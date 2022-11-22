Read full article on original website
‘Christmas on Knob Hill’ lights up North County neighborhood for 34th year
Bill Gilfillen, a retired Navy officer, has also been dubbed the "Griswald" of his neighborhood.
Thousands flock to Balboa Park for Father Joe's Villages Thanksgiving 5k
SAN DIEGO — Thousands of San Diegans flocked to Balboa Park for Father Joe’s Village’s 21st Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5k presented by Aya Healthcare. Some have said it is crazy to wake up early on a holiday to run a few miles, while others participate year after year.
Salvation Army serves 2K people in San Diego this Thanksgiving
SAN DIEGO — This Thanksgiving, non-profits across the county served hot meals for the needy, including the Salvation Army. For 25 years, Adrienne Pierre has volunteered at the annual giveaway, saying she started helping out after a traumatic life experience. "I remember 25 years ago, something happened in my...
'Tis the season to shop small on 'Small Business Saturday' in Escondido
SAN DIEGO — 'Tis the season to shop small! Small Business Saturday in Escondido returns this weekend just in time for holiday shopping. On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Museums & Arts Growing Escondido Culture (MAGEC), the Escondido Downtown Business Association, the City of Escondido, and Visit Escondido are coming together to help small businesses in the downtown district with a full day of shopping with discounts, special offers and prizes.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 24-27 – Thanksgiving Edition
We’re not trying to guilt you or anything, but to start this blessedly long San Diego weekend, you could run a bit as an investment to offset those Thanksgiving calories. And the choices! There’s a certain worldwide sportsball event too – don’t care about soccer? You might care about the parties, though and oh, there are a plenty.
East County firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving together
EL CAJON, Calif. — Working the holidays is part of the job as a first responder. Firefighters at Heartland Fire and Rescue stayed busy with calls but still made the best of their Thanksgiving. "It's a fun time, we're like a big family," said Carson Cox, a probationary firefighter...
thelog.com
‘Tis the Season: A List of Southern California’s 2022 Holiday Boat Parades
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA— It is once again the most wonderful time of the year. Southern California celebrates it on the water with festive holiday boat parades up and down the coast. The Log has made its list and checked it twice— here are all the holiday boat parades from San Diego up to Santa Barbara.
Weekend Watch November 25-27 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Winter Wonder at Belmont Park. Enjoy festive rides and attractions including the iconic Giant Dipper Roller Coaster, your favorite oversized sculptures or sip on holiday-inspired drinks while you stroll through the Midway under a million lights!. Jazz Fest & Swing Extravaganza. Check out the 43rd annual...
6 Kayakers in La Jolla Among Multiple Thanksgiving Day Rescues by San Diego Lifeguards
Lifeguards on Thursday helped six kayakers who had difficulty getting back to shore due to high coastal winds in La Jolla, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman said. Around noon, offshore winds became a challenge for the kayakers, said the SDFD’s Jose Ysea. The six kayakers did not suffer injuries, he added.
eastcountymagazine.org
draining Loveland Reservoir
Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
Where to park for December Nights holiday festival at Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s largest holiday festival is just days away and this year CBS 8 is partnering with December Nights to bring you all the fun!. Large-scale events like this one can make parking almost impossible to find. Here’s everything you need to know so you...
Violence among homeless on the rise in Ocean Beach
Surveillance video from outside Hodad’s Hamburger shop in the heart of Ocean Beach on Newport Avenue captured a violent moment from Saturday night.
Outages Interrupt Thanksgiving for Hundreds of North, East County SDG&E Customers
Power had been restored for most of the hundreds of customers in Julian, Santa Ysabel and Morettis Junction who suffered outages Thursday, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. As of 5:30 p.m., SDG&E’s online Outage Map showed that a handful of customers in those communities would be without electricity...
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Thanksgiving Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both the city and...
Interactive Native American app created in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Ever wonder what native American land you’re standing on?. In a newly launched app based in San Diego called Our Worlds, users are immersed into a virtual reality that takes them back thousands of years to explore the tribal land and culture. With the Our...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
Power outages reported in rural communities around San Diego County
Residents in an estimated nine San Diego County communities were without power Thursday, according to the San Diego Gas & Electric website.
$2M lotto Scratchers ticket purchased in East County
There's a new millionaire in town. A woman who purchased a Scratcher in El Cajon won big this week, according to press release from the California Lottery.
NBC San Diego
These San Diego-Area Beaches Are Closed Following Advisory
An advisory for water outlets at Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar and Ocean Beach was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Bacteria levels exceeding state health standards were found in the outlets of the San Diego River in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon at Torrey Pines State Beach and the San Dieguito River in Del Mar, the department reported.
NBC San Diego
From December Nights to the Parade of Lights, These Quintessential San Diego Events Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit
San Diego doesn't usually get a White Christmas or a cozy Hanukkah like our friends in the northeast, but that doesn't mean the holidays any less merry on this side of the country. From holiday light shows to winter wonderlands, San Diego has a plethora of wintry events to get us in the spirit. Use this holiday events guide to find a celebration to fill you with cheer:
