NEW ORLEANS — November 24th, 2019, at 12:19am, 19-year-old Jace Scott was shot and killed at the Southern University of New Orleans campus. Nearly three years to the date of his anniversary, his mother Shanta Scott sat down with Eyewitness News, she remembered that night she got that call, saying, "The band director said, I think you need to get there because Jace has been shot.”

