Deerfield, NH

WMUR.com

Roughly 1,000 participants take part in Windham Turkey Trot

WINDHAM, N.H. — Roughly 1,000 participants took part Thanksgiving morning for the 28th Windham Turkey Trot. The turkey trot is a fundraising event for the Shepherd's Pantry which for the last 30 years has been serving families in the southern part of New Hampshire. Louise Peltz and her family...
WINDHAM, NH
WMUR.com

Sunapee's annual giving tree set up at Safety Services Building

SUNAPEE, N.H. — Sunapee's annual Giving Tree is up at the Safety Services Building which helps kids and senior citizens. The tags on the tree can be picked up through Dec. 13. The tree is organized by the Sunapee Welfare Administration and helps more than two dozen families. "We...
SUNAPEE, NH
WMUR.com

Boxes of Love for the Homeless give back to Granite Staters in need

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Granite State organization is trying to spread hope through boxes of love. Boxes of Love for the Homeless puts together care packages for the homeless with everything from food, to clothes and survival gear. The cost of things has gone up not only impacting their...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Crafting Sarah's Hat Boxes

Thursday, December 1st — Tonight, we head to a family business in Hancock that has been making hat boxes for celebrities, major events, and major retailers for decades. Plus, New Castle will soon be beaming with holiday spirit as The Wentworth By the Sea hotel throws an Illumination Party every year. The switch will be flipped on December 6th, and last year Jean Mackin went to see what goes into such a grand holiday display at a grand hotel.
HANCOCK, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Fire Destroys Wolfeboro, NH Barn on Thanksgiving Day

Firefighters in Wolfeboro and several other communities responded to a barn fire that sent a plume of black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. The fire on Umbrella Point/Parker Island Road was reported to Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue around 2 p.m. and arrived as the heavily involved structure was beginning to collapse, according to the department. Several vehicles were stored inside the building but no animals.
WOLFEBORO, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Wild Mushroom Hunters

Monday, November 28th — Tonight, we are on the hunt for wild mushrooms with some expert fungi fans. Plus, two men who are turning trash into treasure, one works with a material created to go to battle with fire, and the other with items made to carve through snow and ice.
BOSCAWEN, NH
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire soup kitchen receives $1.25 million grant from Bezos fund

A New Hampshire organization that helps Granite Staters struggling with hunger or homelessness is getting additional assistance from billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter has received a $1.25 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund, and workers said that will allow them to help even more families.
NASHUA, NH
WCVB

Keene, N.H., offers comfort food, public art and live entertainment

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lindy's Diner in downtown Keene, N.H., has been a staple in the city for more than 60 years. Keene International Market is a food store selling hard-to-find products from more than 30 countries around the world. https://keeneinternationalmarket.com/. The Keene Mural Project features more than a half...
KEENE, NH
country1025.com

Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well

Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
GLOUCESTER, MA

