There’s a melody stuck in my head that I have not been able to shake — it is groovy and catchy in the worst way. I say that because while I know there was more to the show than this, I can only sing “Prologue (Little Shop of Horrors)” over and over again. The kind of tune you wish you hated and yet you love — it’s like bubblegum stuck on your hair or the lingering smell of cotton candy in your clothes after a day at the theme park.

2 DAYS AGO