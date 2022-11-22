ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

High School Football PRO

Daleville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Christiansburg High School football team will have a game with Lord Botetourt High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Being blessed by blessing others

Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue Mission Lee Clark. WFXR’S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish …. WFXR'S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish the race. Mayor Lea...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Three Early FCS Transfer Portal Targets to Know for Virginia Tech (11/23/22)

While the FBS transfer portal window is still almost two weeks away from opening, the FCS transfer portal window has opened with loads of standout players at that level ready to make the jump up. That includes several players who the Virginia Tech Hokies are interested in, two of whom have already reported VT offers.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Fashions for Evergreens returns to Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Hotel Roanoke’s popular holiday tradition returned Thursday. This year, more than 25 organizations and businesses are participating in Fashions for Evergreens. The beautiful trees on display are part of the annual tree decorating contest. It’s free to the public but visitors can donate to vote...
ROANOKE, VA
techlunchpail.com

#11 Virginia Tech Beats Kentucky and then Missouri in the Bahamas

After three dominant home victories to open their 2022-23 season, #11 Virginia Tech Women's Basketball went outside of the country to the Bahamas to face their first tests of the season against Kentucky and Missouri. Unsurprisingly, the Hokies passed those tests with ease. The Hokies opened their time in Nassau...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wvtf.org

The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations

As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Virginia has had a bus line...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Turkey Trot 5K race returns

LYNCHBURG, Va. – More than 3,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s Lynchburg Turkey Trot 5K race. The 34th annual race benefits the Lynchburg community, as every registration helps provide meals to local families in need. The 5K race will be held in person on Thanksgiving...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke turns 73 years old

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to celebrate the iconic Roanoke Star. On Wednesday, the Roanoke Star turned 73 years old. The iconic landmark that gave the Star City its nickname was first lit in 1949. The 88-foot-tall structure is the largest free-standing man-made star in the world. It...
ROANOKE, VA
gratefulweb.com

Rooster Walk 13 Announces Initial Band Lineup + Tickets On Sale

Chart-topping, progressive jamgrass rockers Greensky Bluegrass will headline the 13th annual Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival this May at Pop’s Farm in Martinsville, Va., festival organizers announced today. Joining GSBG, who return to Rooster Walk for the first time since a headline appearance in 2017, are fifteen amazing...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blue Ridge Fudge Lady to open café in Christiansburg

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The smell of fudge is in the air. The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady is set to open a new location in downtown Christiansburg. Robin Burdette is known as the Fudge Lady. She is walking into a sweet new beginning with a new cafe. Through...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

‘It’s a new beginning’: D.R. Music Store reopens in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Owners of D.R. Music Store in Vinton are pleased to reopen after a fire destroyed the business in July. “It’s a new beginning,” Rhonda Wray, co-owner of D.R. Music store, said. Rhonda and her husband Donnie owned the D.R. Music Store and said they...
VINTON, VA

