Michigan Daily
Daily football beat predicts No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State
It’s finally here. The Game. The undefeated rivalry battle. No. 2 vs. No. 3. Big Ten, College Football Playoff and maybe even Heisman chances on the line. After months of anticipation, Michigan is finally set to take on Ohio State in Columbus this Saturday. The Wolverines finally broke their losing streak against the Buckeyes last year with a resounding 42-27 win. Now, they’re attempting to vanquish an even bigger demon — winning in the Horse Shoe for the first time since 2000. There has been buzz for this game since the moment fans stormed the field in the Big House last November. The only thing left to do is predict it.
Michigan Daily
What to watch for: Michigan-Ohio State
Ahead of the Michigan football team’s showdown against Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday, The Daily’s football beat breaks down what to watch for when the undefeated titans square off. Can Michigan stop the Buckeyes’ passing prowess?. Quite frankly, no. The Wolverines have no chance to shut...
Michigan Daily
Seven Michigan State football players face charges following tunnel incident
Seven Michigan State football players are facing charges for their respective roles in a harrowing incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following Michigan’s victory over the Spartans on Oct. 29. Wednesday afternoon, the Washtenaw County prosecutor charged safety Khary Crump with one count of felonious assault. Crump was seen...
Michigan Daily
Against Ohio State, J.J. McCarthy can finally prove himself
The last time Michigan won in Ohio State, J.J. McCarthy wasn’t born yet. The sophomore quarterback has played in some big games in his career, whether it be high school state championships or his spot moments in the Wolverines’ playoff run last year. But he’s never witnessed anything like a maize and blue win in Columbus — not as a player, not in his lifetime.
Michigan Daily
Blocks aid Michigan to win amid defensive struggles
Less than five minutes into the second half, with a 12 point lead, the Michigan men’s basketball team’s defense faced a test. With the Wolverines running in circles following Jackson State’s ball movement, it seemed as though they would fail that test. With Michigan appearing lost, Tigers guard Ken Evans drove into the paint, positioning himself for an easy layup. But junior center Hunter Dickinson had other plans.
Michigan Daily
Michigan shakes off slow start, downs Jackson State
It took a while — and some would say it took a little too long — for the Michigan men’s basketball team to assert any kind of dominance against winless Jackson State. The Wolverines’ horrors of a near upset at the hands of Ohio, another mid-major, their last time out reverberated throughout much of the first half.
Michigan Daily
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ proves MUSKET’s professionalism
There’s a melody stuck in my head that I have not been able to shake — it is groovy and catchy in the worst way. I say that because while I know there was more to the show than this, I can only sing “Prologue (Little Shop of Horrors)” over and over again. The kind of tune you wish you hated and yet you love — it’s like bubblegum stuck on your hair or the lingering smell of cotton candy in your clothes after a day at the theme park.
