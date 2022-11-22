ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Sunshine Division has busiest-ever day in 100 years in Portland

By Elise Haas, Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239iyr_0jJPERBP00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In recent years Thanksgiving Week has become the busiest week for the Sunshine Division. They are now serving 4 times as many households than they ever were before the pandemic.

But Monday was the busiest single day in the Sunshine Division’s century-long history.

“This holiday season, emergency crisis food relief is a huge need right now in our community, but really the entire country,” said Executive Director Kyle Camberg.

‘It’s really tragic’: Millions of Oregonians in need of food assistance during holidays

Camberg, who has led the Sunshine Division for more than a decade, said they’re addressing food insecurity nearly every day year-round.

And this day was unlike anything he’s ever seen.

“We actually served more families just in the morning than we ever have in a single day in the entire day,” he told KOIN 6 News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01y2U4_0jJPERBP00
More than 1200 households picked up a meal box at Sunshine Division in Portland in their busiest single day in their century-long history, November 21, 2022 (Sunshine Division)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GpHkW_0jJPERBP00
More than 1200 households picked up a meal box at Sunshine Division in Portland in their busiest single day in their century-long history, November 21, 2022 (Sunshine Division)

A line of people and cars wrapped around the building. More than 1,200 households came to the Sunshine Division to pick up a Thanksgiving meal, plus hundreds more boxes were delivered to people’s homes.

That is double the number of families from their previous busiest record — 630 people in a single day.

“It tells me that the need in Portland has never been greater,” he said. “And now really we’re seeing the inflationary trends.”

The big factor in Portland, he said, is the cost of living, gas and groceries.

“We are seeing and hearing from families, many families where it’s two-income families that are just not able to make ends meet,” Camberg said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0047Jr_0jJPERBP00
Kyle Camberg of the Sunshine Division, April 2022 (KOIN)

A box of food for the holiday gives nourishment, peace and hope.

“I just heard from so many people the same thing over and over; it was gratitude. It was people saying, ‘God bless you.’ Thank you for doing this, thank you to the donors and the folks that make this happen,” he said.

It’s an honor for the Sunshine Division to continue this tradition for the 100th holiday season, he said. With more people in need than ever before in our area, it’s been really hard for the Sunshine Division to keep up. They exist on small gifts and food drives.

Camberg stressed they desperately need the community support to supply the demand.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red Tricycle Portland

9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It

With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
PORTLAND, OR
traveloregon.com

Fried Chicken Takes Flight in Portland

Food trends may come and go, but fried chicken is forever. There’s just something universally appealing about biting into a crackly, well-seasoned, perfectly golden drumstick. Portland is known for its fried chicken and jojos, but fried chicken appears in many creative ways throughout the region, drawing from various cultures...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Gresham foster teen missing; believed to be in danger

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a missing teen believed to be in danger. According to DHS, 15-year-old Phoenyx Cannon went missing from foster care Nov. 12 and is believed to be in danger. Authorities say Cannon is suspected to...
GRESHAM, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
everout.com

25 Festive Markets and Shopping Events for the 2022 Holiday Season in Portland

The supply chain is all sorts of messed up and it’s prime porch thief season, so skip the hassles of holiday shopping and support local businesses with these curated markets featuring the city’s finest vendors, makers, and artisans. From procrastinators to folks looking to support social causes with their dollars to shoppers looking for a luxe experience, there's a market this season that will fit your needs. Happy shopping, happy gifting, and happy holidays!
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy