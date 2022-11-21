ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
Entertainers announced for 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball

NEW ORLEANS — Leaders with the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. have announced who will take the stage at the 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball. The Zulu membership and guests will be entertained by the sounds of Anthony Hamilton, Lloyd, Midnight Star, and a late-night dance party, which will feature much more.
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers pack Metairie grocery store

METAIRIE, La. — Some grocery stores were packed on Wednesday. Shoppers spent the day picking up the last-minute items they needed for Thanksgiving dinner. Zuppardo's Family Market on Veterans Boulevard was one of the crowded shops. "If you work for Zuppardo's, you will be in Zuppardo's," said owner Joseph...
Tujague’s Restaurant Installs New, Old Sign

This week, the second oldest restaurant in New Orleans unveiled its new, yet old, sign at its current address of 429 Decature St. Tujague’s Restaurant was established in New Orleans in 1856 by Guillaume and Marie Tujague at 811 Decatur St., where it stayed for most of its existence.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
Precious Blood may be offered at Mass

Archbishop Aymond has formally removed any restrictions on the offering of Communion under both kinds in the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Effective immediately, parishes may reintroduce Communion from the Precious Blood from the chalice. Some parishes already may have begun the practice. A few things of note before looking into...
"They told me Jace was dead" - mother spends Thanksgiving remembering her son

NEW ORLEANS — November 24th, 2019, at 12:19am, 19-year-old Jace Scott was shot and killed at the Southern University of New Orleans campus. Nearly three years to the date of his anniversary, his mother Shanta Scott sat down with Eyewitness News, she remembered that night she got that call, saying, "The band director said, I think you need to get there because Jace has been shot.”
