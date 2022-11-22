ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army serves 2K people in San Diego this Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO — This Thanksgiving, non-profits across the county served hot meals for the needy, including the Salvation Army. For 25 years, Adrienne Pierre has volunteered at the annual giveaway, saying she started helping out after a traumatic life experience. "I remember 25 years ago, something happened in my...
'Tis the season to shop small on 'Small Business Saturday' in Escondido

SAN DIEGO — 'Tis the season to shop small! Small Business Saturday in Escondido returns this weekend just in time for holiday shopping. On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Museums & Arts Growing Escondido Culture (MAGEC), the Escondido Downtown Business Association, the City of Escondido, and Visit Escondido are coming together to help small businesses in the downtown district with a full day of shopping with discounts, special offers and prizes.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 24-27 – Thanksgiving Edition

We’re not trying to guilt you or anything, but to start this blessedly long San Diego weekend, you could run a bit as an investment to offset those Thanksgiving calories. And the choices! There’s a certain worldwide sportsball event too – don’t care about soccer? You might care about the parties, though and oh, there are a plenty.
East County firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving together

EL CAJON, Calif. — Working the holidays is part of the job as a first responder. Firefighters at Heartland Fire and Rescue stayed busy with calls but still made the best of their Thanksgiving. "It's a fun time, we're like a big family," said Carson Cox, a probationary firefighter...
Weekend Watch November 25-27 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Winter Wonder at Belmont Park. Enjoy festive rides and attractions including the iconic Giant Dipper Roller Coaster, your favorite oversized sculptures or sip on holiday-inspired drinks while you stroll through the Midway under a million lights!. Jazz Fest & Swing Extravaganza. Check out the 43rd annual...
draining Loveland Reservoir

Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
Where to park for December Nights holiday festival at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s largest holiday festival is just days away and this year CBS 8 is partnering with December Nights to bring you all the fun!. Large-scale events like this one can make parking almost impossible to find. Here’s everything you need to know so you...
Interactive Native American app created in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Ever wonder what native American land you’re standing on?. In a newly launched app based in San Diego called Our Worlds, users are immersed into a virtual reality that takes them back thousands of years to explore the tribal land and culture. With the Our...
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego

When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
These San Diego-Area Beaches Are Closed Following Advisory

An advisory for water outlets at Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar and Ocean Beach was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Bacteria levels exceeding state health standards were found in the outlets of the San Diego River in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon at Torrey Pines State Beach and the San Dieguito River in Del Mar, the department reported.
From December Nights to the Parade of Lights, These Quintessential San Diego Events Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

San Diego doesn't usually get a White Christmas or a cozy Hanukkah like our friends in the northeast, but that doesn't mean the holidays any less merry on this side of the country. From holiday light shows to winter wonderlands, San Diego has a plethora of wintry events to get us in the spirit. Use this holiday events guide to find a celebration to fill you with cheer:
