starts right here at the Bookery...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Themed restaurants in Portsmouth where diners are eating up the atmosphere
Friday, December 2nd — Tonight, Audrey Cox hits up two Portsmouth restaurants where the atmosphere is everything. From Tour, where you can play a round of golf virtually while enjoying your meal, to fancy old cars on display down the street at Gibb's Garage Bar and Grille. Plus, NH...
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: La Vita Dolce — An Italian Bakery, Deli & Cafe — To Open In Tewksbury Within Next 2 Months
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
WMUR.com
Roughly 1,000 participants take part in Windham Turkey Trot
WINDHAM, N.H. — Roughly 1,000 participants took part Thanksgiving morning for the 28th Windham Turkey Trot. The turkey trot is a fundraising event for the Shepherd's Pantry which for the last 30 years has been serving families in the southern part of New Hampshire. Louise Peltz and her family...
Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here are the store hours
Weeks of planning and days of cooking for Thanksgiving can only go so far. As the meal approaches, it is inevitable that some hardworking holiday cooks will find themselves missing a key ingredient. State regulations in Massachusetts known as “Blue Laws” restrict which businesses can open on Sundays and some...
WMUR.com
Sunapee's annual giving tree set up at Safety Services Building
SUNAPEE, N.H. — Sunapee's annual Giving Tree is up at the Safety Services Building which helps kids and senior citizens. The tags on the tree can be picked up through Dec. 13. The tree is organized by the Sunapee Welfare Administration and helps more than two dozen families. "We...
Regulars at Greg’s Bistro in Hampton, NH Help Staff After Crash
Regular customers of Greg's Bistro in Hampton have put together a GoFundMe page to help the employees are temporarily without work after a pickup crash through the front door Saturday night. A pickup driven by Stephen Davis, 24, of Newburyport heading south veered across Lafayette Road and into the restaurant...
WMUR.com
Boxes of Love for the Homeless give back to Granite Staters in need
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Granite State organization is trying to spread hope through boxes of love. Boxes of Love for the Homeless puts together care packages for the homeless with everything from food, to clothes and survival gear. The cost of things has gone up not only impacting their...
WMUR.com
People living above Hampton restaurant damaged in truck crash displaced heading into holiday season
HAMPTON, N.H. — A family in Hampton is heading into the holiday season displaced from their apartment. They live above Greg’s Bistro in Hampton which was damaged after it was hit by a truck on Saturday. There are two apartments above the restaurant and the people living in those apartments were displaced for at least a few days.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Crafting Sarah's Hat Boxes
Thursday, December 1st — Tonight, we head to a family business in Hancock that has been making hat boxes for celebrities, major events, and major retailers for decades. Plus, New Castle will soon be beaming with holiday spirit as The Wentworth By the Sea hotel throws an Illumination Party every year. The switch will be flipped on December 6th, and last year Jean Mackin went to see what goes into such a grand holiday display at a grand hotel.
WMUR.com
NH Meals on Wheels looking for volunteer drivers
Meals on Wheels is putting the call out for volunteer drivers statewide. The need is especially great in Manchester and Nashua, where 25 to 30 drivers are needed.
Fire Destroys Wolfeboro, NH Barn on Thanksgiving Day
Firefighters in Wolfeboro and several other communities responded to a barn fire that sent a plume of black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. The fire on Umbrella Point/Parker Island Road was reported to Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue around 2 p.m. and arrived as the heavily involved structure was beginning to collapse, according to the department. Several vehicles were stored inside the building but no animals.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Wild Mushroom Hunters
Monday, November 28th — Tonight, we are on the hunt for wild mushrooms with some expert fungi fans. Plus, two men who are turning trash into treasure, one works with a material created to go to battle with fire, and the other with items made to carve through snow and ice.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire soup kitchen receives $1.25 million grant from Bezos fund
A New Hampshire organization that helps Granite Staters struggling with hunger or homelessness is getting additional assistance from billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter has received a $1.25 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund, and workers said that will allow them to help even more families.
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
WCVB
Keene, N.H., offers comfort food, public art and live entertainment
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lindy's Diner in downtown Keene, N.H., has been a staple in the city for more than 60 years. Keene International Market is a food store selling hard-to-find products from more than 30 countries around the world. https://keeneinternationalmarket.com/. The Keene Mural Project features more than a half...
country1025.com
Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well
Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
