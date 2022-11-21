Read full article on original website
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit
If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House...
WDSU
Entertainers announced for 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball
NEW ORLEANS — Leaders with the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. have announced who will take the stage at the 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball. The Zulu membership and guests will be entertained by the sounds of Anthony Hamilton, Lloyd, Midnight Star, and a late-night dance party, which will feature much more.
WDSU
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers pack Metairie grocery store
METAIRIE, La. — Some grocery stores were packed on Wednesday. Shoppers spent the day picking up the last-minute items they needed for Thanksgiving dinner. Zuppardo's Family Market on Veterans Boulevard was one of the crowded shops. "If you work for Zuppardo's, you will be in Zuppardo's," said owner Joseph...
WGNO News On the Road: Louisiana Renaissance Festival
The Louisiana Renaissance Festival takes place every weekend until December 11th!
myneworleans.com
Tujague’s Restaurant Installs New, Old Sign
This week, the second oldest restaurant in New Orleans unveiled its new, yet old, sign at its current address of 429 Decature St. Tujague’s Restaurant was established in New Orleans in 1856 by Guillaume and Marie Tujague at 811 Decatur St., where it stayed for most of its existence.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
NOLA.com
Deadly Rault Center fire's 50th anniversary is remembered in a new documentary
Royd Anderson grew up hearing the stories from his parents. He remembers seeing the ghastly news footage, which would be replayed by local television stations every year as a grim reminder. Like much of the rest of New Orleans, he also has long been haunted by it. And so, as...
NOLA.com
After 75 years of marriage, Metairie couple remember their first date and simpler times
Want to reminisce about some of the big events that happened 75 years ago? Let’s take a trip down memory lane to 1947. In politics, President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act of into law, creating the Central Intelligence Agency, the Department of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the National Security Council.
wbrz.com
Cruise passenger rescued by helicopter after going overboard off Louisiana coast
NEW ORLEANS - Rescuers fished a cruise ship passenger out of the Gulf of Mexico on Thanksgiving Day after he went missing in the water for hours. The U.S. Coast Guard said the passenger was reported missing from the Carnival Valor around 2:30 p.m. An alert went out to all...
NOLA.com
$2.3M Tchefuncta home boasts elegant country living featuring Chicago brick, oak and pine
An elegant residence sits among the trees of Tchefuncta Country Club, peacefully placed on Hummingbird Road in this venerable St. Tammany Parish development. The spacious Covington dwelling features five bedrooms, four full and two half baths and more than 6,500 square feet of living space with unique and inviting aspects throughout.
Multiple flights delayed several hours at MSY amid Thanksgiving passenger surge
Flights are coming in and out of MSY as Thanksgiving travelers crowd the airport. Lots of flights are delayed one way or the other. Some even being delayed for multiple hours.
clarionherald.org
Precious Blood may be offered at Mass
Archbishop Aymond has formally removed any restrictions on the offering of Communion under both kinds in the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Effective immediately, parishes may reintroduce Communion from the Precious Blood from the chalice. Some parishes already may have begun the practice. A few things of note before looking into...
August Alsina Finds Love In a New Place; Meet Zu [Photos]
August Alsina gives us an update on his love life. A gentleman by the name of Zu has stepped into the New Orleans artist life and brought happiness. We love to see it! In fact, Zu is an artist himself and has several songs with Mr.Alsina (‘2 am‘ & ‘Yeah Yeah‘).
After losing their child, Metairie family hosts event to help others in need
NEW ORLEANS — A grieving family, that recently lost a child, has decided to put on a special Thanksgiving celebration of life to help other children still in the hospital. A Metairie family is resilient and positive in the face of a lot of heartache over the last year. And this holiday, they are giving thanks by thinking of others.
'Truly a miracle' Missing Carnival Valor passenger found alive after 15 hours in Gulf of Mexico
NEW ORLEANS — A missing passenger who went overboard from the Carnival Valor was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after spending at least 15 hours in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Carnival Cruise Line tells WWL-TV that the 28-year-old man was reported missing around noon on...
"They told me Jace was dead" - mother spends Thanksgiving remembering her son
NEW ORLEANS — November 24th, 2019, at 12:19am, 19-year-old Jace Scott was shot and killed at the Southern University of New Orleans campus. Nearly three years to the date of his anniversary, his mother Shanta Scott sat down with Eyewitness News, she remembered that night she got that call, saying, "The band director said, I think you need to get there because Jace has been shot.”
Baggage thieves hit Armstrong Airport
A pair of men are accused of stealing luggage at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, snatching the bags from baggage carousels. The two men are under arrest tonight.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the 3rd round of the playoffs
The high school football postseason enters the third round in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across...
NOLA.com
City of Kenner moves out of Macy's at The Esplanade mall, as buyers put finishing touches on deal
Thirteen months after moving in, the city of Kenner is terminating its lease at the old Macy’s department store in The Esplanade shopping mall, fulfilling a campaign promise of Mayor Michael Glaser. The move comes as potential buyers of the beleaguered shopping mall put the finishing touches on a...
