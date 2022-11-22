Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall
Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
iheart.com
Storm System To Bring Early Winter Weather To Millions Of Americans
Millions of Americans are bracing for an early winter as a storm system threatens to bring snow to people across 20 states. "Unseasonably cold conditions will continue for the center of the country through the eastern U.S. this week, setting the stage for potential wintry weather," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
TODAY.com
First storm of winter season takes aim at Northeast
The first storm of the season is taking aim at the Northeast on Wednesday, bringing a dangerous mix of rain, sleet and snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the storm system.Nov. 16, 2022.
CBS42.com
Temps Warming For Thanksgiving, and Rain Possible For the Iron Bowl
Tonight: Expect a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures not as cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. An upper-level wave/disturbance will move across the Deep South on Tuesday. This will make it mostly cloudy with a slight chance for some showers. However, many of you will remain dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Any rain will end on Tuesday night with lows in the 40s.
Major storm set to bring risk of flooding to eastern US after Thanksgiving
A cross-country storm is set to move from coast to coast this week and trigger delays for Americans hitting the roads or heading to airports around the Thanksgiving holiday, one of the busiest travel periods of the year. The storm will first impact the United States Tuesday as it pushes...
November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster
It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
LOOK: Snowfall totals to hit over the weekend in WNY
The Buffalo Bills (6-3) and rest of western New York is bracing for some snow. It’s expected to impact the team’s Week 11 matchup with the Cleveland Browns (3-6) one way or another. According to AccuWeather, lake-effect snowfall is going to blast the region. A state of emergency...
CBS42.com
Becoming significantly colder this weekend
Tonight, will be clear and cooler with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Nicole will move toward Florida’s east coast on Wednesday and become a hurricane. This will help to draw down a backdoor cold front (a front that moves in from the northeast) to Alabama. This will lead to much cooler and less humid northerly winds across Central Alabama with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.
First Alert Forecast: Bright skies and brisk, flurries tonight
What a difference! Last weekend we were in the 70s. Today we'll struggle to get out of the 30s.Expect bright skies, but a very brisk day with highs right around 40 this afternoon. With a continued chilly breeze, it'll feel more like the 30s.Late tonight, there's a slim chance of a few passing flurries in spots. Most people won't see anything ... just a "heads up" to not be surprised if you run into some flakes in the air.Sunday will be even colder! Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s waking up and won't climb much. With winds gusting 30-35 mph and temps in the 30s tomorrow, wind chills will stay in the 20s all day. Despite more sunshine, bundle up if you'll be outside!It stays chilly Monday as we gradually get closer to normal by midweek. The good news is that it looks great for local holiday travel.Thanksgiving also looks dry with our next chance of rain arriving on Friday. Stay warm!
Narcity
Alberta's Weather Forecast Is Calling For 'Severe Cold' & December Will Have A Chilly Start
Winter temperatures are back in Alberta in full force next week and December in Calgary could get off to its coldest start in over 100 years. According to the latest forecast from The Weather Network, arctic air is expected to head south in the province and as a result, Alberta is going to have a few days of "severe cold" ahead.
Few bursts of heavy snow overnight into Wednesday morning possible
We could see a few bursts of heavy snow overnight and into tomorrow morning. The heavy bursts of snow will be confined to locations at least a few miles from the lake.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/24 Thanksgiving forecast
Happy Thanksgiving!Alert: Yellow Alert Friday and Sunday... For Friday: Nothing major, few light showers, but damp for shopping/travel. For Sunday: Period of steadier rain during an already busier travel day.Forecast: We're looking at a very nice and quiet holiday today... mostly sunny and seasonable with temps in the low to mid 50s. Tonight will remain dry, although clouds will increase overnight, with lows in the 40s for the city and 30s for the NW suburbs. As for Black Friday, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few light showers moving through, mainly between 9am and 2pm. Highs will top out around 50.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. As for Sunday, periods of rain are likely making it a little tricky for post-holiday travel. Other than the bad timing slowing things down a bit, no major flooding issues are expected at this time. Highs on Sunday will again be in the mid 50s.
