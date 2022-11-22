Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A brush fire leaves one person critically injuredCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
D.R. Music Center reopens in Vinton after tragic fireCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Daleville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wfxrtv.com
Being blessed by blessing others
Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue Mission Lee Clark. WFXR’S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish …. WFXR'S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish the race. Mayor Lea...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech, Penn State Currently Favorites for 2024 Three-Star WR Lamar Booker Jr
Three-star WR Lamar Booker Jr out of Richmond's Varina HS is one of the top in-state offensive players in the 2024 class with the Hokies off to a strong start in his recruitment as he shared with us. "VT and PSU are my 2 favorites currently," Booker said. Booker had...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
techlunchpail.com
Three Early FCS Transfer Portal Targets to Know for Virginia Tech (11/23/22)
While the FBS transfer portal window is still almost two weeks away from opening, the FCS transfer portal window has opened with loads of standout players at that level ready to make the jump up. That includes several players who the Virginia Tech Hokies are interested in, two of whom have already reported VT offers.
WSLS
Fashions for Evergreens returns to Hotel Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Hotel Roanoke’s popular holiday tradition returned Thursday. This year, more than 25 organizations and businesses are participating in Fashions for Evergreens. The beautiful trees on display are part of the annual tree decorating contest. It’s free to the public but visitors can donate to vote...
techlunchpail.com
#11 Virginia Tech Beats Kentucky and then Missouri in the Bahamas
After three dominant home victories to open their 2022-23 season, #11 Virginia Tech Women's Basketball went outside of the country to the Bahamas to face their first tests of the season against Kentucky and Missouri. Unsurprisingly, the Hokies passed those tests with ease. The Hokies opened their time in Nassau...
WJLA
The National D-Day Memorial is located in tiny Bedford, Virginia -- here's why
BEDFORD, Va. (7News) — The National D-Day Memorial is located in the tiny town of Bedford, Virginia. It's located around four hours southwest of D.C. and 40 minutes due east of Roanoke. “I don’t know if there’s really a better place for this memorial," memorial tour guide Imogene Morris...
WDBJ7.com
Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
abc17news.com
Mizzou women’s hoops takes first loss of the season against No. 11 Virginia Tech
NASSAU, BAHAMAS (KMIZ) The Mizzou women's basketball team fell to No. 11 Virginia Tech 73-57 in the Baha Mar Championships for the team's first loss of the season. The Tigers led at the half, but VT went on a run in the third quarter outscoring Mizzou 23-9 in the third quarter.
wvtf.org
The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations
As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Virginia has had a bus line...
WDBJ7.com
Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
WSLS
Lynchburg Turkey Trot 5K race returns
LYNCHBURG, Va. – More than 3,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s Lynchburg Turkey Trot 5K race. The 34th annual race benefits the Lynchburg community, as every registration helps provide meals to local families in need. The 5K race will be held in person on Thanksgiving...
WSLS
Businesses across Southwest Virginia prepare for Small Business Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke is open for business, and business owners like Dev Oli are hoping you’ll shop small this Saturday. “That’s like a festival for small businesses,” said Oli, who owns Serenity Treasures. They sell handmade and unique gifts from all over the world.
WSLS
Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke turns 73 years old
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to celebrate the iconic Roanoke Star. On Wednesday, the Roanoke Star turned 73 years old. The iconic landmark that gave the Star City its nickname was first lit in 1949. The 88-foot-tall structure is the largest free-standing man-made star in the world. It...
gratefulweb.com
Rooster Walk 13 Announces Initial Band Lineup + Tickets On Sale
Chart-topping, progressive jamgrass rockers Greensky Bluegrass will headline the 13th annual Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival this May at Pop’s Farm in Martinsville, Va., festival organizers announced today. Joining GSBG, who return to Rooster Walk for the first time since a headline appearance in 2017, are fifteen amazing...
WSET
EXCLUSIVE: Calvary Chapel Lynchburg men reflect on their trip to Kyiv
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Calvary Chapel Lynchburg sent a group to Kyiv back in October to serve those in need. Upon their return, ABC13 obtained an exclusive interview with the five men to hear about their experiences in Ukraine. They said that it began with a calling -- God...
WSLS
Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Fudge Lady to open café in Christiansburg
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The smell of fudge is in the air. The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady is set to open a new location in downtown Christiansburg. Robin Burdette is known as the Fudge Lady. She is walking into a sweet new beginning with a new cafe. Through...
WSLS
‘It’s a new beginning’: D.R. Music Store reopens in Vinton
VINTON, Va. – Owners of D.R. Music Store in Vinton are pleased to reopen after a fire destroyed the business in July. “It’s a new beginning,” Rhonda Wray, co-owner of D.R. Music store, said. Rhonda and her husband Donnie owned the D.R. Music Store and said they...
