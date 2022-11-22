Read full article on original website
breezynews.com
MBI investigating Holmes County shooting
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting. A Mississippi State Trooper was on patrol near Newport Road in Holmes County, around 6:30 A.M. when shots were fired into his vehicle. The trooper received no injuries. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon...
kicks96news.com
Domestic Violence and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests
LESLIE R LUCKETT, 39, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25. JAMES L MORGAN, 68, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, DUI – 3rd (Felony), MHP. Bond N/A, $5,000. GERRICK L NICHOLS, 38, of Kosciusko, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $100....
WAPT
Man in custody accused of shooting at MHP trooper
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. — A man is in custody after investigators said he shot a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper in Holmes County. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the MHP trooper was on patrol near Newport Road at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday when shots were fired into his vehicle. The trooper was not injured.
WTOK-TV
Meridian police make arrests in three death investigations
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police released updates on three separate death investigations Wednesday. Three arrests have been made in a fatal shooting that happened Nov. 17, 2022, near Old Marion Road Apartments. A teenager died and another juvenile was seriously hurt. Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young gave News 11 an update Wednesday.
Shots fired into Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle on Thanksgiving Day
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety reports that shots were fired into a state trooper’s vehicle on Thanksgiving Day. The shooting happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. during a patrol in Holmes County, officials said. The trooper who was patrolling on Newport Road was not injured in the incident, which...
breezynews.com
Several Disturbances Reported in Attala on Thursday
5:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on North Natchez St when they received reports of a family disturbance in progress there. At 5:49 p.m., Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Rd 2115/Liberty Hill Rd in the McCool area.
vicksburgnews.com
Former Leake County deputy charged with 31 counts of evidence tampering
On Oct. 31, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics with assistance from Leake County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Crime Lab conducted an arrest for evidence tampering in Leake County. 39-year-old, Justin Ross Moore, from Carthage, Mississippi has been arrested and charged with 31 counts of tampering with...
wcbi.com
Clay County deputies need your help to find a homicide suspect
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Clay County deputies need the community’s help locating a person of interest in a homicide that happened Wednesday evening. Sheriff Eddie Scott tells WCBI that the incident happened on Joe Myers road. When deputies arrived on the scene they saw a man that suffered from gunshot wounds and died from those injuries.
Brandon man in custody after police find woman covered in blood
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man after a woman was allegedly attacked on Wednesday, November 23. The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Cove. Police said they received a call about a domestic disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim covered […]
Jackson man charged in Brookhaven kidnapping case
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested and charged with kidnapping in Brookhaven. The Daily Leader reported police arrested 28-year-old Johnny Potts on Monday, November 21. The alleged incident happened a week ago on Fulton Street. According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the incident started as a car accident where Potts demanded […]
Capitol police arrest man after Jackson chase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man after a chase in Jackson on Tuesday, November 22. Investigators said Capitol police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat for a traffic violation. However, the driver did not stop. Police said the chase started around Fortification Street and […]
WTOK-TV
Three arrests made in fatal Nov. 17 shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced Wednesday it has made three arrests in the Nov. 17 shooting near Old Marion Road Apartments. A juvenile was killed and another injured. MPD said the arrests of William Lemon, Joshua Randle, and Keitric Randle, Jr., happened Nov. 22. Lemon and...
wtva.com
Trial set for ex-Noxubee County sheriff and deputy
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trial date has been set for a former sheriff and deputy sheriff who face bribery charges. Former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy sheriff Vance Phillips are accused of receiving bribes. Their trial date is set for Jan. 9. The former sheriff is...
kicks96news.com
Carthage and Leake Officials Kept Busy with Several Calls the Day Before Thanksgiving
On Wednesday, November 23rd at approximately 11:55 p.m., Leake County Deputies, Barnes Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 35 N near Singleton. One vehicle left the roadway, went into the ditch, and struck a tree. Carthage Fire Department was requested to bring the jaws of life to cut an individual from the vehicle. The condition of this person is unknown at this time. We will update when more information is available.
WAPT
Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
Mississippi sheriff’s office needs help with case — suspects drive up with car, U-Haul truck to burglarize residence
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance, from the public in identifying suspects in a house burglary. Officials with the sheriff’s department posted pictures of one of the suspects captured by a surveillance camera during the burglary. Officiasl report that on the morning of Oct. 8, 2022,...
WLBT
Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
WLBT
85-year-old found shot, dead in Clay County
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - An 85-year-old man was found dead Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23, in Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott identified the man as Kenneth O’Brian. The location is on Joe Myers Road. O’Brian appeared to have been shot multiple times. Investigators are working to...
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in 2021 Meridian murder case
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced it has made an arrest in a murder dating back to Aug. 27, 2021. The MPD said the suspect’s name is being withheld as the investigation continues. Kayla Williams, 21, was shot around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 29th...
Former Mississippi sheriff, deputy indicted on bribery charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a federal grand jury in Jackson returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes. According to court documents, former sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy Vance Phillips were charged with using facilities in interstate commerce for the […]
